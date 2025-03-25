‘I Love Jaire’: Packers Pick Cornerback in Mike Tannenbaum’s ESPN Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Mike Tannenbaum was general manager of the New York Jets from 2006 through 2012. In a new mock draft for ESPN, Tannenbaum pretended he was the general manager for all 32 teams. His picks weren’t predictions; rather, they were what he would do.
If he were Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, he would select East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel at No 23 overall.
“The Packers added Nate Hobbs in free agency, but there is still uncertainty around Jaire Alexander, so they still have a definitive question mark at cornerback,” Tannenbaum explained.
Revel had a breakout 2023 season at East Carolina to put himself on the first-round map. In 2024, he intercepted two passes in the first three games before suffering a torn ACL at practice.
The Packers were a bit small in the secondary last year with Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine at cornerback and Javon Bullard in the slot. Hobbs added some size in free agency and Revel would bring even more. While he didn’t test at the Scouting Combine because of the knee, he measured 6-foot-1 7/8 and with 32 5/8-inch arms.
“It's just something that was kind of built in me,” Revel said at the Combine of his size. “I always believed in myself. I always trusted in my abilities that I had and that I carried also throughout my life. Just being confident and just, it's a lot of tall, it's a lot of short.
“I don't care if you're short or tall. If you're a dog, you're a dog. I mean, I just used it. I guess it was a tool God gave me.”
In 2023 and his abbreviated 2024, PFF charged him with a 42.2 percent completion rate. As an added bonus, he missed just 5.6 percent of his tackle attempts for his career.
“He has great length, is physical in run support, has excellent change-of-direction traits in man coverage and shows great instincts in zone,” Tannenbaum added. “It sounds like Revel should be ready to go by training camp, so I'm still taking him in Round 1.”
This offseason, the Packers lost Eric Stokes, Corey Ballentine and Robert Rochell in free agency and are expected to trade or release Alexander. Hobbs and Revel would restock an important position.
“I love Jaire Alexander,” Revel said. “He was a good cornerback that I look up to. I like how he pressed at the line of scrimmage and stuff like that. So, I feel like I carry the same attributes that he carried.”
Revel was the second corner off the board after Michigan’s Will Johnson. The Vikings also took a cornerback at No. 24 and the Lions took a safety at No. 28.
What about the pass rushers? Georgia’s Mykel Williams, Tennessee’s James Pearce and Texas A&M Shemar Stewart were off the board.
What about the receivers? Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka was available. “He actually reminds me of a young Amari Cooper,” Tannenbaum wrote.