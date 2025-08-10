Long Touchdown Was ‘Dream Come True’ for Packers’ Amar Johnson
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It took more than 48 minutes, and most of the announced crowd of 71,501 wasn’t around to see it, but there was one highlight for the Green Bay Packers during their 30-10 loss to the New York Jets in Saturday’s preseason game.
Undrafted rookie running back Amar Johnson broke two tackles and outran the safety for a 39-yard touchdown.
“It was like a dream for me – a dream come true,” Johnson said. “Just making a guy miss, race to the pylon and Lambeau Leap. The wall’s a lot higher than I thought it is. It was great.”
So, the Lambeau Leap was a failure – hint, it’s an easier jump from the middle of the end zone than the corner – but the rest of Johnson’s game was on point as he delivered the type of head-turning performance necessary to make a run at a roster spot over the final two weeks of training camp.
On the play, Johnson ran through a tackle attempt by Ja’Markis Weston near the line of scrimmage. A pancake block by Anthony Belton helped Johnson get to the second level, where he bounced off the tackle attempt by safety Deon Clark. From there, it was a race to the end zone against safety Jarius Monroe, which Johnson won with a bit of help from quarterback Sean Clifford’s hustling block.
“Just press it, get back underneath,” Johnson explained. “At that point, it's one-on-one with the safety. You got to make him miss. That's what they pay us for.”
Johnson was an All-American at South Dakota State, a school that has produced a few NFL running backs in recent years, including the Jets’ Isaiah Davis. At South Dakota State’s pro day before this year’s draft, Johnson ran his 40 in 4.39 seconds, so that he won the race to the end zone wasn’t a surprise. That he stayed on his feet after getting hit by Clark might be more important in the final assessment.
“I know I kind of explained it, like it’s almost like a dream a little bit. Like, I really did that,” Johnson said. “Once I got there, it was a foot race. All that hard work for a year and just got to beat him to the pylon.”
The fast 40 made Johnson a draftable prospect. Ultimately, though, Johnson didn’t care about being drafted as much as he would wind up with the Packers.
“Me and my agent (Blake Baratz) just felt the love was genuine from them, and it stayed like that the entire time. So, the whole draft, I was like, ‘Please don’t draft a running back,’” Johnson told Packers On SI after the draft.
The touchdown was part of a strong overall night in which he carried seven times for 67 yards. He added a 15-yard run, giving him two of the team’s six longest plays of the game. A 10-yard run in the first half was nullified by one of the team’s 162 holding penalties. He even assisted on a tackle on a punt.
“I feel like it was a great opportunity to come here and showcase my talent,” Johnson said. “I always felt like the love was from them from pro day. Definitely a place I want to be at.”
Johnson is part of Green Bay’s crowded running backs room, which is led by Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs and includes reliable Emanuel Wilson, former third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd and versatile and sturdy Chris Brooks.
The room is rounded out by Israel Abanikanda, a fifth-round pick by the Jets in 2023 who got the lion’s share of the opportunities on Saturday but finished with only 19 yards on six carries, and Jalen White, an undrafted rookie who got the ball only twice before dropping out with a foot injury.
“I thought it was a good showing for him,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Johnson. “I thought he ran hard and, obviously, flashed some playmaking ability, so he’ll probably earn some more opportunities next week.”
Johnson’s big night was “a good step … in the right direction” and a boost for his confidence, but he knows he’s got to “keep delivering” in order to punch his ticket to what LaFleur likes to call the 70-man roster.
“I feel like it was just a level to show that I belong here and I can play in the NFL coming from a FCS school,” Johnson said. “Even the guys back at South Dakota State that are in the FCS showing that it doesn’t matter where you come from, you can do in the NFL, too. I’ve always had that confidence. It’s obviously a great feeling to actually do it at this stage for the first time.”