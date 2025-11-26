Packers-Lions Final Injury Report: Four Questionable And Key Setback

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers listed defensive end Lukas Van Ness, defensive tackle Karl Brooks and receiver/returner Savion Williams as out for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Two defensive starters, cornerback Keisean Nixon (neck) and Quay Walker (shoulder), are questionable. So are receiver Matthew Golden (wrist) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee).

“A lot of these guys are making progress,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday when asked about Nixon. “Unfortunately, you’re kind of up against it when you’re talking about a Thursday football (game). So, we’ll see where they’re at. Obviously, he’s a guy that we would absolutely give up till game time to see if he can go.”

The Packers made a few roster moves on Wednesday , including the addition of a receiver to the active roster to deal with the absence of Williams and the potential absence of Golden. It’s not Jayden Reed, though. Rather, the Packers signed rookie Will Sheppard from the practice squad.

Five players who were limited participation this week – running back Josh Jacobs (knee), right tackle Zach Tom (back), receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (foot/shoulder) and safety Javon Bullard (ankle) – were not given an injury status and will play on Thursday. So will quarterback Jordan Love, who is dealing with an injured left shoulder.

Jacobs will be back in the lineup after missing last week’s game.

“We’ll just see kind of how he’s feeling on gameday,” LaFleur said.

The Lions have 13 players on their final injury report. Of note, center Graham Glasgow (knee), safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and punt returner Kalif Raymond (ankle) are out.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold (concussion), left Taylor Decker (shoulder) and Penei Sewell (ankle) are questionable but were listed as limited participation all week.

Van Ness missed five games with a foot injury but returned to the lineup last week. He played five snaps in the first half but only one in the second half. The team did not practice this week. If it would have, he would not have participated.

“I think we all were thinking he’d be further along than he is,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday. “And, unfortunately, he’s where he’s at. So, it’s kind of a day-to-day type thing.”

LaFleur “wouldn’t say” Van Ness suffered a setback from a medical perspective against the Vikings. And while that may be true, it’s certainly not progress to go from returning to play to returning to the sideline.

“I just think it’s just where he’s at,” he added. “And we thought he might be able to go, and he tried to go, and wasn’t feeling it. So, that’s where he’s at.”

With Williams out, who will return kickoffs? The natural answer would be the return of Nixon, a two-time All-Pro at that spot, but it’s impossible to believe a player coming off a stinger – even if he plays – would be in that role. Bo Melton, who has been a tandem with Williams for most of the season, could be the primary player on Thursday.

With Nixon questionable after sustaining a stinger on Sunday, Kamal Hadden could be in line for his first career start opposite Kamal Hadden. Hadden wasn’t even targeted in coverage against third-year Vikings standout Jordan Addison.

“I would say within the last month or so, he’s really taken a lot of ownership, whether it’s been in the classroom, whether it’s been how he’s practiced on the field, and it got to the point where, I think it was a week or two ago, where I said to DA, I was like, ‘I’m going to have to put this guy in eventually, because he deserves to play — the way he’s competing out there against our offense every single day,’” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said of a conversation with defensive passing-game coordinator Derrick Ansley.

“He was ready to play in a big moment against some of the best receivers in the NFL, and I’m hoping he can continue to take steps. Because if he does, he’s going to be a really good player in his league. And it is a cool story, and I’m really proud of him.”

Hobbs, who missed the last three games with a knee injury, could provide depth at cornerback if he’s active.

With Walker questionable, Jamon Johnson was elevated from the practice squad. Walker was inactive last week. Edgerrin Cooper and Isaiah McDuffie played every snap and second-year player Ty’Ron Hopper had a career high in snaps.

McDuffie won a game ball with a half-sack, one interception and a team high in tackles.

“We certainly miss Quay,” Hafley said. “He’s been such a big part of what we’ve done. And it’s just for one, Coop, kind of stepping up and having a really good game, but then Duff taking the green dot over and the communication. You know, that’s not an easy part of the game. There’s a lot of things that I say to him … and he got us lined up, got us into the right calls, he moved the line. His communication was outstanding.”

Without Brooks, the Packers will go with Devonte Wyatt, Colby Wooden and rookies Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson.

Green Bay Packers Final Injury Report

Out: DT Karl Brooks (ankle), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), WR Savion Williams (foot).

Questionable: WR Matthew Golden (wrist), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), CB Keisean Nixon (neck), LB Quay Walker (shoulder).

Full: WR Romeo Doubs (wrist), QB Jordan Love (left shoulder), WR Christian Watson (knee).

Note: Jayden Reed, who returned to practice from injured reserve and is within the 21-day practice window, was not activated and is out.

Detroit Lions Final Injury Report

Out: C Graham Glasgow (knee), S Kerby Joseph (knee), DE Josh Paschal (back), WR Kalif Raymond (ankle), TE Brock Wright (neck).

Questionable: CB Terrion Arnold (concussion), DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), LT Taylor Decker (shoulder), OL Miles Frazier (knee), RG Tate Ratledge (knee), RT Penei Sewell (ankle), WR Isaac TeSlaa (hand), RB Sione Vaki (ankle/thumb).

