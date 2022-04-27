2022 NFL Draft Ultimate Preview: Safeties

Measureables: 6-0 1/4, 191. 4.38 40, 33.5 vertical, 4.06 shuttle.

Analytical stats: A 14-game starter last season, Hill was first-team all-Big Ten with two interceptions, 11 passes defensed and 4.5 tackles for losses. According to Sports Info Solutions, his missed-tackle rate was 8 percent – third-best of 33 safeties in its online draft guide. His hand-on-ball rate of 1.8 percent (interceptions, breakups, fumbles) trailed only Notre Dame’s Hamilton. He was only 19th with 7.2 yards allowed per target but his role was different than other safeties.

Personal touch: Hill’s brother is running back Justice Hill, a former standout at Oklahoma State who was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2019. “Dax growing up never even liked football,” Justice told 247 Sports. “He never watched any games… none of that stuff. He was always a basketball dude. So, we competed at basketball all the time. Then I think he just seen me playing football all the time, and probably towards fourth or fifth grade was when he just decided to (play football) too. I didn’t know what to expect from Dax, but from the first game when he was playing linebacker, he was just smacking people. From the first game! I’m like, ‘Man, that boy is gonna be cold!’

“Then going into high school, I was a senior and he was a freshman, and nobody ever played freshman year. At my school (Tulsa Booker T. Washington) no one ever plays (as a freshman), but he came out and was starting freshman year. And he was making plays, balling. So, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, he’s going to be special by the time senior year comes around.’ And he was.”

His recruitment was something, as he committed to Michigan, flipped to Alabama and then re-flipped to Michigan. “He’s got great contact courage and may be the fastest guy on the field,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said after signing day. "Even with his height, the last couple of games he was the fastest guy out there. I think he can be that in college, a big-time safety.

Hill played safety as a freshman and sophomore before taking over nickel duties for his final season. “I was giddy when they mentioned it to me,” Hill said early in the season. “They told me I was going to have to step up and play multiple roles compared to last year. I was excited and I embraced it.”

NFL Draft Bible Scouting Report: Although he is a safety, Hill has the coverage ability of a cornerback with added instincts and lateral agility. He plays hard and through the whistle, often frustrating his opponents with his methods. Hill’s pressing ability at the line of scrimmage can interrupt routes run by receivers and causes them to be out of position when the ball comes. Hill isn’t afraid to get physical at the point of contact and in his tackling efforts. Tremendous play speed. Shows flashes that he can fly around the field, both in coverage and as a run defender.