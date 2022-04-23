NFL Draft Profile: Dane Belton, Safety, Iowa Hawkeyes

#4

Pos: SS

Ht: 6005

Wt: 205

Hand: 918

Arm: 3100

Wing: NA

40: 4.43

Vertical: 36.5

Broad: 1003

3 Cone: 7.01

Bench: NA

Shuttle: 4.24

DOB: 12/7/2000

Hometown: Tampa, FL

High School: Jesuit

Dane Belton

Iowa Hawkeyes

One Liners

Split field safety with good speed and eyes in zone coverage.

Pros

Nickel defenders in a zone heavy defense who also aligns at safety in split safety looks and at linebacker. Belton possesses good long speed to carry receivers vertically. It also gives him sufficient range in two high coverages. He is a fluid mover with above average agility and change of direction abilities. Belton plays his leverage well in zone and understands his vertical space advantage in the red zone. He is best playing routes in front of him, displaying good eye discipline and taking efficient angles. At the top of routes, he establishes contact without getting grabby. Belton finds and fills holes reliably in the run game and takes on blockers low with a wide base. He takes good angles to ball carriers in space.

Cons

Playing routes in front of him allows receivers behind him to get open in high-low route concepts. Belton is unable to cover quick slot receivers in man coverage, often giving up significant separation. He lacks strength to blow up blockers on screens or anchor against tight ends, allowing them to displace him. As a tackler, he fails to wrap up consistently.

Summary

Safety with good speed and fluidity who is best playing routes in front of him. Belton shows good eyes and the ability to break on routes or the ball from depth. He struggles in man coverage and lacks physicality to consistently take on blockers in the box. Belton projects as a backup split field safety who can develop into a replacement-level starter. Due to his speed and willingness to be physical, he should be an early special teams contributor.

Grade

5th Round