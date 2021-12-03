NFL Draft Profile: Spencer Burford, Offensive Tackle, UTSA Roadrunners

#74

Pos: OT

Ht: 6050

Wt: 295

DOB: 7/19/00

Eligible: 2022

San Antonio, TX

Wagner High School

Spencer Burford

UTSA Roadrunners

Pros:

Ezring: The UTSA football program had an incredible 2021 season behind its dynamic rushing attack. One key factor in the team’s success was Spencer Burford, the Roadrunners’ first-ever four-star recruit. The Texas native is an explosive and fast mover out of his stance. He can be used extremely creatively in the run game and on screens. Burford is effective and efficient latching on in space. He has a very flexible frame that helps both his movement skills and his anchor. Additionally, the UTSA standout’s consistently wide base helps him stalemate rushers. What’s more, Burford creates space with persistent leg drive and upper body strength; he sustains with excellent grip strength. The athletic tackle has the power to generate a push and seal. His core strength allows him to control defenders once latched on. When opponents win early, Burford adjusts his hands and base to drop a late anchor. The four-year starter plays through the whistle and regularly puts defenders on the ground. His flexible frame and athleticism afford him room to stabilize his inconsistent power profile as he advances his technique. Moreover, Burford has notable length. He plays with proper weight distribution. His punches have grown more direct, accurate and powerful with experience. His overhauled resting hand position in 2021 helps him initiate contact more frequently. In pass protection, Burford is patient and has the awareness to handle blitzers. He mirrors speed rushes and inside moves with change of direction and agility.

Cons:

Ezring: Despite his athleticism and potential, UTSA’s star tackle is still a work-in-progress. Burford has very limited exposure to high-level competition at UTSA. His athletic profile indicates he is a zone scheme-only player. While he has ostensibly fixed his 2020 propensity to practice looping shots, the Roadrunners’ standout still throws late punches that surrender his chest. Similarly, his high pad level allows defenders into his frame. Once opponents get within Burford’s reach, they reliably win with power moves. Even college linebackers displace home with contact to his frame. The Texas native is not weak; that said, he must improve technically to succeed at the next level. He should learn to employ hand counters, punch earlier and properly gain leverage. Additionally, Burford has somewhat awkward feet in his sets; he sometimes takes false steps out of his stance. He regularly finds himself having to recover after biting on rocker steps, head fakes and body fakes. Further, the UTSA tackle tends to chase his opponents instead of cutting them off - especially in the run game. These poor angles leave him susceptible to counter moves, bend and speed. Burford is sometimes slow to identify his assignment in the run game.

Summary:

Ezring: NFL athletes are hard to come by; players with high-level traits are even rarer. Spencer Burford is a special mover at offensive tackle. Professional offenses can use him creatively. What’s more, he has experience at guard and tackle; while his best fit is on an island, he can even play center in a pinch. He must improve his hand timing, drop his pad level and fix his sometimes choppy footwork. That said, he has the athleticism to continue growing in the league. Burford is an immediate swing backup lineman with above-average starting potential at the next level.

Background:

Born July 19th, 2000 in San Antonio, TX to parents Beretta Buford and John Watts, Spencer Burford is part of an athletic family. He has two cousins, LaAdrian Waddle and Sam Hurd, that are former NFL athletes. At Wagner High School, Burford was a standout on the offensive line. As a junior, he put up 87 knockdowns and 12 pancake blocks on his way to first-team All-District 27-6A honors. In his senior year, he recorded 88 knockdowns and 28 pancake blocks. That season, he was named first-team all-area and first-team All-District. He also participated in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl and the San Antonio Sports All-Star Game. The athletic tackle received a three-star rating from 247Sports Composite Rankings; the same outlet named him the 921st-overall player nationally, the 76th tackle in his class and the 132nd Texas recruit that year. 247Sports, itself, had Burford as a four-star recruit, the 25th-best tackle that year and the 51st-ranked player from Texas in his class. The San Antonio native was UTSA’s first-ever four-star recruit. As a freshman, Burford saw the field immediately; he started 10 games at guard. As a sophomore, he appeared in 12 games and started 11 at left guard. He received honorable mention all-conference. In 2020, Burford played in 11 games and started 10. He started the season at right tackle and switched to left tackle after two weeks. Across 388 pass-blocking snaps, Burford allowed just three quarterback hits and four sacks. He led the way for an incredible rushing attack that broke various UTSA records. The Wagner product was second-team All-Conference USA and made Dave Campbell’s Texas Football All-Texas College First Team. As a senior in 2021, Burford had another stellar year and earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl. He has one brother, Andre. Spencer Burford is a criminal justice major.

One-Liners

Ezring: An athletic tackle with ideal movement skills and natural power, Spencer Burford can be a high-level starter if he improves his hand timing and pad level.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 7.0 / 8.6

Floor/Ceiling:

Ezring: Swing Backup Lineman / Plus Starting Tackle

Scheme Fit:

Ezring: Zone Blocking Scheme

