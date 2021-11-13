NFL Draft Profile: Devin Cochran, Offensive Tackle, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

#77

Pos: OT

Ht: 6070

Wt: 314

DOB: 7/17/98

Eligible: 2022

Atlanta, GA

Greater Atlanta Christian High School

Devin Cochran

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Pros:

Ezring: Experienced starters in major conferences often receive attention from NFL organizations. Devin Cochran, Georgia Tech’s left tackle, is on pace to start over 40 games in his college career split between the SEC and the ACC after transferring from Vanderbilt. The athletic lineman explodes from his stance with impressive burst. His loose hips enhance his agility. Further, the Georgia Tech standout’s anchor and play strength are passable when he employs proper technique. Cochran has the length to initiate contact and lands his hands accurately. The lineman avoids biting on body fakes before engagement. He keeps his feet active into and through contact to improve his mirroring and avoid any drop-off in power. Cochran uses a trail arm to help the guard against gap shooters. His flexible frame allows him to enhance his functional power by rolling his hips through blocks. In pass protection, Cochran regularly recognizes and picks up stunts. He has the movement skills and hips to mirror; he takes a clean power step against inside rush attempts. In the run game, the former Vanderbilt starter uses opponents’ momentum and manufactures power with leg drive. He gets to the second and third levels easily, reaches and seals on zone runs, pulls to lead block in the frontside B and C gaps, and even works to the field side numbers on some outside runs.

Cons:

Ezring: Despite his various promising traits, Georgia Tech’s standout tackle’s projection to the NFL is clouded by his concerning power profile. Cochran has underwhelming core and grip strength which precludes him from reliably sustaining blocks and controlling defenders. The former Vanderbilt lineman cannot consistently anchor through full-man engagement. Speed to power with length exposes his anchor regularly. What’s more, Cochran tends to narrow his base which reduces his balance, agility, and power. His poor weight distribution sees him lean and lunge into blocks with ugly whiffs. The Yellow Jackets’ starter plays high and, in doing so, functionally reduces his strength. Additionally, bendy defenders get under his reach. Despite boasting long arms, Cochran does not capitalize on his length; he sometimes shoots his hands late and invites contact to his frame. Once into his chest, opponents are easily able to stack him before windowing, shedding, or replacing him. If defenders redirect his hands before he can land his punch, Cochran is unable to recover. He is frequently confused by multiple rushers to his gap. In the run game, the Georgia native sometimes gets tunnel vision and seems lost before engagement. He is unable to reliably displace defenders and is not a people-mover by any means. He struggles to latch onto quicker defenders in space.

Summary:

Ezring: An experienced starter in both the SEC and the ACC, Georgia Tech’s standout tackle has played well since arriving on his new campus. Devin Cochran’s impressive movement skills and hand usage enable him to mirror well in pass protection and get to space in the run game. That said, he is severely limited by his concerning power and weight distribution. Cochran projects as a rosterable player early with spot-starter potential at tackle in a zone scheme.

Background:

Born on July 17th, 1998 in Atlanta, Georgia to parents Jerome Jackson and Emmie Cochran-Jackson, Andrew Devin Cochran was an academic and athletic standout at the Greater Atlanta Christian School. He lettered in both track and field and football. Cochran was a two-year starter at offensive tackle in high school. As a junior, he was named a participant in the Elite Junior Classic. That year, he led his team to a 14-1 record and the Class AA state championship game. As a senior, Cochran did not allow a single sack while recording over 50 pancake blocks. He led his team to a 12-2 record and the Class AA state semifinals in his final high school campaign. In recognition of his outstanding season, Cochran was named all-county first team, GSWA All-State first team, and AJC All-State first team. His excellent high school career earned him a three-star rating from 247Sports Composite Rankings. The same outlet named Cochran the 646th-best recruit in the nation, the 58th-overall offensive tackle in his class, and the 57th-ranked player from Georgia that year. After redshirting his true freshman season at Vanderbilt, Cochran started all ten games he played in as a redshirt freshman. That year, the offensive line allowed just 19 sacks. In 2018, the Georgia native was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll. The then-redshirt sophomore started 13 games and played over 96% of the team’s offensive snaps. He recorded 18 pancake blocks and 20 “domination blocks” while leading the way for Ke’Shawn Vaughn to rush for 1,243 yards - second-most in team history. The 2018 Commodores’ 411.8 offensive yards per game was the most the team had put up since 1974. Before the 2019 season, Cochran was recognized as a Preseason All-SEC Fourth Team member by Athlon Sports. After missing the first three games of the season with an injury, he came back to start the final nine games of the season. Cochran did not enroll at Georgia Tech in 2020 due to the uncertainty surrounding the college football season caused by COVID-19. He is a starter at left tackle for the Yellow Jackets in 2021. Cochran’s mother is a professor at Middle Georgia State. He has two brothers, Arman and Brandon. The Atlanta product earned his bachelor’s degree in human and organizational development at Vanderbilt; he is currently pursuing a master’s degree in building construction and facility management at Georgia Tech. He enjoys playing basketball.

One-Liners

Ezring: An experienced starter in the SEC and the ACC, Devin Cochran’s impressive movement skills and hand placement give him spot-starter potential in a zone scheme; that said, his underwhelming power profile and weight distribution cloud his NFL projection.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 6.6 / 7.7