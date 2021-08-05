NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Smith, Offensive Tackle, Tulsa Golden Hurricane

#56

Pos: OT

Ht: 6050

Wt: 322

DOB: _/_/_

Eligible: 2022

Fort Worth, TX

North Crowley High School

Tyler Smith

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Pros:

Lamattina: Tyler Smith has a big build and looks the part to be an offensive lineman at the next level. Despite having a lot of weight, his frame looks very well-balanced. Has great pop in his hands when he makes contact with the defender, especially in the run game as he explodes into the chest. He’s able to move guys and put guys on the ground. Fair lateral mover on pulls. Extremely strong upper body. Footwork is fairly smooth for someone his size and rarely loses balance as he protects the pocket. Very strong anchor that holds true in his pass blocking sets as well as in zonal run blocking schemes. Frame offers good length. Flashes very good leg drive as he gets up and into contact to clear running lanes. Showed that even if he does lose his balance from stronger defenders up front, that he can regain his balance and anchor down to finish the rep without any damage done. Has the finisher mentality. Impressive ability to, vertically or laterally, get off the line either to the inside or outside in order to set his body in position to set off the edge of a gap.

Cons:

Lamattina: His foot quickness is a concern in pass protection because of the physical limitations. Struggles in space if he swings out wide or advances to the second level. Occasionally would make contact too high on the body of the defender in pass protection which made it easy for them to shed the block. Hand strength in pass protection also needs improving. Struggles with fast edge rushers who win with speed around the edge. Has some lapses in awareness on stunt rushes and doesn’t recognize who he is supposed to pick up.

Summary:

Lamattina: Named to the First-Team AAC Team in 2020 as a redshirt freshman, Tyler Smith hit the ground running in his collegiate career. Tyler Smith has the size and show of strength to be a dominant offensive lineman, especially at the college level, which he is already proving to be. Watching him explode into contact and take defenders wherever he pleases is an exciting spectacle on the field. He shows signs of being a fairly good athlete for his size, although shedding a bit more weight may benefit him in the long run. Even with how good his inaugural season was as the starter for Tulsa, Smith did show some inexperience in his play with inconsistent technique at times and a lack of awareness when dealing with different blitz packages. These are things that should get better over time. Tyler Smith definitely has the chance to assert himself into the first-round conversation as an offensive tackle prospect.

Background:

Hometown is Fort Worth, Texas. Three-star offensive guard prospect according to 247Sports. Earned First-Team All-District honors as a junior in 2017. Favorite NFL team is the New Orleans Saints. Favorite all-time player is Barry Sanders. Floyd Mayweather is his favorite athlete. If he were forced to give up all possessions except for one, he would keep his family photo book. One person he would most like to meet is Hannibal Barca, the Carthaginian general considered to be one of the greatest military commanders in the history of the world. Considers himself a comedian. Parents are Woodrow Jones and Patricia Smith. Majoring in finance.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Starting as a redshirt freshman and receiving all-conference honors in the 2020 season, Tyler Smith is showing glimpses of being an exciting prospect for the NFL level especially because of his size and strength.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.8 / 8.5