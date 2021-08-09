NFL Draft Profile: Max Mitchell, Offensive Tackle, Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns

#74

Pos: OT

Ht: 6055

Wt: 301

DOB: _/_/_

Eligible: 2022

Monroe, LA

Neville High School

Max Mitchell

Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns

Pros:

Leinweber: Good athlete with foot speed at the position, Mitchell is able to maintain a wide base while shuffling his feet. From a movement skills perspective, he is capable of gaining depth to match speed off the edge. He meets length thresholds and is able to keep his feet moving, maintaining blocks after extending and latching. Has experience playing left and right tackle.

Cons:

Leinweber: A skinny lower half and underdeveloped upper body hurt his core strength as heavy-handed rushers beat him at the point of attack. Mitchell severely lacks the strength to absorb blows to his upper body, getting twisted frequently. He does not react quickly enough to shut down counters and is unable to redirect opponents. When he does get outreached, Mitchell plays over his toes, making him susceptible to getting pulled. His punch is consistently early in pass protection, lunging frequently. Against dipping rushers, he struggles to get down and protect his outside shoulder. Mitchell fails to create movement in the run game due to a lack of leg drive. He is bad at locating opponents at the second level.

Summary:

Leinweber: Athletic tackle who has experience at either tackle spot. Mitchell will meet length and testing thresholds for NFL teams. He severely lacks core strength, preventing him from enforcing his will in the run and pass game. His punch is often early and he is susceptible to lunge and play over his toes. Mitchell projects as a developmental tackle prospect who should get a shot in camp thanks to his numbers. In order to stick on a practice squad or even make a roster, he has to get stronger and work on his technique.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Athletic tackle with experience at both spots. Mitchell severely lacks core strength to absorb and enforce his will on opponents. Has a tendency to lunge and play over his toes.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.0 / 6.5