NFL Draft Profile: Cordell Volson, Offensive Guard, North Dakota State Bison

#67

Pos: OG

Ht: 6070

Wt: 313

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Balfour, ND

Drake High School

Cordell Volson North Dakota State

Bison

One-Liner:

Versatile offensive lineman with good power and poor athleticism.

Pros:

Versatile offensive lineman who has started at both guard and both tackle spots. Volson possesses good size and length for the tackle position. An aggressive run blocker, he has good leg drive while keeping his feet moving to drive and finish opponents. He creates movement as a downblocker with a powerful strike and drive. Volson uproots and finishes lower level competitors off the ball. Strong hands allow him to physically dominate and enforce his will on defenders. Volson displays good footwork when pulling to maximize his movement skills.

Cons:

A poor athlete, Volson is slow in space and displays stiffness that prevents him from changing directions. His stance gives away his set and he gets beat to both sides due to slow feet. Volson plays with high pads and lets defenders attack his chest. He is unable to regain his balance and footing in order to recover. Below average hand placement makes him slow to reset and replace after an already predictable punch. Volson struggles to sustain blocks in the run game. He is slow off the ball, preventing him from performing reach blocks. His lack of agility causes him to take unfavorable angles frequently.

Summary:

Good sized offensive lineman with guard and tackle versatility. Volson is powerful in the run game and able to create movement up front. He is a poor athlete who is unable to mirror in pass protection. Volson projects as a guard in a gap scheme. His lack of athleticism and upright play could prevent him from making a roster. He should stick on a practice squad and offer depth in case of injuries.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.7/6.5

