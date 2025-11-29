Bears Won Position Makeover, And It Could Help Them Win vs. Packers

DETROIT – Winning big games means playing bigger games.

With their showdown victory over the Detroit Lions on Thursday, the Packers will host the Chicago Bears in another showdown on Sunday.

“Very big. Obviously, we knew what was at stake with this game and with every division game we have,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “In the NFC North, it’s a tight race. There’s a lot of good football teams in our division. So, we got to come out here and handle business every time we get those opps.”

The Bears, who had lost double-digits games each of the last four seasons, clinched their first winning season since 2018 on Friday when they ran over the defending Super Bowl-champion and NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles 24-15. With that, Chicago (9-3) is a half-game up on the Packers (8-3-1) for first place in the NFC North headed into the first of two border battles over the next three weeks.

The Bears ran the ball 47 times for 281 yards against the Eagles, a 6.0-yard average. It was the second-biggest rushing game by a team this season behind the Colts’ 323 yards in an overtime win against the Falcons in Week 10 and the Bears’ 283 yards in a victory over the Bengals in Week 8.

Against that same Eagles defense in Week 9, the Packers ran the ball 27 times for 104 yards, a 3.9-yard average.

Green Bay’s defense held Eagles star Saquon Barkley to less than 3 yards per carry. That Packers defense had Devonte Wyatt contributing six tackles, including one tackle for loss. However, he suffered what’s expected to be a season-ending ankle injury against Detroit, leaving the Packers depleted on their defensive line .

Chicago running backs Kyle Monangai and D’Andre Swift both topped 100 yards against the Eagles, with Monangai carrying 22 times for 130 yards and Swift 18 times for 125 yards. They both had a touchdown run.

“Can’t say enough about that running game,” Bears coach Ben Johnson said after the game. “I don’t think we win that game if we’re not able to run the ball like we were. Both the backs over 100 yards was just outstanding.

“You could feel decisiveness, you could feel them hitting it downhill. They turned on the gas, and were lowering their shoulders, too. So, that was so good to see, but it doesn’t happen without that offensive line.”

Chicago’s line consists of left tackle Ozzy Trapilo, left guard Joe Thuney, center Drew Dalman, right guard Jonah Jackson and right tackle Darnell Wright.

The Packers and Bears made big investments in their offensive line this offseason. Chicago’s investment has paid more early dividends.

Trapilo was a second-round pick, taken at No. 56 overall. He made his second career start on Friday. Dalman, the best center available in free agency, signed a three-year, $42 million contract. Thuney, a four-time All-Pro, and Jackson were acquired in trades for fourth- and sixth-round picks, respectively.

The Packers needed a center this offseason but, rather than sign Dalman, they opted to acquire Aaron Banks with a four-year, $77 million contract and shift Elgton Jenkins to center. The Packers drafted Anthony Belton two picks before the Bears selected Trapilo. He made his second start at right guard on Thursday.

Chicago is first in the NFL with 153.9 rushing yards per game, fourth with 4.94 rushing yards per carry and seventh with a 4.73 sack percentage. Green Bay is 15th with 117.2 rushing yards per game, 24th with 4.02 rushing yards per carry and sixth with a 4.67 sack percentage.

“We knew going into this game it was going to be in the trenches,” Monangai told reporters after the game. “Up front, that was going to be a deciding factor in whether we win this game. We challenged them in the beginning of the week, they knew what it was, and they showed up. The O-line had a great game. They were moving people, me and ‘Dre were able to read and just cut up, make vertical cuts and just be us.”

The Bears had 142 rushing yards in the first half, led by Swift’s 88. They had 139 in the second half, led by Monangai’s 89. The Bears had five runs of at least 17 yards.

Because of their success on the ground, quarterback Caleb Williams had an easy day with one play-action bootleg after another.

Green Bay’s run defense is one of the best in the NFL. It is third in the league with 98.3 rushing yards allowed per game and seventh with 3.89 rushing yards per attempt.

The Lions ran 30 times for 119 yards on Thursday. While explosive Jahmyr Gibbs, who entered the game averaging more than 6 yards per carry at home, had three runs of longer than 10 yards, Green Bay limited him to 68 yards on 20 carries, a 3.4-yard average.

“I think that’s key going into every game,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “Football’s played up front. So, if you’re able to give your guy time, you’re going to have a lot more chance at having success. Detroit’s got a really good offensive line (and) I think we’ve got a pretty good defensive line. And, certainly, you felt Micah Parsons today two-and-a-half sacks and other pressures. He had a hell of a performance.”

Parsons dominated because the Packers were able to stop the run and get the Lions into third-and-longs. Will Green Bay’s defensive front, which is short on numbers and proven talent after Wyatt’s injury, be able to replicate that formula on Sunday?

Green Bay’s ability to win the NFC North might hinge on Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks and rookies Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse to hang in there against a masterfully rebuilt offensive line.

“This was a big win for where we want to go, win the division, playoffs,” Parsons said. “That was a playoff game. We just have to stack these up.”

