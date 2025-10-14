Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Packers Rise in Mayhem-Filled Week 7 Update
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the new No. 1 team and the Green Bay Packers moved up to No. 4 in Packers On SI’s Consensus NFL Power Rankings for Week 7.
Our Consensus Power Rankings take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one superior power ranking. This week, the only consensus is Tampa Bay is the best team in the NFL. The Bucs received seven of the eight first-place votes.
After that, it’s nothing but mayhem after a chaos-filled Week 6.
The Los Angeles Rams are No. 5. They range from No. 2 to No. 11.
The Buffalo Bills are No. 7. They range from No. 3 to No. 16.
The Seattle Seahawks are No. 8. They range from No. 3 to No. 13.
The Kansas City Chiefs are No. 9. They received the one first-place vote that didn’t go to the Buccaneers. They also ranked 10th, 11th and 13th.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, who will host the Packers next week, are No. 11. They range from No. 3 to No. 15.
The Packers were seventh at this time last week. They were No. 3 after their 2-0 start but fell to sixth after losing to Cleveland and eighth after tying Dallas.
Here’s where you’ll find the Packers in this week’s Consensus rankings, with their individual marks ranging from second to ninth. Check out the longer analysis at the links.
CBS: 2nd
The Packers rocketed up five spots in Pete Prisco’s rankings, even though they didn’t finish off the struggling Bengals into the final moments.
“At 3-1-1, they came off their bye and handled the Bengals – even if it wasn't pretty – as the defense showed better than it did in the loss to the Cowboys. They've been hit hard by injuries.”
Fox Sports: 4th
Green Bay climbed three spots in Ralph Vacchiano’s rankings.
“The score was a little closer than it should’ve been, but the Packers' nine-point win over the Bengals was more convincing than it looked. That’s not unusual for Green Bay.”
The Athletic: 4th
In Josh Kendall’s rankings, the Packers moved up four spots from last week.
This week’s theme is fantasy focus, with this note about Romeo Doubs: “Doubs was the third Green Bay wide receiver to be selected by fantasy managers and had an ADP of 160 this year. So far, he’s the Packers’ most productive pass catcher and the 77th-highest fantasy scorer (13.08 ppg).” Not mentioned was that three of Doubs’ four touchdowns came in one game. Matthew Golden also merited a note.
NFL.com: 5th
Eric Edholm inched the Packers up one spot. He liked what he saw from Josh Jacobs and Matthew Golden. He didn’t like what he saw on the other side of the ball.
“I am starting to wonder if Green Bay's defense is truly an elite unit. It has looked pretty pedestrian in the past few games, and the Pack have forced just two turnovers all season, one on a first-half Hail Mary.”
ESPN: 6th
The Packers moved up two spots in ESPN’s beat-writer rankings. This week’s theme is lesson learned. For Rob Demovsky, it’s that the Packers are playing with fire.
“The Packers are the only team in the NFL that has held a double-digit lead in every game this season,” he wrote. However, the Packers lost to the Browns, tied the Cowboys and had to hold off the Bengals. “They've established a dangerous way to live.”
Pro Football Talk: 6th
Mike Florio moved the Packers up three notches in his rankings. He noted: “After a visit to Arizona, a date with Aaron Rodgers looms.”
Yahoo: 7th
The Packers held steady at No. 7 in Frank Schwab’s rankings; he was less than impressed with the win over Cincinnati.
“The Packers did enough to beat the Bengals, but it still wasn’t close to the world-beating team from the first two weeks. The Packers are still good, but maybe not quite the team they looked like very early this season. That will be determined when the schedule gets tougher.”
Sports Illustrated: 9th
Conor Orr, who is bullish on Jordan Love, moved the Packers up four spots.
“Jordan Love iced the game with an absolutely beautiful throw against the Bengals. Amid this season of QB injury and uncertainty, he’s right up there with Baker Mayfield in the MVP hemisphere. Behind Sam Darnold, he’s the second-most efficient quarterback in the NFL right now.”
This Week’s Opponent: Arizona Cardinals
The Packers will visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Arizona’s average rank is 24.5, with all eight individual rankings placing them between 23rd and 26th.
They are 25th in Fox’s rankings, with Ralph Vacchiano hitting on a common theme.
“The Cardinals had their first 400-yard game of the season on Sunday. They had been above only 293 yards once in their first five games. Week 6 was their first game with Jacoby Brissett at QB, not Kyler Murray. Make of that what you will.”
Latest Packers Odds
Sportsbook odds aren’t included in our rankings, but they provide a useful prism to see how the team is viewed.
At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers have the shortest Super Bowl odds among NFC teams at +700. That’s just slightly longer than the favorites, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, who are +650. The Detroit Lions are second in the NFC at +800.
The Lions were the preseason favorites to win the NFC North, though the Packers took the No. 1 spot after their Week 1 win. Detroit was back on top last week but slipped after losing to the Chiefs on Sunday. With the Packers favored to beat the Cardinals on Sunday, Green Bay is -110 to win the North, followed by Detroit at +160, Minnesota at +950 and Chicago at +1100.
Packers On SI’s Consensus Dandy Dozen
1, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9 points; seven first-place votes); 2, Detroit Lions (27 points); 3, Indianapolis Colts (35 points); 4, Green Bay Packers (43 points); 5, Los Angeles Rams (40 points); 6, Philadelphia Eagles (58 points); 7, Buffalo Bills (59 points); 8, Seattle Seahawks (61 points); 9, Kansas City Chiefs (66 points; one first-place vote); 10, Denver Broncos (68 points); 11, Pittsburgh Steelers (75 points); 12, Jacksonville Jaguars (103 points).