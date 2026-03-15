Projected Packers Starting Lineup After Week 1 of Free Agency

Week 1 of NFL free agency is almost complete, meaning most of the impact players have been signed. While the Green Bay Packers can and probably will add a veteran or two, they’re more likely to be role players than instant starters.

With that as a backdrop, here’s a projected Week 1 starting lineup for the Packers.

Quarterback

Jordan Love: This will be Year 4 as the starter for Love, the 2020 first-round draft pick who is the longest-tenured member of the team. He is coming off by far his best season, ranking fifth with a 101.2 passer rating and 11th with a 66.3 completion percentage and posting a touchdown-to-interception ratio of almost 4-to-1.

Running Back

Josh Jacobs: There was never a doubt Jacobs would remain the team’s starting running back. Jacobs went from 4.4 yards per carry in 2024 to 4.0 in 2025. That’s not Jacobs’ fault, though. Emanuel Wilson went from 4.9 to 4.0 and Chris Brooks went from 5.1 to 3.9.

The line must improve. And Jacobs must stay healthy, because there’s no clear-cut No. 2 option.

Receivers

Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Jayden Reed: The Packers used their first-round pick in 2025 on Golden for exactly this moment. Without Romeo Doubs, who signed a huge contract with the Patriots, it will be up to Golden to elevate the receiver corps – and the offense – to the next level.

One word of warning on the assumed Year 2 jump: The 2024 first-round receivers almost to a man had better production as rookies than in their second seasons.

Tight End

Tucker Kraft: Kraft figured he’d be “bulletproofed” by Week 1. They’ll need him. Last season, of 34 quarterbacks who threw at least 220 passes, Love was 15th with 5.2 yards after the catch per completion. With Kraft for the first seven games, Love was first with 6.5. Without Kraft, Love was next-to-last with 3.7.

Offensive Line

LT Jordan Morgan, LG Aaron Banks, C Sean Rhyan, RG Anthony Belton, RT Zach Tom: This is the group that has to take a huge step forward after a disappointing performance last season.

The Packers drafted Morgan in the first round of 2024 to eventually replace Rasheed Walker. That time has arrived. Morgan struggled at guard and right tackle in his two seasons, but he was drafted to play left tackle and left tackle is where Morgan has wanted to play. So, his inconsistent play thus far might be irrelevant.

The Packers signed Banks to an enormous contract in 2025, re-signed Rhyan to a surprisingly big contract in 2025 and drafted Belton in the second round in 2025. They must meet those lofty expectations.

Defensive Line

Green Bay Packers defensive ends Lukas Van Ness (90), Micah Parsons (1) and Rashan Gary pressure Joe Flacco. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DE Lukas Van Ness, DT Devonte Wyatt, DT Javon Hargrave, DE Barryn Sorrell: First thing’s first is this is based on the Packers lining up in a 4-3 base defense. New defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s history is that he’ll use 4-3 and 3-4 alignments; the personnel he’s given will dictate which direction he leans. At this point, the roster suggests the lean will be toward the 4-3.

Regardless, the NFL’s universal base defense is nickel. That’s a four-man front, regardless of whether you label your edge players defensive ends or outside linebackers.

The Packers are going to have to survive the start of the season without Micah Parsons in hopes that the team can surge into the playoffs as he rounds into form. The big question here is whether the Packers are comfortable with Sorrell opening the season as a starter or if he should be replaced by Free Agent TBA.

Hargrave and Wyatt almost certainly will start as the tackles, but the team might be relying heavily on a free agent or rookie to strengthen the run defense.

Linebackers

Edgerrin Cooper, Zaire Franklin, Isaiah McDuffie: The Packers traded Colby Wooden to the Colts to acquire Franklin, who will immediately replace Quay Walker in the starting lineup. It’s time for Ty’Ron Hopper, a third-round pick in 2024, to make a serious push to get on the field. He will battle the reliable McDuffie for the third spot in a 4-3 defense.

Cornerbacks

Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (24) is tackled by Luther Burden III after his playoff interception. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Keisean Nixon, Benjamin St-Juste, Javon Bullard (slot): The Packers dumped Nate Hobbs into the waste bin of free agent mistakes and signed St-Juste for a fraction of the cost. It will be St-Juste vs. Carrington Valentine (vs. maybe an early draft pick) to determine who will start alongside Keisean Nixon.

St-Juste broke up a lot of passes for the Commanders in 2023 and played well off the bench last season for the Chargers. Sports Info Solutions charged him with 15-of-32 (46.9 percent) for only 179 yards (5.6 yards per target) in 2025. He’s tall and an excellent tackler.

Safeties

Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams: McKinney and Williams form one of the top starting tandems. The only change this offseason was Zayne Anderson signing with the Dolphins, but Kitan Oladapo is back and Johnathan Baldwin is an intriguing young talent.

Special Teams

K Brandon McManus, P Daniel Whelan, LS Matt Orzech, KR Skyy Moore: The Packers paid McManus’ $1 million roster bonus, meaning there will be a battle between the veteran and Lucas Havrisik throughout the offseason and into training camp. Havrisik has the bigger leg and McManus is coming off a disastrous playoff game. If the Packers doubted McManus’ big-game ability, though, they would have released him this week.

After an excellent season for the 49ers, Moore would have to fumble away the return job.

What About the Draft?

The Packers, of course, don’t have a first-round pick. During the Brian Gutekunst era, nine rookies drafted after the first round have started at least half the games, mostly recently receiver Jayden Reed and tight end Luke Musgrave in 2023.

So, it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility that the Packers can find a Week 1 starter in the draft. The most likely positions? Here are four.

Defensive tackle, especially if Gannon rolls out a 3-4 alignment for the first snap of the season.

Cornerback, though it’s going to be difficult for a rookie to beat out both Valentine and St-Juste for Week 1.

Defensive end, if the right draft prospect falls into their lap and can beat out the unproven Sorrell.

Kicker, though a team with Super Bowl aspirations probably would prefer one of the veterans.

One week into free agency, where are the Packers better? Worse? Here's a quick-hitting look at each position group. ⬇️https://t.co/k5UOWxfBtj — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) March 15, 2026