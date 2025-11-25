Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Where are Packers, Lions Before Showdown?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There will be plenty at stake when the Green Bay Packers visit the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Turkey legs will be handed out. NFC playoff standings will change. NFC North championship hopes will shift.

Oh, and our Consensus NFL Power Rankings will be impacted.

Our Consensus Power Rankings take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one ultrapowerful power ranking. In our latest rankings through Week 12, the Packers are No. 7 and the Lions are No. 8.

Green Bay was No. 12 after losing to the Eagles but rebounded to No. 9 after edging the Giants and moved up again after beating the Vikings. The Lions were No. 8 before beating the Giants in overtime on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams, whose six-game winning streak includes five games by at least 14 points, are the unanimous No. 1 team. There’s a wide gulf between the Rams and the second-ranked Denver Broncos.

Here are this week’s rankings, with full rankings and more extensive analysis available by clicking the links.

The Athletic: 7th

The Packers jumped three spots in the rankings selected by Chad Graff and Josh Kendall.

This week’s theme is one big question, and they selected whether the offense is good enough.

“In the three games since Tucker Kraft suffered a season-ending injury, the Packers have yet to put up 300 yards of offense in a game,” they wrote, adding that Jordan Love hasn’t thrown for more than 170 yards since Week 9.

CBS: 7th

The Packers moved up one peg in Pete Prisco’s rankings.

“The defense was dominant in the victory over the Vikings, but now they have to carry that over to a tough road game against the Lions,” he wrote. “The offense still isn't clicking the way it should be yet.”

Fox Sports: 7th

The Packers inched up one place in Ralph Vacchanio’s rankings.

“They got 107 yards from RB Emmanuel Wilson filling in for injured running back Josh Jacobs, but their offense was otherwise still a mess,” he wrote. “That defense, though, remains one of the NFL’s best.”

NFL.com: 7th

The Packers are up two spots in Eric Edholm’s rankings.

As part of a much longer analysis, he wrote: “Some tough road games remain, starting with Thursday's contest in Detroit, and the passing attack could really stand to discover ways to generate chunk plays again, having fallen to 22nd in explosive play rate through the air over the past five weeks after leading the NFL in that category through Week 7, per Next Gen Stats.”

ESPN: 7th

The Packers motored up four spots in ESPN’s beat-writer-voted rankings.

This week’s theme was Thanksgiving game memory. Rob Demovsky almost jumped into the way-back machine before picking the Packers’ win at Detroit in 2023, when Green Bay won 29-22 despite being big underdogs.

“The Packers opened the game with a 53-yard pass from Jordan Love to Christian Watson, and the victory helped turn around Love's first season as the starter,” he wrote. “It was part of a closing stretch in which the Packers went 6-2 to make the playoffs after starting 3-6.”

Yahoo: 7th

The Packers are up two spots in Frank Schwab’s rankings.

“The Packers' defense looked great against the Vikings, though any defense might look good against J.J. McCarthy. Micah Parsons picked up two more sacks to get him to 10 this season, which would be getting more attention if Myles Garrett wasn’t having an all-time great season in Cleveland.”

Pro Football Talk: 9th

The Packers moved up one place in Mike Florio’s rankings.

“Their chance to sweep the Lions for the first time since 2020 is looming.”

Sports Illustrated: 10th

The Packers moved up one spot in Conor Orr’s rankings.

Jordan Love adapting to his injured shoulder by handing off with his opposite hand and “the success of Emanuel Wilson shows just how capable this roster is of weathering the big storms,” he wrote.

This Week’s Opponent: Detroit Lions

Sports Illustrated’s Orr moved the Lions up from eighth to fourth following their overtime win against the Giants.

“The Lions were briefly trapped in the Jameis Winston vortex, a kind of siren song that has chewed up and spat out strong teams. But true to their character, the team managed to survive and nab the all-too-predictable gutting interception that Winston was going to inevitably lay up. Detroit’s offense takes almost no deep shots despite having a troika of excellent deep ball wide receivers. I think there is still another evolution to this team in 2025.”

Yahoo’s Schwab has the Lions at No. 8, down one spot from last week after their defense was “torched” by Winston.

“It’s getting harder to buy the inconsistent Lions as a title contender,” he wrote. “Thursday’s game against the Packers will be telling.”

The Packers are 2.5-point underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Latest Packers Odds

Sportsbook odds aren’t part of our rankings, but they are another way to view the teams. The Packers have the 11th-shortest Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook .

The rampaging Rams are +430, followed by the Eagles at +600, the Chiefs at +1000, the Seahawks and Colts at +1100, the Lions, Bills and Ravens at +1200, the Patriots and Broncos at +1400 and the Packers at +1500. There’s a huge gap between Green Bay and the Chargers and 49ers, who are next at +3300.

Packers On SI’s Consensus Dandy Dozen

1, Los Angeles Rams (eight points, eight first-place votes); 2, Denver Broncos (23 points); 3, New England Patriots (27); 4, Seattle Seahawks (29); 5, Philadelphia Eagles (37); 6, Indianapolis Colts (49); 7, Green Bay Packers (61); 8, Detroit Lions (63); 9, Buffalo Bills (77); 10, Chicago Bears (80); 11, Kansas City Chiefs (87); 12, San Francisco 49ers (91).

