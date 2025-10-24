Devonte Wyatt Questionable on Packers-Steelers Injury Report But Offers Clue
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers listed five players as questionable for Sunday night’s game at the Pittsburgh Steelers, including rookies Matthew Golden and Warren Brinson, who were added to the injury report on Friday.
Receiver Christian Watson (knee), kicker Brandon McManus (quad), defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (knee) also are questionable. All five players were limited participation at Friday’s practice.
As expected after they didn’t practice this week, receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot) are out.
Running back Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney are off the injury report.
Wyatt, the unit’s best player, missed the last two games. He was limited participation at all three practices this week.
Asked if he had a moment to talk after Friday’s practice, Wyatt said no but, with a smile and a handshake, said, “I got you after Sunday.” That would seem like a strong indicator that Wyatt will be back in the lineup.
Importantly for Wyatt, he practiced in pads on Thursday and was able to go again on Friday.
“He’s looked pretty good,” LaFleur said. “A lot of it’s going to be seeing how he responds today and into Sunday before we make a decision.”
Wyatt has stepped up to replace Kenny Clark as the best player on the unit. In his absence, third-year pros Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden and rookies Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse stepped up.
“You lose TJ Slaton, you lose Kenny (Clark), so you lose two of your best run-stoppers, and the big question is how are we going to stop the run?” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said on Thursday.
“And then Heavy D comes in those first couple games and, man, he was one of the best interior guys in the NFL – his disruptive plays, his tackles for loss, his negative plays, his pocket push, his sacks – and then he goes down. And then you get guys like Karl and Colby and Brinson and Stack, who were stepping up and we’ve been playing some pretty good run defense. … I have so much respect for those young guys coming in there and battling.”
Watson, whose 21-day return-to-play window will close on Sunday, just completed his third week of practice. He obviously will be activated from injured reserve before the game. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll play, though he is trending in that direction.
“I felt really good, and the main thing has been the football conditioning aspect of everything, just getting back to the groove of things and knocking that rust off,” Watson said this week.
Activating Watson would necessitate the creation of a roster spot.
The injuries to Wicks and Golden could make Watson especially important in his first game in just shy of 300 days.
“I think a lot of it is just getting reacclimated,” LaFleur said. “You’re talking about a long layoff without football. Just trying to build him up so he can handle the demands of what are going to be placed upon him on gameday.”
McManus, who missed the last two games with an injured right quad, kicked with power and accuracy on Thursday and felt good on Friday, LaFleur said.
The Packers could be especially careful with McManus given the excellence of Lucas Havrisik the last two games. The other option would be to have both players active, though LaFleur was not inclined to do so.
“Yeah, it’s been nothing short of remarkable in my opinion,” LaFleur said. “Here’s a guy who hadn’t played within a team setting. Obviously, he’s kicking and he’s going on the tryout circuit, but to actually have to go in there in high-pressure situations and make big-time kicks and to come through and flawless in that regard I think has been pretty special.”
Regardless of Wyatt’s availability, there could be opportunities if Pittsburgh center Zach Frazier is out. Due to calf injury, he did not practice on Thursday, was limited on Friday and is questionable.
For the Steelers, receiver Scotty Miller (finger) is out. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who was limited by a hip injury on Thursday, is off the injury report, as is receiver/returner Calvin Austin III, who had a punt-return touchdown last season.
Packers Final Injury Report
Out: WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot).
Questionable: DT Warren Brinson (hamstring), Matthew Golden (hip), K Brandon McManus (right quad), WR Christian Watson (knee), DT Devonte Wyatt (knee).
Watson has been designated to return from injured reserve and is within his 21-day practice window.
Steelers Final Injury Report
Out: WR Scott Miller (finger).
Questionable: C Zach Frazier (calf), LB Malik Harrison (knee), QB Will Howard (right hand).
Howard has been designated to return from injured reserve and is within his 21-day practice window.