Here’s What Matt LaFleur Had to Say About New Packers DC Jonathan Gannon

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jonathan Gannon officially is the new defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

Gannon unofficially replaced Jeff Hafley on Jan. 25 . Eight days later, and just a couple days after his own contract extension was announced by the team , coach Matt LaFleur announced that Gannon would be his fourth defensive coordinator.

“We are thrilled to add Jonathan Gannon to our coaching staff,” LaFleur said in the announcement . “He possesses tremendous experience as an NFL coordinator and head coach. I am confident that he will be an outstanding addition to our organization, as well as a strong leader of our defense. We welcome Jonathan, his wife, Gina, and their three children, Rocco, Lola and Angelo, to the Packers and the Green Bay community.”

Gannon spent the previous three seasons as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. His teams went 4-13 in 2023, 8-9 in 2024 and 3-14 in 2025. He was fired at the end of this season, a campaign that collapsed after a 2-0 start.

In an interesting twist, Gannon was the head coach of the Cardinals and has joined LaFleur. Gannon was replaced in Arizona by LaFleur’s brother, Mike.

Jonathan Gannon’s Track Record, Philosophy

Gannon was not the defensive coordinator for those teams, but Arizona finished 29th in points allowed and 27th in total defense in 2025, 15th in points allowed and 21st in total defense in 2024 and 31st in points allowed and 25th in total defense in 2023.

Gannon got the Arizona job after two excellent seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator. The Eagles finished eighth in points allowed and second in total defense in 2022, helping that team reach the Super Bowl, and 18th in points allowed and 10th in total defense in 2021.

Combined, those teams finished third in total defense, third against the pass, first in sacks and sixth in tackles for losses.

“He’s going to be a head football coach in the National Football League because of what he does. This guy is a stud. He’s a stud,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said.

It will be fascinating to see what type of defense Gannon installs. He ran a 4-3 with Philadelphia but a 3-4 with Arizona.

“I don't believe in a scheme, I believe in putting players we have in positions to be successful," Gannon said upon being hired by the Cardinals. "We will look different week to week. … We’re going to use guys’ skill-sets to present matchup problems.”

He followed the same line of thought with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer .

“I have no scheme,” he said before adding with a laugh. “And they’re like, ‘You’re a f***ing idiot. Great, you’re going to get fired.’ But, literally, I don’t. I don’t even have a playbook.”

Of course, he will have a playbook. However, his defense could morph wildly in one director or another based on matchups.

It’s not just alignment – most teams line up in some variation of nickel most of the time, anyway. Prior to becoming the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, he worked under Mike Zimmer with the Vikings and Matt Eberflus with the Colts. Zimmer preferred an aggressive style while Eberflus played more conservatively.

“One of my biggest mentors is Mike Zimmer,” Gannon told Peter King via The Star-Tribune . “Is my personality the same as Mike Zimmer? No, it is not. Am I in alignment with a lot of things that he did as a head coach for discipline, accountability, player performance? You bet ... I am.

“That's not saying like I'm a tough guy. Because I'm probably going to run that more like Nick. They're completely different personality types. But I'll say this: Someone that worked around me would never say I'm soft on people.”

Experienced Staff for Jonathan Gannon

Other coaching moves were not announced – and won’t be until the entire coaching staff is set in stone. However, the main characters are in place. It is a seasoned group.

While there’s a chance he will pop up as a candidate for some of the new hires, DeMarcus Covington seems set to return as a defensive line coach/defensive run-game coordinator. He spent the 2024 season as New England’s defensive coordinator.

Sam Siefkes has replaced new Dolphins defensive coordinator Sean Duggan as linebackers coach. He was the defensive coordinator last season at West Virginia after working as Gannon’s linebackers coach in Arizona in 2023 and 2024.

Bobby Babich is the new defensive passing-game coordinator, replacing Derrick Ansley, who will hold the same title with the Dolphins. He was defensive coordinator the past two seasons for the Bills.

“Very detailed,” former Bills and Packers defensive back Micah Hyde said of Babich. “Very detailed each and every day. When the gameplan’s put in place, he knows the defense better than anybody in this building. Once the gameplan’s in, he’s just very detailed in giving it in his delivery. Even in practice and watching film, he’s very detail-oriented in where you should be, where your alignment is, what your assignment is, and from there you’re able to make plays.”

Daniel Bullocks will join Babich in coaching the secondary. The former Detroit Lions defensive back spent the previous nine seasons with the 49ers. Ryan Downard is joining Ansley as part of Miami’s new staff.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News