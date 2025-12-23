Irrelevant or Not, NFC Pro Bowl Rosters Speak Volumes About Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Tuesday. Really, the only thing that matters about the Pro Bowl is who made the Pro Bowl teams.

The NFC Pro Bowl roster speaks volumes about the quality of the Green Bay Packers’ roster.

Micah Parsons is the only Packers player on the 44-player NFC team. The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers have six apiece, the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys have five, and the Los Angeles Rams have four. They are among 10 NFC teams who have more Pro Bowlers than the Packers.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has done a good job assembling a quality team. A full-strength Packers roster doesn’t have many holes. But the lack of high-impact players is startling, because it’s not as if you can point to Player A, B or C as being significant snubs.

There are only two tight ends on each roster. Had he not suffered a torn ACL, maybe Tucker Kraft would have nudged aside George Kittle or Trey McBride.

There are only three offensive tackles on the roster. Maybe a healthy Zach Tom would have found a spot in place of either Penei Sewell, Trent Williams or Tristan Wirfs.

An argument perhaps could be made for Jordan Love getting in at quarterback ahead of Sam Darnold and Dak Prescott and alongside Matthew Stafford; Love is sixth in passer rating while Darold is seventh and Prescott is 10th.

An argument definitely could be made for punter Daniel Whelan, who is tied for the NFL lead in average.

Green Bay Packers punter Daniel Whelan (19) punts the ball against the Detroit Lions. He was not selected for the Pro Bowl. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Really, though, the Pro Bowl rosters are a good representation of the Packers. They have a good roster but they lack an abundance of great players that step up and deliver great performances in games of great significance.

If not for the existence of Myles Garrett, Parsons was having a Defensive Player of the Year-worthy season before his torn ACL. It required a blockbuster trade to get him, though. Parsons wasn’t a drafted-and-developed player, nor was he a smart free-agent signing. The Packers had to mortgage the future to get him in terms of draft picks and money.

Green Bay’s two big free-agent additions this year, left guard Aaron Banks and cornerback Nate Hobbs, wouldn’t be Pro Bowlers if the rosters were expanded to 200 players.

Last year’s big free-agent additions, safety Xavier McKinney and running back Josh Jacobs, are having good seasons but haven’t been as impactful as their debut years.

This year’s draft was a giant nothingburger. Maybe Matthew Golden, Anthony Belton and Savion Williams will be Pro Bowl-type players in future seasons, but they haven’t done much as rookies for one reason or another.

Last year’s draft landed three quality starters with linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, defensive back Javon Bullard and safety Evan Williams. There’s some Pro Bowl potential with them, at least, but first-round pick Jordan Morgan and the third-rounders, MarShawn Lloyd and Ty’Ron Hopper, haven’t done much.

In 2023, Gutekunst used his first-round pick, No. 13 overall, Lukas Van Ness. Imagine how good the passing game would be with Seattle receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the 20th overall selection. Imagine if the defense had a stopper at cornerback like Christian Gonzalez, the 17th overall selection. They are both Pro Bowlers.

In 2024, Gutekunst used his first-round pick on Morgan when he could have selected Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean, who is a first-time Pro Bowler.

Cornerback and offensive line are issues for the Packers that Gutekunst bungled. In the 2024 draft, he bypassed DeJean, who has two interceptions and 16 passes defensed this season.

In free agency in 2025, Gutekunst signed Banks to a four-year, $77 million contract. Meanwhile, the centerpiece of the Bears’ revival has been their revamped offensive line. They signed center Drew Dalman to a three-year, $42 million contract and sent a 2026 fourth-round draft pick to the Chiefs for Joe Thuney. Both players are Pro Bowlers. Banks most certainly is not.

With a healthy Parsons and Kraft, the Packers would have been legitimate Super Bowl challengers. They should be again, though improving the team will depend on Gutekunst doing more with fewer resources. So far, his history isn’t encouraging.

NFC Pro Bowlers by Team

Arizona Cardinals (2): S Budda Baker, TE Trey McBride.

Atlanta Falcons (2): G Chris Lindstrom, RB Bijan Robinson.

Carolina Panthers (1): CB Jaycee Horn

Chicago Bears (3): S Kevin Byard, C Drew Dalman, G Joe Thuney

Dallas Cowboys (5): K Brandon Aubrey, WR George Pickens, QB Dak Prescott, G Tyler Smith, DT Quinnen Williams.

Detroit Lions (5): LB Jack Campbell, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, DE Aidan Hutchinson, OT Penei Sewell, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Green Bay Packers (1): DE Micah Parsons

Los Angeles Rams (4): WR Puka Nacua, QB Matthew Stafford, OLB Jared Verse, OLB Byron Young.

New York Giants (1): OLB Brian Burns.

Philadelphia Eagles (5): LB Zack Baun, DT Jalen Carter, CB Cooper DeJean, C Cam Jurgens, CB Quinyon Mitchell.

San Francisco 49ers (6): ST Luke Gifford, FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey, LS Jon Weeks, OT Trent Williams.

Seattle Seahawks (6): QB Sam Darnold, DE DeMarcus Lawrence, KR Rashid Shaheed, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, DT Leonard Williams, CB Devon Witherspoon.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2): S Antoine Winfield, OT Tristan Wirfs.

Washington Commanders (1): P Tress Way.

