CeeDee Lamb Didn’t Like Micah Parsons Recruiting George Pickens to Packers in Front of Him
If the Cowboys want to keep George Pickens around, then he’s going to need a new contract. The receiver will become a free agent this offseason if Dallas doesn’t try to keep him around.
Because of his possible free agent status, Pickens became a hot commodity at this week’s Pro Bowl Games ahead of the Super Bowl. His Cowboys teammate CeeDee Lamb told Kay Adams that there were a few people who tried to recruit Pickens right in front of him, including former Dallas teammate Micah Parsons, who is now with the Packers.
“Everybody in my face is trying to recruit him while I’m standing right next to them as if I’m not there,” Lamb said. “Micah, for one. Let’s start with Micah. ... I don’t know what’s going on with him. He’s a little too active to be on a scooter. That’s the whole team that I’ll stay with right now, but there’s a couple people that I feel like are trying to get my mans away from me.”
Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon also apparently tried to recruit Pickens while at the Pro Bowl, leading Lamb to say “Green Bay clearly wants him.”
Lamb gave a warning to the teams and players interested in picking up Pickens: “They’re not getting him.”
Lamb is willing to be paid less than Pickens to keep him in Dallas
Lamb will really do anything to keep Pickens in Dallas with him. When asked on Wednesday by San Antonio’s Sports Star radio if he would be O.K. with Pickens being paid more than him, he didn’t hesitate when answering yes.
“I don’t care about that, just want my man to get what he’s deserving,” Lamb said. “As for me, I know I’m good, I’m fine. Me and my family, we’re straight. I just want to compete at the highest level and I just want to compete for a ring.
“As for GP, he’s well deserving, he deserves every penny that he gets. If he gets more than me, I’m gonna congrats him on that.”
The Cowboys’ receiving duo grew a tight bond on and off the field this past season playing together. They even playfully nicknamed themselves Mario and Luigi. Lamb has previously expressed that Pickens needs to be paid, so we’ll see what Jerry Jones and the Cowboys decide to do.
In his first (and possibly only) season in Dallas, Pickens hit multiple career highs by catching 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. It’s clear he thrives with the Cowboys, so they should probably do what it takes to keep him around, especially since he’s appearing as a hot candidate for other franchises.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.Follow madisonwsports