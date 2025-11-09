Laugh at Bill’s Week 10 NFL Predictions, Including Packers-Eagles
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. While the game will be played at Lambeau Field, the odds seem stacked against them.
Can the Packers overcome the challenges to earn their first statement victory since September? Here are our Week 10 NFL predictions.
Packers-Eagles Prediction
While the Packers are favorites against the Eagles, it feels like it would be an upset.
The Eagles are healthy. The Packers are not.
The Eagles, with back-to-back wins, have momentum. The Packers, who were upset at home by Carolina last week, do not.
The Eagles, who are coming off their bye, are rested. The Packers are not.
The schedule-makers did the Packers no favors. These are two of the best teams in the NFC. Long before the schedule came out, common sense would suggest this game could have enormous playoff ramifications. So, the NFL gave the Eagles the bye to get rested and ready.
The schedule is spit out by a computer and not some guy wearing an Eagles hat. There’s nothing vindictive about it. Nobody is crying about it. It’s just the reality of the situation that the Eagles were handed an incredible gift for a game that could decide homefield advantage and the path to the Super Bowl.
This season, teams coming off their bye are 10-4. In 2024, teams coming off their bye went only 15-17, but that was an outlier as they went 20-12 in 2022 as well as 2023.
Now, let’s look at the injury report. Last week, the Packers suffered a devastating injury when tight end Tucker Kraft suffered a torn ACL. It’s an enormous loss. With Jayden Reed on injured reserve and Matthew Golden perhaps not playing after missing practices on Friday and Saturday with a shoulder injury, do the Packers have enough weapons?
Meanwhile, Eagles pass rusher Nolan Smith is off injured reserve and is expected to play. The last time he saw the Packers, he sacked Jordan Love twice in the wild-card game. The Eagles will line up without only one starter, Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens.
The Eagles are a gold-standard franchise. While they haven’t played great, they’re 6-2 and in first place in the NFC. The Packers are trying to reach that level of greatness but that Week 1 victory over the Detroit Lions looks more and more like fool’s gold with every week.
“I think that’s the challenge,” coach Matt LaFleur said of how the Packers have played compared to their potential. “Every week, can you play up to your level, and can you do it consistently? Consistency is the greatest measurement of performance. Any team can go out there and do it one time, but can you put repeat performances out there?
“Unfortunately for us, I don’t think we’ve done that. The other thing that I don’t think we’ve done a great job of is just playing a complete game in all three phases. There’s been moments of really good stuff, and then there’s been some moments of really bad stuff. So, like I said, it’s a really good football team in all three phases. It’s a great challenge for us. Hopefully, we can out there and play our best ball.”
“Hopefully” isn’t going to cut it.
Prediction: Eagles 24, Packers 17.
Last week’s prediction: Packers 30, Panthers 17.
Season record: 4-3-1.
Week 10 NFL Predictions
Here’s the rest of this week’s schedule, including the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons in Berlin and the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
Thursday: Broncos over Raiders.
Early games: Colts over Falcons, Panthers over Saints, Bears over Giants, Jaguars over Texans, Bills over Dolphins, Ravens over Vikings, Browns over Jets, Buccaneers over Patriots.
Afternoon games: Seahawks over Cardinals, Rams over 49ers, Lions over Commanders.
Primetime: Chargers over Steelers, Eagles over Packers.
Last week: 8-6.
Season: 86-49.
SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER