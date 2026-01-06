Micah Parsons Shares Rehab Videos One Week After Undergoing Surgery on Torn ACL
Micah Parsons underwent surgery on his torn ACL back just over a week ago on Dec. 29. On Tuesday, the Packers pass rusher posted multiple videos of him working with Green Bay trainers at the team’s facility.
The first video Parsons shared on his Instagram stories showed him using a bicycle machine. He was of course going slowly on the machine as he is barely a week out of surgery. Parsons added a sticker saying “it could be worse,” so his rehab must not be off to a terrible start.
The next video Parsons posted included him doing leg lifts while laying down. Parsons speaks to the Packers’ head trainer Nate Weir in the video, saying, “We make the crazy look normal. Huh, Nate?” Weir replied, “Oh yeah.”
It is impressive to see Parsons stretch his left leg this much just a week out of surgery.
Parsons’s return timeline hasn’t officially been decided, but the start of the 2026 season in September will mark nine months since the defensive end suffered the injury. Hopefully he’ll be ready by the start of the next season.