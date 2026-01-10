Micah Parsons Named First-Team All-Pro; These Nine Packers Received Votes

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Even though he missed the final three games of the season with a torn ACL, Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons was named a first-team All-Pro on Saturday. Xavier McKinney earned second-team honors.

“That’s great. Needed that for real,” Parsons told The AP . “Look forward to trying to get back to that same status this offseason.”

The AP All-Pro is considered the official team. It is selected by a national panel of 50 voters . First-place votes are worth three points and a second-place vote is worth one point.

Nine Packers players received at least a second-place vote.

Receivers: Christian Watson

Christian Watson came back from a torn ACL and played in 10 games, catching 35 passes for 611 yards (17.5 average) and six touchdowns. He received one second-place vote. Here’s the vote, meaning he was deemed one of the six best receivers in the league.

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams, 150 (50); Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle, 150 (50); Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati, 102 (26); George Pickens, Dallas, 91 (21); Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit, 54 (3); Chris Olave, New Orleans, 23; Nico Collins, Houston, 16; Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams, 5; Zay Flowers, Baltimore, 4; Stefon Diggs, New England, 1; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota, 1; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas, 1; Cortland Sutton, Denver, 1; Christian Watson, Green Bay, 1.

Right Tackles: Zach Tom

Last year, Zach Tom received the third-most points in voting. This year, injuries held him to 12 games (and limited him in others), so he slipped to vote. Chicago’s Darnell Wright ascended to second-team status. Here’s the vote.

Penei Sewell, Detroit, 137 (45); Darnell Wright, Chicago, 31 (5); Lane Johnson, Philadelphia, 12; Zach Tom, Green Bay, 7; Colton McKivitz, San Francisco, 5; Mike McGlinchey, Denver, 4; Roger Rosengarten, Baltimore, 2; Brian O’Neill, Minnesota, 1; Terence Steele, Dallas, 1.

Edge Rushers: Micah Parsons

Parsons was acquired just before the start of the regular season and missed the final three games. Still, he finished third in the NFL in pressures, according to Next Gen Stats. The Packers haven’t won without him. He finished third in the voting and received 17 first-place votes. Here’s the vote.

Myles Garrett, Cleveland, 150 (50); Will Anderson Jr, Houston, 130, (41); Micah Parsons, Green Bay, 68 (17); Brian Burns, New York Giants, 57 (10); Danielle Hunter, Houston, 56 (9); Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit, 55 (8); Nik Bonitto, Denver, 54 (11); Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas, 16 (3); Byron Young, Los Angeles Rams, 5 (1); Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams, 4; Josh Hines-Allen, Jacksonville, 2; Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh, 1; DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle, 1; Tuli Tuipulotu, Los Angeles Chargers, 1.

Linebackers: Edgerrin Cooper

Edgerrin Cooper was a game-wrecker during the stretch of his rookie season. This year, he had 117 tackles but only a half-sack and four tackles for losses. Quay Walker had better production in just about every category. Cooper received one second-place vote. Here’s the vote.

Jack Campbell, Detroit, 89 (25); Jordyn Brooks, Miami, 78 (21); Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville 70 (19); Ernest Jones IV, Seattle, 57 (14); Zack Baun, Philadelphia, 43 (9); Carson Schwesinger, Cleveland, 17 (4); Azeez Al-Shaair, Houston, 11 (2); Bobby Wagner, Washington, 9 (1); Foyesade Oluokun, Jacksonville, 8 (2); Demario Davis, New Orleans, 3; Fred Warner, San Francisco, 3 (1); Eric Wilson, Minnesota, 3 (1); Devin Bush, Cleveland, 3 (1); Nate Landman, Los Angeles Rams, 2; Roquan Smith, Baltimore, 2; Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay, 1; Cedric Gray, Tennessee, 1.

Cornerbacks: Keisean Nixon

When Micah Parsons was acquired, he said he never played without a Pro Bowl or All-Pro cornerback. He didn’t play with one this year, though Keisean Nixon tied for seventh with 17 passes defensed. He received one second-place vote. Here’s the vote.

Derek Stingley Jr., Houston, 130 (41); Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia, 84 (22); Patrick Surtain II, Denver, 79 (22); Devon Witherspoon, Seattle, 25 (4); Christian Gonzalez, New England, 20 (2); Jaycee Horn, Carolina, 13 (1); Mike Jackson, Carolina, 12 (3); Kamari Lassiter, Houston, 12 (1); Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay, 10 (3); Nahshon Wright, Chicago, 8 (1); Donte Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers, 2; Christian Benford, Buffalo, 1; Deommodore Lenoir, San Francisco, 1; Keisean Nixon, Green Bay, 1; Eric Stokes, Las Vegas, 1; DJ Turner, Cincinnati, 1.

Safeties: Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams

Xavier McKinney was a first-team All-Pro last season and a second-teamer this year. He finished fourth in the voting and garnered seven first-place votes. Evan Williams received one second-place vote. Here’s the vote.

Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore, 142 (46); Kevin Byard, Chicago, 83 (23); Jessie Bates III, Atlanta, 42 (8); Xavier McKinney, Green Bay, 31 (7); Talanoa Hufanga, Denver, 31 (5); Calen Bullock, Houston, 17 (3); Antonio Johnson, Jacksonville, 13 (2); Kamren Curl, Los Angeles Rams, 9 (3); Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay, 9 (1); Jaylinn Hawkins, New England, 4 (1); Camryn Bynum, Indianapolis, 3; Julian Love, Seattle, 3 (1); Budda Baker, Arizona, 2; Brian Branch, Detroit, 2; Jalen Ramsey, Pittsburgh, 2; Xavier Watts, Atlanta, 2; Reed Blankenship, Philadelphia, 1; Coby Bryant, Seattle, 1; Grant Delpit, Cleveland, 1; Harrison Smith, Minnesota, 1; Evan Williams, Green Bay, 1.

Punters: Daniel Whelan

Daniel Whelan led the NFL in gross average and finished fourth in net average, obliterating franchise records in the process. He finished fifth in the voting and received three first-place votes. Here’s the vote.

Jordan Stout, Baltimore, 53 (14); Michael Dickson, Seattle, 40 (11); Austin McNamara, New York Jets, 31 (8); Tress Way, Washington, 28 (6); Daniel Whelan, Green Bay, 10 (3); Rigoberto Sanchez, Indianapolis, 8 (2); Ryan Wright, Minnesota, 8 (1); Bradley Pinion, Atlanta, 7 (2); Tommy Townsend, Houston, 7 (2); Ryan Rehkow, Cincinnati, 3 (1); Jack Fox, Detroit, 3; Matt Haack, Arizona, 1; Sam Martin, Carolina, 1.

Long Snappers: Matt Orzech

A total of 19 long snappers received at least one vote, including Matt Orzech. Here is the vote.

Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville, 66 (18); Andrew DePaola, Minnesota, 31 (9); Rex Sunahara, Cleveland, 25 (7); Jon Weeks, San Francisco, 15 (3); Morgan Cox, Tennessee, 13 (4); Tyler Ott, Washington, 9 (2); Trent Sieg, Dallas, 8 (1); James Winchester, Kansas City, 5 (1); Joe Cardona, Miami, 4 (1); Mitchell Fraboni, Denver, 4 (1); Christian Kuntz, Pittsburgh, 4 (1); J.J. Jansen, Carolina, 3 (1); Chris Stoll, Seattle, 3 (1); Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis, 3; Josh Harris, Los Angeles Chargers, 2; Hogan Hatten, Detroit, 2; Nick Moore, Baltimore, 1; Matthew Orzech, Green Bay, 1; Zach Wood, New Orleans, 1.

