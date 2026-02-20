Not Enough Packers Earn Spots in PFF’s Top 101 Players

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Good players make for good teams. Great players build championship teams. That’s undeniably true, which will be evident when teams throw wads of cash at players when NFL free agency opens in less than three weeks.

The Green Bay Packers, with three consecutive playoff berths, obviously are a good team. With those all being No. 7 seeds, the Packers, obviously, are not a great team. The Packers simply don’t have enough great players to be great.

In Pro Football Focus’ Top 101 Players from the 2025 season, the Packers had only three selections. Considering that if the talent was spread evenly throughout the league each team would have 3.16 players, the Packers lack an abundance of high-end talent.

Safety Xavier McKinney, who went from eight interceptions in 2024 to only two in 2025, was 66th. He is fifth among the safeties.

McKinney finished with 107 tackles in 16 games, the second-highest total of his career, and he recorded a third consecutive season of 10-plus pass breakups. However, according to Sports Info Solutions, no player dropped more interceptions than McKinney (four). The missed opportunities played a role in Green Bay finishing 28th with seven interceptions.

Jordan Love was 37th overall and behind only Matthew Stafford, Josh Allen and Drake Maye among quarterbacks.

“Love made a definitive leap during the Packers’ 2025 campaign, helping the team look the part of a Super Bowl contender before injury,” the authors wrote. “His 88.7 PFF passing grade ranked second among qualified passers, and his 5.9 percent big-time throw rate also trailed only Matthew Stafford. Love diminished his turnover-worthy play rate from 3.2% to 2.6 percent, entering rarefied air this season.”

That leap showed in the traditional stats, too. Love in 2024 ranked 11th in passer rating (96.7), 23rd in completion percentage (63.1) and 21st in interception percentage (2.6). Love in 2025 improved to fifth in rating (101.2), 11th in completion percentage (66.3) and fifth in interception percentage (1.4).

Now, if his top players can stay healthy. When targeted, Christian Watson produced a 122.6 passer rating, Jayden Reed generated a 121.0 passer rating and Tucker Kraft provided a near-perfect and league-leading 157.2 passer rating.

With a little more help from his friends, maybe Love can contend for NFL MVP ; he has the ninth-shortest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook .

“I thought Jordan played really, really good football – some of his best football, especially down the stretch,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said a couple weeks ago. “I thought he was one of our guys who played very, very well down the stretch. He continues to be an unbelievable leader for our football team. Couldn’t speak more highly of what I think about Jordan and where he’s headed.

“As good as he’s been for us, I do think he’ll continue to get better because it’s important to him and he works at his craft. He’s always looking for another edge. So, yeah, I feel really good about that.”

Defensive end Micah Parsons was 13th in a “special” first season with the Packers following a blockbuster trade. He became the first player in NFL history to start his career with five consecutive seasons of 12-plus sacks. He finished fourth among edge rushers in pass-rush win rate, according to PFF.

Parsons ranked behind Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, who was No. 1 overall, Houston’s Will Anderson and Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson.

His value was obvious when he was making big plays to close out wins. It was even more obvious following his torn ACL, with the Packers going winless down the stretch.

“Obviously, he’s super-impactful to our football team,” Gutekunst said. “I think the thing that was really nice to see was how he fit within our group, because you never really know how that’s going to work. We knew the player. We knew when we put him out there the difference he would make on the field.

“But seeing the difference he made in our locker room and how he fit into our culture here and really enhanced our culture I think was really a pleasant surprise for me. Not that I didn’t think that would happen, but with new players, particularly adding a guy that was right before the beginning of the season – we didn’t have him in the offseason, didn’t have him in training camp – I think that was something that made me feel so much better about the decision that we made beforehand.”

It’s worth noting that the draft-and-develop Packers have only one top-101 player who was drafted by Brian Gutekunst. That’s Love, obviously.

The Super Bowl-winning Seattle Seahawks have eight players on PFF’s list. The Los Angeles Rams have 10, including Davante Adams at No. 89.

The NFC North-winning Chicago Bears have three. The Detroit Lions, who won the North in 2023 and 2024 but crashed to a nine-win last place in 2025, have five players. They’re all in the top five, with three in the top 10 and four in the top 20. The Vikings have only Justin Jefferson.

Love is the only NFC North quarterback on the list.