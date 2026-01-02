Nate Hobbs Has Message for Packers Fans After Latest Injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In free agency, cornerback Nate Hobbs signed a big contract with the Green Bay Packers. He was on top of the world.

It’s been nothing but downhill since, though. He sustained a knee injury early in training camp and missed the first game of the regular season. Another knee injury knocked him out for four games at midseason.

After playing well in the Week 16 loss to the Bears, Hobbs on Saturday night against the Ravens broke up a pass in the end zone but banged knees with Ravens receiver Zay Flowers. His night was over, and his season probably is over, too. On Wednesday, he hobbled through the locker room before being placed on injured reserve.

It marked the end of a season that started as a blessing but seemingly wound up being cursed.

“I wouldn’t say that,” Hobbs said.

What Hobbs would say is it hurt. Not just the physical pain, which was tremendous. But the emotional pain of working so hard to get back, only to have it taken away again.

“It is what it is, man,” Hobbs said. “It is a lot, but I just want Packer Nation to know that I have been playing through injuries all year and, no matter what, I brought passion, I brought my best, I brought all of me.

“I’m a top-tier player for this organization. When the time is right, I’ll be able to show that when I’m healthy. I wasn’t healthy at all this year. I see what people say. There’s a lot of fans that don’t like me, that think I’m not a good player. But it’s all good. I know who I am as a man, as a player. Just want to show that when I get the next opportunity.”

What Is Next for Nate Hobbs?

Whether that next opportunity will be with the Packers in 2026 remains to be seen.

The four-year, $48 million contract he signed really was a one-year-and-go-from-there deal. He is due a $6.25 million roster bonus at the start of the league-year. If the Packers were to release him rather than pay the bonus, they’d save $1.05 million against the cap.

That’s not much money from a cap perspective, and it’s not as if the Packers are loaded with talented young cornerbacks. On the other hand, Hobbs struggled as a perimeter cornerback – injuries might have had a hand in it – and Javon Bullard has solidified his spot as the nickel defender.

That’s conversation for after the season, though. The Packers and Hobbs had high hopes for what they could accomplish this season. Instead, of being an ever-down player, injuries continually got in the way and limited him to just 358 snaps in 11 games (five starts).

Green Bay Packers cornerback Nate Hobbs (21) is injured against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hobbs, who turned down an invitation to sit and take the stress off his injured knee, turned a bit emotional thinking about it all.

“Sh**, it is what it is. That’s life, man,” he said. “I’ve come from, honestly, at points in time of my life, I’ve gotten used to bad things happening. Things that, you know, (pauses) and moving past it. I’m built for stuff like this.”

Asked about those bad things, Hobbs said, “Personal, football, life. Everything in between, really. Just life as a person, just going through ups and downs. I’ve been through a lot.”

Big, Physical Corner

The injury to Hobbs – he hasn’t watched the play – knocked out a player who would have had a key role for however long this season continues.

As defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said: “[What’s] really upsetting about Nate, because if you go back to the Bears game and you look back at how physical he was, and he was finally getting healthy, and we’re using him in those roles, and he gives you a big, physical corner who can also go inside and cover.

“It’s one of those things that’s sad. He worked all the way back, and he’s a big, strong guy, and then he went down again.”

Hobbs said he’s looking forward to whatever’s ahead.

Green Bay Packers cornerbacks Nate Hobbs (21) and Kamal Hadden (36) celebrate after a play against the Ravens. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

“I’m not down in the dumps at all. I’m alive, bro. I ain’t dead,” he said. “My ACL’s not torn, my Achilles ain’t torn, I ain’t got no broken bones. I’m good. If I do get another opportunity to get back on the field this year, then that’ll be great. If I’ve got wait till next year, that’ll be OK.”

The loss to the Ravens was a brutal one for the Packers. He was one of three defensive backs placed on injured reserve this week alongside fellow cornerback Kamal Hadden and safety Zayne Anderson.

At the time, Trevon Diggs hadn’t been claimed off waivers and the team’s cornerbacks alongside Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine were Bo Melton, Jaylin Simpson and Shemar Bartholomew.

How would those young players handle what was ahead?

“From what I’ve seen is a lot of guys who work their ass off,” Hobbs said. “What I know about this team, next man up. They don’t flinch on this team. I really, truly think we’ve got a group of guys that any guy in this locker room can play with anybody, and they’ve got the heart to do it.

“Really, that’s what it’s all about. If you’ve got the heart to, if you’ve got the will to, if you believe in yourself that you can do it, I think they’re going to handle it like they’ve been handling it their whole life or else they wouldn’t be here.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News