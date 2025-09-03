New Packers Jersey Numbers Include Matthew Golden’s 0 and 31 Switch
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Matthew Golden became the first receiver drafted in the first round by the Green Bay Packers since 2002.
Now, he’s the first player in Packers history to wear No. 0.
Golden was given No. 22 after the draft but switched last week.
“I always wanted a single digit,” Golden explained after Wednesday’s practice and before his first NFL regular-season game on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Talked to my family, they [the Packers] told me the options that I had and I talked to them about the numbers and they said 0’s never been worn here.
“So, obviously, it’s going to be a first time in franchise history. For me, I just want to make a name for myself in that number, so I feel like it’ll be good.”
Those options were laid out by John Wojciechowski, the team’s director of player personnel.
“Shoutout, John, man, he got it done for me,” said Golden, who wore No. 10 and No. 2 at Houston and No. 2 at Texas.
Golden isn’t the only player with a new number.
RB Emanuel Wilson: No. 31 to No. 23
Running back Emanuel Wilson, who joined the team as an undrafted rookie in 2023, didn’t have any deep meaning behind his decision to switch at the end of camp.
“I just wanted to change my jersey number,” he said.
There’s no meaning behind No. 23 whatsoever. At Fort Valley State, he started his career at No. 5 before switching to No. 1. In high school, he wore No. 27 as a sophomore and junior and No. 5 as a senior.
So, why 23?
“I don’t know,” Wilson said. “I wasn’t getting no single-digit number. I know that, for sure. I know 5 was retired [unofficially for Paul Hornung] and then I felt like the lowest number they had was 23. So, I went for 23.”
LB Nick Niemann: No. 51 to No. 31
Niemann signed with the Packers one day after roster cuts and was given No. 51. He wore that number out to practice on Monday morning. For the team photo on Monday afternoon, he was in No. 31.
“I wore 31 the last four years and Emanuel Wilson got out of it,” Niemann said. “So, it was open, so I had to grab it.”
Niemann was a sixth-round draft pick by the Chargers in 2021 and wore No. 31 all four seasons.
“You kind of form an identity with a number, and since I was rookie that’s what I wore and, it’s just kind of part of how I’ve branded myself and what I’m comfortable in,” he said. “I mean, it’s not a huge deal. I’m not a guy who’s like, ‘I hate this, I can’t wear this,’ but I just thought I’d ask if it was open and they were cool with me switching.”
Jayden Reed: Staying No. 11
Micah Parsons was a three-time All-Pro with the Dallas Cowboys as No. 11. After being acquired by the Packers, he reached out to Reed about getting the number.
However, players who change jersey numbers must purchase all the unsold, officially licensed inventory. As a high-quality player, a lot of Reed jerseys have been created.
“He could’ve had the number; the price was just too high for the jersey sales,” Reed said. “It’s a number, man. You make the number; you don’t let the number make you.”
Micah Parsons: Wearing No. 1
So, Reed kept No. 11 and Parsons became the first Packers player since Curly Lambeau last wore jersey No. 1 in 1906, according to Pro Football Reference.
Parsons is scheduled to talk to reporters on Thursday. The trade sent a jolt around the league, elevating the Packers into elite contender status, and in the locker room.
“I was shocked,” Wilson said. “I was like, ‘Oh, snap, we’re really getting him.’ I saw him today at practice and he’s got a get-off that’s crazy. I didn’t know Kenny (Clark) was going to leave. He was a huge impact to the locker room, but we got a stud. …
“I feel like it’s going to bring it out to the next level for us. It’s going to be real when the pads come on on Sunday and, shoot, throughout the whole season. It’s going to be fun to watch. We feel like we’re going to go to the Super Bowl.”