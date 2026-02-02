New Packers DBs Coach Helped 49ers Get to Super Bowls

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have hired former NFL defensive back Daniel Bullocks to Jonathan Gannon’s new coaching staff.

The #Packers are expected to hire #49ers defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks, sources tell @CBSSports.



The former Nebraska and NFL defensive back worked for San Francisco the last nine seasons. Interviewed for the 49ers defensive coordinator job in 2024. pic.twitter.com/EfYs4JtePj — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 2, 2026

That’s probably the last big hire for Green Bay’s new defensive staff. DeMarcus Covington remains on the staff as defensive line coach and defensive run-game coordinator, Sam Siefkes replaced Sean Duggan as linebackers coach and Bobby Babich replaced Derrick Ansley as defensive passing-game coordinator.

Based on their histories, Bullocks probably will focus on cornerbacks and Babich on safeties.

Bullocks spent the past nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, first as assistant defensive backs coach in 2017 and 2018 as part of Kyle Shanahan’s original staff, then as safeties coach from 2019 through 2022 and finally as defensive backs coach the past three seasons.

“D.B.’s done a great job for us here over the years,” Shanahan said after the 2023 season. “He’s a coach that I have a lot of respect for.”

The 49ers this season ranked 26th in the NFL in opponent passer rating. They were 15th in 2024, fourth in 2023 and fourth in 2022.

Part of Playoff Teams

With Bullocks in key roles on the coaching staff, the 49ers lost in the Super Bowl in 2019, NFC Championship Games in 2021 and 2022, and the Super Bowl again in 2023.

“I don’t think D.B. gets enough credit,” then- Niners safety Tashaun Gipson said before Super Bowl LVIII against the Chiefs a couple years ago. “He was probably the reason why I came here. He’s probably one of the best coaches, if not the best defensive backs coach I’ve been around in my career, and I’ve been around for a minute.

“I’m so thankful that I’ve had him. What he’s done for this room. He’s just been doing some things for us on the back end that’s just been huge for me and I’m happy that he’s my coach.”

Under Bullocks, safety Talanoa Hufanga was a Pro Bowler in 2022 and cornerback Charvarius Ward was in 2023. So was cornerback Richard Sherman in 2019.

“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to Daniel Bullocks as well, just with his teaching and getting those guys to perform at a high level. He doesn’t get enough credit, as well,” then-49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said in 2023.

Bullocks tore his ACL while celebrating an interception in that Super Bowl. After the season, he interviewed for the defensive coordinator opening following the dismissal of Wilks.

Bullocks is known for his thorough preparation. Bullocks is big on giving his young players “teach tapes” of veterans performing at a high level.

This preseason, the 49ers unleashed Chase Lucas, whose interception in a preseason game speaks volumes.

“I got to give it to [defensive coordinator Robert] Saleh and coach Daniel Bullocks,” Lucas said . “I watched their 135 clips of indicator tape probably 10 times. So, I read the route perfectly and just broke underneath it.”

From 2019 through 2025, the 49ers were 14th with 92 interceptions, 11th with an 88.9 opponent passer rating and 23rd with a 65.5 opponent completion percentage. Cutting it to the last three seasons, when Bullocks was elevated into a new role, they were 14th with 39 interceptions, 17th with a 90.5 opponent passer rating and 28th with a 66.6 opponent completion percentage.

The 2023 team that reached the Super Bowl tied for first with 22 interceptions. The 2025 team had the second-fewest interceptions with six.

“That’s a big part of what I enjoy as a coach, though, just trying to find ways to put our guys in position to make a big play,” he said of the challenge of facing Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. “I want to be the best at what I do, be the best secondary coach in the league. Then if another team sees me as a good choice to be a defensive coordinator, that would be the next step for my career.”

Daniel Bullocks Was NFL Safety

Bullocks played collegiately at Nebraska and was a second-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2006. In two seasons, he had zero interceptions and four passes defensed. He played in 15 games with seven starts as a rookie, didn’t play in 2007 due to a knee injury and played in all 16 games with 15 starts in 2008, when he had 94 tackles, two tackles for losses and two forced fumbles.

Bullocks got his start in coaching at Northern Iowa from 2012 through 2014. After one season as cornerbacks coach at Eastern Michigan, Bullocks in 2016 served as assistant defensive backs coach for the Jaguars. During his first two seasons with the 49ers, when Bullocks was assistant defensive backs coach, former Packers defensive coordinator and new Miami Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley was defensive backs coach.

His identical twin brother, Josh Bullocks, also played at Nebraska and was a second-round pick by the Saints in 2005.

“We’re both competitors so there’s going to be a lot of trash talk, but more than anything we’re just excited, and it’s a blessing to have two brothers out there playing,” Daniel Bullocks said before a Lions-Saints game in 2008 .

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News