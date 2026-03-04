NFL Free Agency Preview: Potential Targets for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the start of NFL free agency just days away, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has work to do at running back. Or at least plenty to consider.

In 2024, he signed Josh Jacobs in free agency and drafted MarShawn Lloyd. Jacobs has been superb, but Lloyd can’t get on the field, let alone stay on the field, due to a mile-long list of injuries.

There are questions throughout the depth chart, starting with Jacobs, who is entering Year 3 under contract with considerable wear and tear on a body that never ducks for cover. There are questions about the rest of the depth chart, too.

Here is a Packers-centric look at free agency, with Part 2 focusing on the running backs.

Any Packers in Free Agency?

The Packers will have two unrestricted free agents. Last year’s top backups, Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks, are scheduled to be restricted free agents. The team reportedly chose not to give Wilson a restricted free agent tender, which will make him an unrestricted free agent when the negotiating period begins on March 9. The same almost certainly will be true for Brooks.

Wilson was one gigantic negative-yardage run against Minnesota away from having back-to-back 500-yard seasons. That’s not exactly rare production but it’s nothing to sneeze at, either. When starter Josh Jacobs was out of the lineup or needed a breather, Wilson typically delivered. With Jacobs out against the Vikings at Lambeau, Wilson rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

While his yards per carry plunged from 4.9 to 4.0, that was true with Jacobs and Brooks, as well; the issues in the backfield started with the blocking and scheme.

“I always tell him, just trust your instincts,” said Jacobs, one of Wilson’s biggest supporters . “You wouldn’t be here if you weren’t a baller and just trust your instincts and when you make a decision, be decisive in that decision. You could tell he’s playing with that confidence, and confidence is a big thing in this league.”

Brooks was the No. 3 back for a second consecutive season. He carried 27 times for 106 yards, his average falling from 5.1 to 3.9. Most of the production came at Minnesota in Week 18, when he rushed 13 times for 61 yards.

Against blitz-heavy defenses, Brooks was the go-to back on passing downs. Plus, he tied Zayne Anderson for the team lead in special-teams tackles.

Packers Free Agent Outlook

Josh Jacobs is entering Year 3 of his four-year, $48 million contract, with his cap number rising to $14.54 million for 2026. That ranks fourth at the position and seventh on the team. Unless there’s a shocking pivot, as was the case when general manager Brian Gutekunst dumped Aaron Jones to sign Jacobs in free agency two years ago, Jacobs will be back atop the depth chart.

“Josh is a warrior. Really important part of our football team,” Gutekunst said last month. “Everything that he brings to us on the field, in the locker room, he’s an important part and I think he’s got a lot of good years left.”

It will be interesting to see how and when Gutekunst addresses the backfield. MarShawn Lloyd, the team’s third-round pick in 2024, played 10 snaps as a rookie and not at all last season. Gutekunst isn’t going to dump the injury-prone Lloyd this offseason but he probably feels like he needs to add some sort of explosive/change-of-pace back who can catch the ball. Will that be in free agency or the draft?

Free Agent Running Backs Who Could Interest Packers

As long as Josh Jacobs is on the roster, the Packers probably won’t be looking for a No. 1 back. But, considering they released the “heartbeat” of the team, Aaron Jones, in 2024 after signing Jacobs, you never know. The Packers could save $8.29 million in 2026 by releasing Jacobs. That money could easily buy a different back.

Here are some running backs the Packers could consider. (Ages are as of Sept. 1 and are in parentheses.)

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Kenneth Walker, Seahawks (25): The Super Bowl MVP for the first time in his four-year career played in all 17 games. He rushed for 1,027 yards – his first 1,000-yard season since he was a second-round pick in 2022 – with a 4.6-yard average and five touchdowns. He has 133 receptions in four seasons.

Of 49 running backs with at least 100 carries in 2025, Walker ranked fifth overall and first among the free agents with a missed-tackle rate of 23.1 percent, according to Sports Info Solutions.

Travis Etienne, Jaguars (27): A first-round pick in 2021, Etienne was sidelined for his rookie season but missed only two games the last four seasons. In 2025, he rushed for 1,107 yards – his third 1,000-yard season – with a 4.3-yard average. His 14.2 missed-tackle percentage ranked 35th. In four seasons, he has 168 receptions.

Rachaad White, Buccaneers (27): A third-round pick in 2022, White lost playing time to Bucky Irving. In 17 games (eight starts) in 2025, he rushed for 572 yards (4.3 average). In four seasons, he has 205 receptions. He had a career-low 40 last season. His 12.9 missed-tackle percentage ranked 39th.

Kenneth Gainwell, Steelers (27): After four solid seasons with the Eagles, Gainwell joined Pittsburgh last year and set career highs with 537 rushing yards, 73 receptions, eight total touchdowns and 1,023 total yards. His 15.8 missed-tackle percentage ranked 28th. If the goal is to get a counterpuncher to Jacobs, Gainwell would make a lot of sense.

Rico Dowdle, Panthers (28): Dowdle rushed for 1,079 yards (4.6 average) and caught 39 passes for the Cowboys in 2024 and rushed for 1,076 yards (4.6 average) and caught 39 passes for the Panthers in 2025. His 13.1 missed-tackle percentage ranked 37th.

Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (26): A fifth-round pick in 2022, Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards as a rookie and at least 500 yards each of the last three seasons despite sharing time with Bijan Robinson. The 225-pounder has only 61 receptions, and his missed-tackle percentage of 14.7 ranked 34th.

Najee Harris, Chargers (28): A first-round pick by the Steelers in 2021, Harris topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his four seasons and caught 233 passes. He missed most of his debut season with the Chargers with a torn Achilles. In Pittsburgh, he caught 183 passes, including 74 as a rookie.

Aaron Jones, Vikings (31): Jones is rumored to be on the chopping block but that hasn’t happened yet. Once he was healthy in 2023, Jones helped carry the Packers to the playoffs. The Packers released him after the season, though, and he quickly latched onto the rival Vikings. He rushed for 1,138 yards in 2024 and 548 yards in 2025, when he averaged a career-low 4.2 yards per carry. He caught 51 passes in 2024, his fifth season with at least 47.

Of the 49 backs with at least 100 carries, Jones was last in missed-tackle percentage. There are obvious durability issues but he’d add some juice alongside Jacobs.

J.K. Dobbins, Broncos (27): A second-round pick in 2020, Dobbins was having the best season of his career with 772 rushing yards (5.0 average) in 10 games when he suffered a dreaded Lisfranc foot injury. He practiced at the end of the season, though, so might be OK for 2026. He was 12th with a missed-tackle rate of 19.6 percent. He caught 32 passes for the Chargers in 2024 but never hit 20 otherwise.

Brian Robinson, 49ers (27): After rushing for 797, 733 and 799 yards for the Commanders to start his career, the 2022 third-round pick was dealt to the 49ers and rushed for 400 yards (4.3 average) as the backup to Christian McCaffrey. The 225-pounder caught 36 passes in 2023.