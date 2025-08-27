Breaking Down Packers’ 53-Man Roster After Cuts
The Green Bay Packers finished training camp in earnest by submitting their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday. As usual, there were some surprises, injuries that caused some adjustments and spots that feel tenuous, at best, at this point.
Whoever is on the roster today, could easily be gone tomorrow should the Packers be awarded any players on waivers. Here is more on that and the rest of the 53-man roster, and who could be candidates for the practice squad.
Quarterbacks
On the roster (2): Jordan Love, Malik Willis
Released: Sean Clifford, Taylor Elgersma
Analysis: No real surprises here. Neither of the candidates for the third quarterback spot played well enough to warrant a spot on the roster. Both players should slip through waivers and be candidates to end up on Green Bay’s practice squad.
The question now is what do the Packers value more? The upside of Elgersma, who showed some tools worth developing in the summer, or the mind of Clifford, who knows exactly what Jordan Love will need to get ready during the week.
Or maybe it's none of the above and the Packers will find a quarterback they like on waivers.
Running Backs
On the roster (3): Josh Jacobs, Chris Brooks, Emanuel Wilson.
Injured Reserve/Designated to return: Marshawn Lloyd
Released: Isreal Abanikanda, Amar Johnson, Tyrion Davis-Price
Analysis: The story here is about Marshawn Lloyd. Lloyd has simply been unable to stay on the field through his first two training camps.
He missed most of last year with various lower body injuries, and they reared their ugly head again this summer.
Lloyd was finally healthy enough to play against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the preseason, and showed off the skills that has the coaching staff excited about him.
Unfortunately, Lloyd injured his hamstring on a reception deep down the sideline that will now knock him out for at least the first four games of the season.
He has been designated for return, and the Packers hope that he can be ready to go full speed when he returns some time in October.
In his place, Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks both made the roster. Brooks ran ahead of Wilson for most of the summer, and is the team’s best pass protector. Wilson will have chances at carries whenever Josh Jacobs needs a break.
Ultimately, however, this backfield belongs to Jacobs and he should be gearing up for another heavy workload.
Receiver
On the roster (6): Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed, Savion Williams, Malik Heath
PUP: Christian Watson
Released: Mecole Hardman, Julian Hicks, Cornelius Johnson, Will Sheppard, Isaiah Neyor
Analysis: We have our answer for the question as to who won the sixth receiver battle.
For now at least. Malik Heath won the job over Mecole Hardman, and he ran ahead of him on offense for most of the summer.
Hardman simply did not make enough plays as a punt returner to justify a roster spot.
The only question from here is how many guys are healthy?
By the end of camp, Romeo Doubs and Matthew Golden along with Heath were the only guys healthy enough to be on the field.
Jayden Reed was in a walking boot when the preseason started, and Wicks missed most of camp with a calf injury.
If Reed specifically is not healthy, Heath’s spot could be a placeholder should the Packers be awarded a return man on waivers.
Cornelius Johnson, Isaiah Neyor, and Julian Hicks are all potential additions to the practice squad if they go unclaimed on waivers.
Tight End
On the roster (4): Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave, John Fitzpatrick, Ben Sims
Released: Messiah Swinson, Johnny Lumpkin
Analysis: A bit of a surprise that the Packers went heavier at this position, but Ben Sims won one of the final roster spots. He’s a blocking tight end who can contribute on special teams.
Kraft and Musgrave will get the majority of the run at the position, but perhaps the reason they went heavier at this position was because of the amount of two tight end sets they want to play this season.
It’s also possible that Sims becomes an odd man out if the Packers make an addition at another position.
Offensive Line
On the roster (9): Rasheed Walker, Aaron Banks, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhayn, Zach Tom, Jordan Morgan, Anthony Belton, Donovan Jennings, Darian Kinnard
Injured Reserve/designated to return: Jacob Monk
Released: Kadeem Telfort, Trey Hill, Lecitus Smith, Tyler Cooper, JJ Lippe, Brant Banks
PUP: John Williams
Analysis: Jacob Monk’s hamstring injury was severe enough to take him off the roster for the beginning of the season with the designation to return. His absence from the roster opened up the opportunity for Donovan Jennings.
Jennings could be someone that is replaced if the Packers make a waiver claim on another offensive linemen.
Darian Kinnard was a roster lock after Gutekunst traded a draft choice to acquire him late Sunday night.
The top seven guys are as good of a group as you’ll find across the NFL. The hope the Packers have is that they’ll have better fortune with health. Elgton Jenkins bounced in and out of the lineup throughout the summer, and Banks missed the last two preseason games with a back injury.
Defensive End
On the roster (5): Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox, Barryn Sorrell
PUP: Collin Oliver
Released: Arron Mosby, Desilin Alexandre,
Analysis: The first four guys were roster locks for most of the summer. Cox and Enagbare were particularly disruptive in the team’s final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.
The surprise here is with Barryn Sorrell. He was set to miss some time with a sprained MCL. The question now is if he’s going to be on the roster for one day before being placed on injured reserve, or if he’ll be ready to contribute sooner than later.
Arron Mosby presumably is someone the Packers would want to bring back to the practice squad, as he’s been a primary contributor on special teams. Desilin Alexndre had a strong finish to the preseason as well, and could be a candidate for the practice squad.
Defensive Tackle
On the roster (6): Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden, Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse
Released: James Ester, Devonte O’Malley
Analysis: The streak lives!
With Nazir Stackhouse making the roster as an undrafted free agent, that marks 20 consecutive seasons that the Packers have kept an undrafted free agent on their initial 53-man roster.
Stackhouse has a chance to carve out a role early in his NFL career as a run defender.
How they rotate these six guys, especially early, will be interesting to follow.
Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt will be their primary starters. After that, it was Wooden and Brooks.
It’s hard to say at this point where the impact plays are coming from. Clark looked like a declining player last year, and Wyatt had a quiet camp.
Linebacker
On the roster (4): Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Edgerrin Cooper, Ty’Ron Hopper
Released: Kristian Welch, Isaiah Simmons Jamon Johnson, Jared Bartlett
Analysis: When Isaiah Simmons was released earlier in the day, it seemed like a near lock that Kristian Welch was going to make the initial roster of his childhood favorite team.
Instead, Welch was released for the second consecutive camp in Green Bay, leaving the Packers light at linebacker.
Perhaps they view Kitan Oladapo as somebody who could play linebacker in a pinch, or they’re hoping to secure another linebacker on the practice squad to use game day callups on.
That strategy did not work a year ago when Welch was released. He signed in Baltimore rather than staying in Green Bay.
This is a position to watch for a potential addition in the coming days.
Cornerback
On the roster (6): Carrington Valentine, Nate Hobbs, Keisean Nixon, Bo Melton, Micah Robinson, Kamal Hadden
Released: Kalen King, Corey Ballentine, Tyron Herring
Analysis: The top four cornerbacks feel like they’ve been set in stone for multiple weeks.
Carrington Valentine, Nate Hobbs, and Keisean Nixon are going to play a lot. How they’re deployed remains to be seen.
Bo Melton is the best story of camp. Usually changing a position is a death sentence to a player’s career. As it turns out for Melton, it may have given him a second wind. He looks to be the team’s top backup behind its top trio. There’s a good chance he won’t just play on defense, but that he’ll play significant snaps.
The last two on this list were a bit of a surprise. The depth at cornerback has been a discussion point since the end of the draft.
Kamal Hadden was in good position entering training camp, but struggled in the second preseason game after being injured for the first one.
He had a strong finish, and that looks like it was enough to get him onto the roster.
Micah Robinson was one of the last choices to make the roster. Both he and Hadden made it over Kalen King, who allowed just one reception during the preseason.
King could be a candidate for the practice squad if he makes it through waivers, but would he want to return a place that has cut him after two strong training camps?
That remains to be seen.
Safety
On the roster (5): Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, Javon Bullard, Kitan Oladapo, Zayne Anderson
Injured Reserve: Omar Brown
Released: Johnathan Baldwin, Jaylin Simpson
Analysis: No real surprises at this spot. If there was any intrigue it was whether Zayne Anderson would be placed on injured reserve. That could still happen in the coming days, but if it doesn’t, these five guys were the expected players on the roster.
McKinney, Williams, and Bullard will rotate around the field, and Oladapo was someone who looks to have taken a leap this summer.
Anderosn is a staple on the special teams unit. If he’s healthy enough, that will presumably be the case again.
Specialists
On the roster (3): Brandon McManus, Daniel Whelan, Matt Orzech
Released: Mark McNamee
Analysis: No real surprises here, but Matt Orzech is going to be in the fold for the foreseeable future. Packers on SI broke that Orzech was not only making the team, but received a new 3-year contract extension to be the team’s long snapper for the foreseeable future.
After some rocky signings at the position in the past, it appears Brian Gutekunst has finally found his man.
As far as kicker and punter, the Packers are as strong there as they have ever been. Brandon McManus was money after signing in Green Bay last year, and was lights out during training camp. Daniel Whelan had a good summer, and should be a weapon in the field position battles.