Packers’ Adam Stenavich Gets Another Chance

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich will interview for the same post under new Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh.

The Titans plan to interview Kliff Kingsbury and Adam Stenavich on Monday for their offensive coordinator job, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 25, 2026

It’s not the first time Packers coach Matt LaFleur has allowed Stenavich to discuss a parallel career move. Last offseason, Stenavich was up for offensive coordinator openings with Houston and Seattle.

The similarity between the three positions: Saleh is a defense-minded head coach, just like Houston’s DeMeco Ryans and Seattle’s Mike Macdonald. With Green Bay, Stenavich is LaFleur’s non-play-calling coordinator. With the Titans, Stenavich would get a chance to further his career by calling plays.

“Going out and just exploring those opportunities, I was very thankful for Matt for letting me do that because he didn’t have to,” he said last offseason. “Just the opportunity to interview for a head coaching spot, that’s an honor, too, just to have consideration.

“I learned a lot from all those interviews, from the different organizations, the different things you have to think about, especially to be a head coach, all the organizational structures and things you hadn’t really had to think about. So, it was a very worthwhile experience, and we’ll see if it ever comes up again.”

Packers Would Need Replacement

If Stenavich were to move on or get pushed out the door, the obvious in-house candidates would be passing-game coordinator Jason Vrable and quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion. Vrable was an offensive coordinator at the Senior Bowl last year and Mannion is spending this week as the offensive coordinator at the East-West Shrine Game.

Mannion was thought to be a potential offensive coordinator for new Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley but he opted to hire Bobby Slowik Jr .

LaFleur could also look outside the organization. With this being a non-play-calling position, he would be unable to attract an elite candidate. He could, however, find a young up-and-comer with fresh ideas to reinvigorate an offense that struggled at times this past season and hasn’t finished inside the top eight in scoring since Aaron Rodgers won NFL MVP in 2020.

Former Packers tight end Justin Outten is the run-game specialist of the powerhouse Seahawks attack.

Potential Parallels

There’s a potential parallel if Stenavich joins with Saleh.

LaFleur was the non-play-calling offensive coordinator for coach Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. After that season, LaFleur interviewed to become head coach of the Titans. Mike Vrabel, another defense-centric coach, landed the job but gave the offensive coordinator gig to LaFleur, which gave him the play-calling background necessary to become head coach of the Packers in 2019.

There’s a connection between Stenavich and Saleh, with Saleh joining the Packers as a coaching advisor last season after he was fired by the Jets. Saleh used his defensive acumen to help the offense.

Packers Struggling on Offense

Stenavich was promoted from offensive line coach to offensive coordinator in 2022. The Packers ranked:

2022: 17th in yards and 14th in points during Aaron Rodgers’ final season.

2023: 11th in yards and 12th in points during Jordan Love’s first season.

2024: Fifth in yards, eighth in points as Green Bay went from 9-8 to 11-6.

2025: 15th in yards, 16th points as Green Bay regressed to 9-7-1.

While Love set a career high in passer rating this season, the Packers plunged from sixth in yards per carry to 24th and third in sack percentage to 12th. They were horrendous in the red zone down the stretch.

On the other hand, they went from 15th on third down to second.

In his four seasons, Green Bay is 10th in scoring, ninth in total offense, sixth in yards per play and fourth on third down

Last offseason, Stenavich also interviewed to become head coach of the Bears, a job that obviously went to Ben Johnson, who led the team to the NFC North title and a playoff win over Green Bay.

“It was a weird thing because being from Wisconsin, and just being back home,” he said last offseason. “It’s one thing you know in coaching, you’re traveling, you’re moving your family around a lot. So, being here is a special thing. Obviously, being a part of the Green Bay Packers is a lifetime opportunity for me. That’s one thing I will never take for granted every single day.

Meanwhile, in other coaching news for the Packers, LaFleur has his defensive coordinator .

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News