Packers Add Award-Winning College GM to Personnel Staff

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Having lost Jon-Eric Sullivan to the Miami Dolphins, the Green Bay Packers reportedly have hired Will Redmond. Not the former Packers safety but the general manager at Auburn.

Last week, general manager Brian Gutekunst downplayed the need to help fill Sullivan’s shoes, noting he had “expected” to lose him at some point for the past couple years.

“We’ll kind of work through that after the draft,” Gutekunst said. “We had a pretty big staff, so I don’t really see us doing much movement there, but some guys will take on different duties, I’m sure at some point. We’ll work through that after the draft.”

Redmond made a name for himself as part of Brian Kelly’s new staff at LSU in 2022. At the time, the Tigers had less than 40 players under scholarship. With the help of Redmond, LSU landed top-10 classes in high school and the transfer portal. Among the transfer players was quarterback Jayden Daniels, who won the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

For his work, he was named the 2022 Player Personnel Director of the Year Award by FootballScoop.com.

“This is a tremendous honor for Will, and I’m very happy to see him recognized as the recipient of this award,” Kelly said at the time . “His ability to identify talent and his overall evaluation of players is vital to our program. Whether it’s identifying young players or evaluating players who may be in the transfer portal, Will has been able to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of recruiting and player evaluation.”

He was brought to LSU by then-general manager and current senior associate athletic director for football administration Austin Thomas.

“From the outset of his career, it was evident that Will possessed a rare combination of character and skill, but also had an eagerness to learn in order to become an expert in his field and achieve his goals,” Thomas said. “His unwavering commitment to excellence, coupled with his keen eye for talent and exceptional ability to develop deep connections and lead others, truly sets him apart.”

In 2024, he was named the general manager at Auburn by then-coach Hugh Freeze to help him handle the quickly changing landscape of college sports. With NIL and the transfer portal, coaches not only have to recruit the top players from high schools but they have to recruit the transfer portal and their own locker room to keep top players out of the portal.

“It is different,” Freeze told AL.com at the time . “But I need help with that, I do. You’ve got to have somebody you can completely trust help us build the roster and then manage it, whether it’s the NIL discussions or whatever the discussions are. I really need some help with that to take some of that off my plate. And I’ve got a guy that I’ve got great trust in that can do.”

At Auburn, Redmond had a diverse role.

“You’ve got to have people who can recruit first and foremost,” Redmond told AuburnTigers.com . “Everybody in this building recruits under Coach Freeze, which is awesome. Secondly, people who can evaluate high school tape and are able to project long-term success from high school kids, which is where Coach wants to foundationally build the program, which fans have seen has been a really smart move, bringing in top 10 classes and then hitting the portal.

“We also need to be able to evaluate college tape, which is very different because in high school evaluation you go from watching presumably the most dominant player on the field who sticks out because they’re a college-ready player playing high school kids, versus a level playing field.

“It takes a little more to peel back layers, and you have to have a trained eye for that.”

Part of that was working with NFL scouts to put together the best possible rosters.

“A quarter of the NFL Draft came out of four states in Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Mississippi, so we don’t have to go far to find some of those pieces,” he said.

“Understanding trends, understanding what plays in the NFL, and pulling that from the portal to sift through all the names that enter is the key piece to all of all that. You have to have people who can recruit, evaluate college tape and understand the high school tape as well and projecting up.”

Freeze was fired in November and was retained by new coach Alex Golesh. He was a key part of the transition in keeping – and building – the roster.

“The selling point to future prospects, current prospects, our current team even, is that the standard at Auburn is always going to remain the same,” he told AL.com . “We’re going to try and work to compete for championships in every way, shape or form that we can.”

He added: “I’m wildly biased. My grandfather was a head coach in the state for a number of years. My family has deep ties to this university and the state. And so Auburn is going to be built foundationally right here at home. … And so we’re going to continue to pound the drum. We’re going to continue to build those relationships at a high level and we’re going to continue to bring great student-athletes to this campus, regardless of the situation.”

Before arriving at LSU in 2021, Redmond was the director of recruiting at Kansas for four years. Before that, he was the director of player personnel at Middle Tennessee State for three years. He is a native of Franklin, Tenn.

