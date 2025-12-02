Packers Add Physical Defensive Back to Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed cornerback Shemar Bartholomew to the practice squad on Tuesday. They had to create a roster space; instead, they created two by releasing cornerback Tyron Herring and receiver Michael Woods II.

Bartholomew went undrafted in 2024 out of Georgia Southern. He originally signed with the New York Jets but was released at the end of training camp. Four teams put in a waiver claim, with Bartholomew landing with the Carolina Panthers. Bartholomew played in five games as a rookie, with 17 snaps on defense and 34 on special teams.

This year, Bartholomew was released by the Panthers at the end of training camp and spent time on the practice squads of the Panthers and Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings released him last week after a two-week stint.

Bartholomew brings size at the position at 6-foot 1/4. He ran his 40 in 4.44 seconds and had a Relative Athletic Score of 8.57.

“Physicality and ball judgement is what I feel like that sets me apart from others,” he told NFL Draft Diamonds before the 2024 draft .

He stressed that physicality in an interview with The Gridiron Crew .

“I am a big, physical defensive back with great speed, who can play all positions in the secondary.”

Bartholomew, who suffered a torn ACL during his final season at Northwestern State in 2022, spent his final collegiate season at Georgia Southern in 2023. He had one interception and 14 passes defensed to earn second-team all-Sun Belt Conference.

“He had a really good spring,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said during training camp this year after Bartholomew intercepted quarterback Bryce Young. “Came into camp and has been steady. But today, I think, was a big day for him. Just kind of challenging him to make the play on the ball. You're in the right spot, have the confidence to go make the play. He did that today and came up with one.”

The native of Houston has six siblings. He graduated from high school with a 4.34 grade-point average.

“I think my coaches and teammates would say that I am a great person, first and foremost,” he told Gridiron Crew. “A funny guy who loves to have fun. Also that I take care of my responsibilities on and off the field. And that I am hard working and resilient.”

The vacancy on the practice squad could go to Will Sheppard, who was promoted from the practice squad for Thursday’s win at the Lions but was released on Monday.

The vacancy on the 53-man roster created by the release of Sheppard could go to receiver Jayden Reed, who has been designated for return from injured reserve and could be ready for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Updated Packers Practice Squad

Quarterback: Clayton Tune

Tight ends: McCallan Castles, Drake Dabney

Receivers: Jakobie Keeney-James, Isaiah Neyor

Running back: Pierre Strong

Offensive line: OT Brant Banks, OT Dalton Cooper, G/C Lecitus Smith

Defensive end: Dante Barnett (International Player Pathway)

Defensive tackle: James Ester

Linebacker: Jamon Johnson

Defensive back: CB Shemar Bartholomew, S Johnathan Baldwin, CB/S Jaylin Simpson

Kicker: Lucas Havrisik

