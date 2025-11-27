DETROIT – The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions are battling in a huge NFC North showdown at Ford Field on Thursday. Follow along for updates.

Second Quarter

Packers 10, Lions 0 (14:19 remaining)

On a drive bridging the first and second quarters, Jordan Love on fourth-and-3 threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dontayvion Wicks. Wicks got both feet down before he was hit out of bounds by safety Thomas Harper. Compounding the difficult of the catch, Wicks got his ankle rolled on the hit. Brian Branch had coverage on Wicks but gave up on the play; perhaps he didn’t see the ball coming.

On third-and-2, the Packers lined up in shotgun and handed it to Josh Jacobs, who had clear sailing for the first down, broke a tackle and gained an additional 22 yards for a season-long gain of 29. Moments later, on third-and-4, Love coaxed defensive tackle D.J. Reader offside.

First Quarter

Packers 3, Lions 0 (3:26 remaining)

The Lions ran for one first down but Jared Goff isn’t making anything happen under pressure. On second-and-15, he threw one to the turf when pressured by Devonte Wyatt. On third-and-15, Micah Parsons and Kingsley Enagbare shared the sack. Parsons, as he does frequently, wandered around behind the line and exploited a matchup against the interior line, this time against guard Keyode Awosika.

Packers 3, Lions 0 (6:32 remaining)

The Packers went three-and-out. Lions safety Brian Branch was too fast on an end-around to Bo Melton on first down, Amik Robertson broke up a pass to Dontayvion Wicks on second down and Chris Brooks got clobbered on a third-down checkdown.

Packers 3, Lions 0 (8:19 remaining)

The Packers forced a three-and-out. On second-and-8, Micah Parsons had a hit on quarterback Jared Goff on a bootleg. On third-and-8, Xavier McKinney and Isaiah McDuffie blitzed and hit Goff while Parsons dropped into coverage.

Packers 3, Lions 0 (9:12 remaining)

The Packers got the ball to start the game and scored on a 45-yard field goal by Brandon McManus. The Packers converted third-and-1s with a 13-yard run by Josh Jacobs and a 4-yard run by Emanuel Wilson. On Jacobs’ run, left tackle Rasheed Walker and left guard Aaron Banks had a big combo block and center Sean Rhyan had a pancake. The drive stalled, though. On first down from the 27, Jordan Love eluded a sack and had Bo Melton for a potential touchdown but threw it at his ankles.

Rookie Starter for Packers

This will be Belton’s second start of the season; he started at right tackle in Week 2. He alternated series at right guard during the first half last week against Minnesota but played the entire second half.

“I thought he went out there and competed,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “A lot of things to clean up but for the most part I liked his physicality and I like what he brought to the offense.”

What made the team give Belton, who was drafted as a tackle and only started taking guard reps a few weeks ago, a chance to unseat Jordan Morgan, last year’s first-round pick?

“Well, watching him play earlier this year before he hurt his ankle, we just saw what we had there and what we liked,” Stenavich said. “He obviously got injured, so it kind of set him back, but it was a move that we wanted to eventually do and give him a shot out there, and I thought he did a nice job of answering.”

Consistency Wanted

For most of coach Matt LaFleur's tenure, the Packers’ offense ranked among the NFL’s best. That hasn’t been the case this year, and it’s shown no signs of finding a groove.

This isn’t a Jordan Love stat, but Love’s stats are emblematic. Over the last three games, Love has thrown for 489 yards. That’s 163 yards per game, which ranks 26th in the NFL.

“We’ve just got to keep stacking those days, man, keep trying to be as consistent as possible as a player and as a team,” Love said this week. “Keep building on the good things we’ve done and, obviously, trying to limit the negative things and just clean up the details. Everybody being on the same page.

“That’s what’s cool about the season is as you go through it, you see a lot of different looks and, obviously, coaching up the things we’ve done wrong and try to keep stacking and keep improving on those as best as possible.”

Love swears there’s been progress for an offense that ranks 14th with 23.9 points per game.

“Definitely,” he said. “I think we’ve improved in a lot of areas, and there’s still a lot of room for improvement. Injuries happen and guys have stepped up and been able to learn from some different mistakes that we’ve made. I’ve definitely seen a lot of progress and we’ve just got to keep building on it.”

Packers on Thanksgiving

This will be Detroit’s 86th Thanksgiving game, with a 38-45-2 record. The Packers will be playing their 39th game on Thanksgiving. They are 16-20-2, including a win against the Lions at Ford Field in 2023 and a win against the Dolphins at Lambeau Field last year.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has two touchdown passes and zero interceptions in four consecutive Thanksgiving starts. Jordan Love had a 125.5 rating against Detroit and a 129.2 rating against Miami in his Thanksgiving games.

Packers defensive end Micah Parsons has six sacks in four Thanksgiving games, including at least 1.5 in each of the last three. Former Lions star Ezekiel Ansah has the Thanksgiving record with 8.5 sacks.

Speaking of Micah Parsons

Last week, Micah Parsons joined Reggie White as the only players since sacks became an official stat in 1982 to start their careers with five consecutive 10-sack seasons.

Parsons has a chance to make even bigger history. No player started his career with five consecutive 12-sack seasons.

“I’m just excited to be joining Reg and I hope I can continue that,” Parsons said on Tuesday . “I think he’s the only player that got like nine [10-sack seasons to start his career], so I’m hunting that down. There’s always ways that we’re trying to keep going. Like, OK, great, you collect that accolade and you join some greatness.

“I just saw that thing with Myles Garrett. That’s greatness. What is it, 18 sacks in 11 weeks? How do I get there? We’re always chasing and climbing to our peers, the past elders of this game. And you know why? Because, they’re role models for us.”

Parsons has 62.5 sacks, which is the sixth-most by a player in his first five seasons. White has the record with 81 but DeMarcus Ware (64.5) and Derrick Thomas (66) are in range.

Packers Are Underdogs

The Packers are three-point underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook. According to The Action Network :

Packers coach Matt LaFleur as an underdog of three-plus points is 18-6-1 against the spread. That’s the best of the Super Bowl era.

The Packers are 3-13-1 against the spread vs. the Lions since 2017.

Quarterback Matt LaFleur, from Week 11 on, is 14-7 straight-up. That’s the key number in Toyotathon .

Of the six quarterbacks playing on Thursday, Love has the longest odds to lead the day in passing yards.

Of the three games, Packers-Lions is the favorite to be the closest game and the lowest-scoring game.

