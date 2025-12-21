Packers-Bears Inactives: Two Critical Playmakers Are Active

CHICAGO – The Green Bay Packers will be shorthanded on defense but will get a boost from two of their most important playmakers for Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Running back Josh Jacobs and receiver Christian Watson, both of whom were questionable on the final injury report, will play against the Bears in a game that will decide first place in the NFC North.

One Surprise Among Packers’ Inactives

The Packers’ inactives list includes two starters, with right tackle Zach Tom and safety Evan Williams out with the knee injuries sustained against the Broncos.

Tom and Williams didn’t practice this week. Tom is the team’s best lineman and Williams leads the team in interceptions.

Tom said he felt “sh***y” on Wednesday and said he wouldn’t play if he didn’t make any progress. Last year’s first-round pick, Jordan Morgan, could start at right tackle ahead of Darian Kinnard, who has played a lot as an extra tight end.

“They’re going to be fine,” Tom said of the line. “DK’s gone in there when I’ve been out and he’s done a good job. Whoever’s in there have full confidence in. They’ve done it before, so I have no doubt they’ll be able to do it again.”

The other three inactives are defensive tackles Quinton Bohanna and Nazir Stackhouse and tight end Josh Whyle. Whyle sustained a concussion during the opening series at Denver.

After the Bears’ powerhouse rushing attack moved the ball successfully during the second half at Green Bay two weeks ago, it was clear the Packers were worn down. However, in a surprise, the Packers once again will play with only four defensive tackles: starters Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks, rookie Warren Brinson and Jordon Riley, who made his Packers debut against Chicago two weeks ago.

Star Players Will Play for Packers

Jacobs didn’t practice all week but said on Tuesday that he expected to play.

“If it’s up to me, yeah, for sure I’m going to try to go ,” Jacobs said.

He added: “Them short weeks, that Thursday [before playing at the Lions], even this week Saturday, we’re going to see how it is. Good thing it’s a night game so I’ve got a little bit more time. We’re going to see how it goes.”

Jacobs suffered a knee injury against the Giants. After missing the win against Minnesota, Jacobs delivered productive games against the Lions, Bears and Broncos. He aggravated the injury during his third carry at Denver but scored two touchdowns.

“He’s definitely been dealing with some stuff,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “I think he’s very tough, he’s a warrior. One of those guys that’s never going to tell you what he’s dealing with and just go out there and find ways to play and play through some stuff.

“I think at this point of the season, everybody’s dealing with little things. As a running back, somebody who’s getting hit almost every play, he’s definitely dealing with his fair share of things. He’s a warrior and he’s a dawg. We’ll see what the outcome will be coming on Saturday, but I always expect nothing but the best from him.”

Watson scored two touchdowns against the Bears two weeks ago and had four catches for 150 yards at Soldier Field last season. He suffered shoulder and chest injuries against Denver that sent him to a hospital, but practiced on Wednesday and Thursday and also proclaimed he’d play.

“Since we’ve got Christian back, I think we’ve had more explosive plays in the pass game,” Love said. “I think that’s kind of the player that Christian is. He poses some speed matchups when he gets the ball in his hand and he’s able to do some cool things.”

Not one of the stars, but rookie third-round receiver Savion Williams is active after missing the last three games with an injured foot. He is averaging 25.6 yards per kickoff return.

No Roster Elevations for Packers

The Packers didn’t make any day-of-the-game roster moves.

The first sign that Jacobs was good to go is that the Packers did not make a move with Pierre Strong. That’s especially true with Chris Brooks dealing with a chest injury from last week.

That means with Josh Whyle out with a concussion, the Packers will go with only two tight ends, Luke Musgrave and John FitzPatrick. The Packers have had McCallan Castles and Drake Dabney on their practice squad since Tucker Kraft’s knee injury.

Without Evan Williams, the Packers will roll with Xavier McKinney, Javon Bullard, Zayne Anderson and Kitan Oladapo. Jaylin Simpson is on the practice squad.

Bears Inactives

The Bears also are down two starters, with young receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III out. Odunze also was inactive for Round 1 against Green Bay.

Of note, running back D’Andre Swift, who was questionable with a groin injury, will play, and star linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is back after missing the last four games on injured reserve.

“He’s an incredible linebacker, very athletic,” Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said of Edmunds. “The one thing he does really well in my opinion is he just covers ground in the pass game, and he can really just be in a lot of places at the same time and really pursue the ball. Really athletic, really big, really physical. He’s what a prototypical linebacker looks like, and he does a really nice job playing.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News