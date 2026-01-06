Packers-Bears Playoff Injury Report: Big Help on the Way

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers lost to the Chicago Bears in overtime in Week 16, they went 0-for-5 in the red zone.

Maybe Zach Tom would have helped.

Tom, the Packers’ premier right tackle, suffered a knee injury in Week 15 at Denver and missed the final three games of the regular season. He practiced all of last week, with coach Matt LaFleur on Tuesday saying “I would expect” Tom to be back in the starting lineup for Saturday night’s playoff rematch at the Bears.

“I think that would be a huge get,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Tuesday’s walk-through. “He’s our most consistent offensive lineman. He’s one of the best I think in the league at his position. So, that would definitely be a boost.”

With the Sunday-to-Saturday turnaround, neither team practiced on Tuesday. So, the injury designations were estimations. If the Packers would have practiced:

RT Zach Tom would have been limited. According to both Pro Football Focus and Sports Info Solutions, Tom has not allowed a sack this season. Even while playing through an oblique injury earlier in the season, Tom is one of only four offensive tackles with at least 350-plus pass-protecting snaps to have not allowed a sack.

RB Josh Jacobs would not have been on the injury report. Jacobs played through a knee injury sustained at the Giants in Week 11. He should be well-rested and ready to rumble, though. He fumbled on his 12th carry at the Bears in Week 16 and didn’t play another offensive snap the rest of the game. After carrying only four times the following week against Baltimore, he was inactive on Saturday against Minnesota.

“It seems like he’s in great spirits,” is all LaFleur would say.

DB Javon Bullard would have been limited. He was one of the few starters who played significant snaps against the Vikings but left in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. After the game, he said he was fine following what he called a hyperextension.

QB Malik Willis would have been limited. Willis was inactive last week due to right shoulder and hamstring injuries.

“I would anticipate that,” LaFleur said of Willis being back in the backup role.

WR Dontayvion Wicks would have been limited. He was still in the concussion protocol, “but practice is part of the return to play,” LaFleur said.

CB/WR Bo Melton was the only player who did not practice. He suffered a knee injury while making a tackle in punt coverage last week.

For the Bears, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (concussion), who has started seven games and intercepted two passes, did not practice.

Limited participation were cornerback Kyler Gordon (groin) and receivers D.J. Moore (knee) and Rome Odunze (foot). Left tackle Braxton Jones, who started 12 games last season and four games this season, was full participation. Gordon and Jones were designated for return from injured reserve on Tuesday.

Odunze led the team with 44 receptions for 661 yards and six touchdowns through 12 games but missed the final five games of the regular season, including both matchups against the Packers.

The Packers rested their key players against the Vikings while the Bears played to win against the Lions. The Saturday night game did them no favors, though Bears coach Ben Johnson downplayed it as a factor.

“We've been doing this all year long,” he said this week. “We've had long weeks. We've had seven-day stretches. We've had six-day (stretches), we had a five-day stretch in there. We're really built for this at this point.

“So, I feel really good about the schedule set up. I know our guys will be prepared. I think the biggest challenge anytime you get on a short week like this is just making sure physically that the guys are doing everything they can to get their bodies recovered. But they've done that all season long. I would expect this week to be no different.”

Packers Tuesday Injury Report

Did not participate: WR/CB Bo Melton (knee).

Limited: DT Warren Brinson (foot), S Javon Bullard (knee), LB Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder), LB Nick Niemann (pectoral), RT Zach Tom (back/knee), WR Dontayvion Wicks (concussion), G John Williams (back), QB Malik Willis (right shoulder/hamstring).

Full: WR Matthew Golden (Achilles), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot).

Note: Niemann and Williams have been designated for return from injured reserve and are in their 21-day practice windows.

Bears Tuesday Injury Report

DNP: DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (concussion), DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion), WR Jahdae Walker (illness).

Limited: CB Kyler Gordon (groin), WR D.J. Moore (knee), WR Rome Odunze (foot), OT Ozzy Trapilo (quad).

Full: OT Braxton Jones (knee), DB Nick McCloud (illness).

Note: Gordon and Jones have been designated for return from injured reserve and are in their 21-day practice windows.

