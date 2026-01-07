Packers-Bears Practice Report: ‘Swiss Army Knife’ to Injured Reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ beleaguered special teams will enter the playoffs without a vital cog. Before Wednesday’s practice, coach Matt LaFleur said Melton would be placed on injured reserve this week.

“That’s a big loss for us,” LaFleur said. “Just a Swiss Army knife. There’s nothing he can’t do; I wouldn’t put it past him. I just love the energy he brings to our football team. A great competitor. The moment’s never too big. You’ve seen him make plays now in all three phases. It’s unfortunate but somebody else’s going to have to step up.”

Melton was injured making a tackle inside the 10-yard line on a punt at Minnesota. It’s not a long-term injury, LaFleur said.

After holding a walk-through practice on Tuesday, the team practiced in pads on Wednesday as it gets ready for Saturday night’s wild-card game at the Chicago Bears.

Right tackle Zach Tom (back/knee), receiver Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) and quarterback Malik Willis (right shoulder/hamstring), all of whom were inactive for the Minnesota game and were listed as limited participation on Tuesday, practiced again.

Key Loss on Special Teams

Melton was the only player who did not practice on Wednesday.

Although Melton had only four tackles on special teams, his work as a gunner is a big reason why Daniel Whelan finished fourth in net punting. While he spent the minicamp, all of training camp and most of the season focusing on his transition from receiver to cornerback, he did not play any snaps on defense. He did contribute four receptions for 107 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown against Chicago, on offense.

Whenever he goes on injured reserve, the vacant roster spot could go to linebacker Nick Niemann, who was designated for return last week after suffering a torn pectoral at Pittsburgh. Before the injury, he was arguably the team’s best special-teams player.

“Yeah, that would be a big boost, for sure,” LaFleur said.

At the time, he had a team-high 11 tackles and was on pace for rare production. Safeties Marviel Underwood (23 tackles in 2005) and Derrick Martin (21 in 2009) are the only Packers to reach 20 special-teams tackles in a season this century.

“That’s another reason that it was frustrating to be out when you’re on track like that,” Niemann said last week . “That’s kind of how I made a name for myself in the league to begin with. … To have goals and to know what I can do on special teams and was trying to strive for that, and then it stops, but this is about the team. I would much rather make a run as a team in the playoffs than having a good year personally. So, I’m seeing this as glass half full.”

Bears receiver Rome Odunze, who missed the final five games of the season – including both matchups against Green Bay – with a foot injury, was limited participation on Tuesday and is trending toward returning to the lineup.

“Yeah, he’s a dynamic player,” LaFleur said. “Anytime you have a bunch of really good players on the field, it just makes it a bigger challenge. I don’t think it’s going to change a bunch of their scheme if you’re asking how they’re going to attack us, but I do think he’s a guy that you better account for on every play because he’s a really good player.”

This will be LaFleur’s 15th game against the Bears. His first came in his Packers debut in 2019, a 10-3 win at Soldier Field.

While that was his first taste of the rivalry, he got his first introduction a couple months earlier.

“Probably that first summer when I went down to Lake Geneva and I was like we’re in Wisconsin and saw all these Bears fans giving me a hard time,” he said. “I also think that when I think back, that was my first game here as a head coach in 2019 to kick off the season. I just think back to that atmosphere, how crazy and the anticipation for the game, it was a great atmosphere.”

Both teams will produce updated injury reports after their Wednesday practices. For now, here are the reports from Tuesday.

Packers Injury Report

Did not participate: WR/CB Bo Melton (knee).

Limited: DT Warren Brinson (foot), S Javon Bullard (knee), LB Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder), LB Nick Niemann (pectoral), RT Zach Tom (back/knee), WR Dontayvion Wicks (concussion), G John Williams (back), QB Malik Willis (right shoulder/hamstring).

Full: WR Matthew Golden (Achilles), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot).

Note: Niemann and Williams have been designated for return from injured reserve and are in their 21-day practice windows.

Bears Injury Report

DNP: DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (concussion), DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion), WR Jahdae Walker (illness).

Limited: CB Kyler Gordon (groin), WR D.J. Moore (knee), WR Rome Odunze (foot), OT Ozzy Trapilo (quad).

Full: OT Braxton Jones (knee), DB Nick McCloud (illness).

Note: Gordon and Jones have been designated for return from injured reserve and are in their 21-day practice windows.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News