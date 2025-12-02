Packers-Bears Schedule Set; Another Change Coming

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Nobody loves the success of the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears more than the NFL.

After the league moved Sunday’s Packers-Bears game from a noon kickoff into the marquee 3:25 p.m. window, the NFL on Tuesday announced the Week 16 rematch at Soldier Field will be played on Saturday night, Dec. 20, with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m.

The game already had been scheduled for Saturday; the only question was whether it would be played in the afternoon or in primetime. The Eagles-Commanders game will be played at 4 p.m. Both games will air on Fox.

The Bears are 9-3 and the Packers are 8-3-1 entering Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. The winner will claim first place in the NFC North; the loser will seek revenge two weeks later.

“I think there was going to be a lot of juice to it, regardless, but the top spot’s where we want to be,” receiver Christian Watson said. “Really, we’re just starting with the NFC North. They’re at the top of the NFC North right now, so we’re coming for that spot.”

Updating NFC North Schedules

Here’s a look at the closing schedules of the teams in contention to win the NFC North championship.

Week 14

Packers: home vs Bears (9-3), 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7.

Bears: at Packers (8-3-1), 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7.

Lions: home vs. Cowboys (6-5-1), 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4.

Week 15

Packers: at Broncos (10-2), 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14.

Bears: home vs. Browns (3-9), noon on Sunday, Dec. 14.

Lions: at Rams (9-3), 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14.

Week 16

Packers: at Bears (9-3), 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Bears: home vs Packers (8-3-1), 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Lions: home vs. Steelers (6-6), 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21.

Week 17

Packers: home vs. Ravens (6-6), time and dates TBA.

Bears: at 49ers (8-4), 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28.

Lions: at Vikings (4-8), 3:30 p.m. on Christmas (Thursday, Dec. 25).

Week 18

Packers: at Vikings (4-8), time TBA on Saturday, Jan. 3, or Sunday, Jan. 4.

Bears: home vs. Lions (7-5), time TBA on Saturday, Jan. 3, or Sunday, Jan. 4.

Lions: at Bears (9-3), time TBA on Saturday, Jan. 3, or Sunday, Jan. 4.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet and Packers defensive end Lukas Van Ness have a unique perspective on the rivalry.

“Growing up here in Chicago, it's a game that obviously I watched year in and year out,” Kmet told reporters in Chicago on Tuesday. “Being in the area, you do get a lot of Chicago fans, but also a lot of people who ventured down from Wisconsin and are Green Bay fans here in the Chicagoland area. It sparks a lot of family debate and a lot of spirited debate between those people.

“My best friend who was in my wedding, he's a big Packers fan and he still won't wear my jersey. Unless we're out of the country; he will wear it out of the country, that's it (laughter). It's fun. At the end of day, it's a lot of fun for me and a lot of fun for my family. My sister's boyfriend plays for them, Lukas Van Ness, so there's a lot to it and I have a lot of fun with it. It's spirited and it obviously has a lot of history. It's a great game to be part of.”

Another Change Coming

Another schedule update is looming. As part of the original schedule release , the NFL highlighted five games. Two of those would be played on Saturday (noon and 3:25 p.m.), with the others eligible to played on Thursday (Christmas) night, any of the Sunday slots or Monday night.

Ravens at Packers is one of those games. The others are Seahawks at Panthers, Cardinals at Bengals, Texans at Chargers and Giants at Raiders.

Penciled into the primetime slots at Broncos at Chiefs on Thursday night, Bears at 49ers is Sunday night and Rams at Falcons is Monday night.

