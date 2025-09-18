Packers Star Suffers Knee Injury: Thursday Injury Report vs. Browns
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft suffered a knee injury at practice on Thursday, according to NFL Network.
While the injury is not believed to be a long-term issue – meaning he didn’t tear his ACL – he almost certainly will be out for Sunday’s game at the Cleveland Browns. The Packers will play at Cleveland this week and at Dallas next week before the bye.
“Hopefully he’ll be all right, but we’ll see how it goes,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Thursday.
His all-around game will be impossible to replace with just one player.
“I don’t think you replace players like that in this league. They’re great players for a reason,” passing game coordinator Jason Vrable said on Thursday.
Kraft leads the Packers in receptions (eight), yards (140) and touchdowns (two). He is coming off the best game of his career with six receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown against the Commanders. Voted a team captain by his peers, he has scored in both games this season.
“Matt and his staff do a great job of trying to find those ways to do that,” tight ends coach John Dunn said on Wednesday. “Sometimes it’s scheme him open and sometimes it’s beat the man one-on-one. It comes in all different shapes and sizes.
“There’s times where they might not be great, but you break a tackle and it turns into an explosive. All those things kind of manifest themselves. Again, every week’s different in terms of what the game plan is and the challenges a team presents to you. But when they are there, he did a good job of capitalizing and making it happen.”
Last season, 43 tight ends were targeted at least 30 times. According to PFF, Kraft ranked 20th with 65 targets and 18th with 50 receptions but was seventh with 707 yards, second with 14.1 yards per catch and tied for fourth with seven touchdowns. In emulating George Kittle, he was first with 15 broken tackles and first by a wide margin with 9.3 yards after the catch per catch.
With a hot start, Kraft was on the way to putting up the type of numbers to officially stamp himself as a premier player at the position.
“Yeah, with Tuck, it’s just that confidence,” quarterback Jordan Love said on Wednesday. “He knows who he is out there and he’s going out there and just playing fast and making plays. I think the play style that he’s playing with, I think that’s always been there. I think it’s just now the banked reps and the built-up confidence for the consistency that he’s playing with and going out there and doing it day in and day out.
“I love what he’s doing. He’s playing really fast, he’s making big-time plays. He’s always been a reliable guy. He’s got sure hands, he makes plays when the ball’s in his area and he’s always trying to get that extra YAC. I think it’s just the confidence.”
Kraft’s injury is a major blow to the offense. The Packers will be short on playmakers against the Browns’ top-ranked defense with receiver Jayden Reed out following a broken collarbone.
The injury opens the door for more playing time to Luke Musgrave, and he’s going to have to take advantage. Musgrave caught two passes for 32 yards against the Commanders last week, including a 23-yarder. He had seven catches for 45 yards in seven games last season.
“Every day, you’ve got to prove yourself, and I thought he did a nice job with things during camp,” Dunn said. “The more you play, the better you’re going to get, and he’s still like most of these guys young players that are just constantly getting better at something every single day. The more you do it, the better you’re going to get at it, whatever that is that you’re doing, so I think it’s great for him and great for confidence and great to see.”
Kraft has played 106 snaps this season. Musgrave has played 38, physical John FitzPatrick has played 36 and Ben Sims has been inactive for both games.
Kraft is one of seven players who were selected a permanent team captain.
“That was pretty special,” he said after the Washington game. “It’s something that I wasn’t necessarily surprised, just because how much I do breathe the standard I carry with me in everything I do. The early mornings, the late afternoons here, trying to be that smile for the guys that don’t know what they’re doing, they’re unsure about their status in the locker room.
“It doesn’t matter who it is, I come in here and I just try to get some recovery and a workout in and it takes me 4 hours because I talk to everybody in the building. It’s just how you carry yourself and how your teammates respond to you.”
The addition of Kraft to the injury report was the only change for Green Bay. Right tackle Zach Tom and left guard Aaron Banks were limited participation for a second consecutive day.
“He’s still working through it. We’ll see how he looks today and give him up till Sunday,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Tom before practice.
Packers Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: WR Jayden Reed (foot, shoulder).
Limited: LG Aaron Banks (ankle/groin), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), TE Tucker Kraft (knee), CB Bo Melton (shoulder), RT Zach Tom (oblique).
Full: S Zayne Anderson (knee), QB Jordan Love (left thumb).
Browns Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: LG Joel Bitonio (back), DT Mike Hall (knee).
Limited: P Corey Bojorquez (ankle), WR/Ret DeAndre Carter (concussion), RT Jack Conklin (elbow).
Full: DT Maliek Collins (rest), S Grant Delpit (back), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder/cramping).