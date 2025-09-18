Packers-Browns Thursday Injury Update: Latest on Zach Tom
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the second consecutive day, the No. 1 offensive line practiced together for the Green Bay Packers.
After beating the Washington Commanders last week without Aaron Banks and Zach Tom, the team’s left guard and right tackle practiced for a second consecutive day on Thursday as the team continued to prepare for Sunday’s game at the Cleveland Browns.
While Banks proclaimed on Wednesday that he’d play against the Browns, Tom’s status is more uncertain. That he practiced for a second consecutive day, however, is a positive trend.
“He’s still working through it. We’ll see how he looks today and give him up till Sunday,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice.
What does he need to see between now and kickoff?
“Well, I think you’ve got to see how he’s moving, and then, certainly, he’s got a say so in it, as well, in terms of does he feel comfortable. We’ll see where it goes.”
Tom appeared to be moving better than he did on Wednesday.
“It’s kind of hard to run. That’s the main thing,” Tom said after Wednesday’s practice. “I feel like moving side to side I’m good, but anything that involves me trying to get out and open up, that’s like where I can feel it a little bit. We’ve just got to work through it.”
For all the focus on Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, there’s a chance that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will keep him at right defensive end to go against left tackle Rasheed Walker. Still, whoever lines up at right tackle will face a challenge, whether it’s against Garrett or unheralded Isaiah McGuire.
A fourth-round pick in 2023, he has only 4.5 sacks in 22 career games. However, according to Pro Football Focus, 82 edge rushers have had at least 30 pass-rushing opportunities. McGuire is tied for 13th with nine pressures and is 15th in pass-rush win rate.
For the second consecutive day, receiver Jayden Reed was the only player on the roster who didn’t practice. He had surgeries to mend a broken collarbone and foot injury on Tuesday. The Packers probably will place him on injured reserve on Saturday.
Losing Reed, who led the team in receptions and yards the past two seasons, will be a challenge for Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who is No. 4 in passer rating but will be facing a Browns defense that is No. 3 against the pass.
“I think J-Reed’s 1-of-1,” Love said on Wednesday. “It’s definitely a guy that will be missed out there on the field. Obviously, the injury, it’s tough, so he’ll be missed, but like I said before, we got a lot of guys in that receiver room who can step up, who’ve played a lot of good minutes and this won’t be their first time getting in there.
“So, just got to keep leaning on those other guys and guys got to step up and keep making plays, but we got a deep receiver room, so it won’t be too big of an issue.”
In Cleveland, two-time All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin returned to practice as limited participation on Wednesday. He played 20 snaps in Week 1 before sustaining an elbow injury that sidelined him last week.
Cornelius Lucas hasn’t allowed any sacks but has allowed 10 pressures, third-most in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.
“I think anytime you get the main guys up there, that’s what you want,” Browns quarterback Joe Flacco told reporters in Cleveland on Wednesday. “But, listen, this game is built on everybody being ready to play, and I think Cornelius has done an awesome job stepping in and doing what he’s done. So, throughout the course of a game and throughout the course of a season different people are going to need to step up. So, I think we feel confident in going that way.”
This story will be updated after the updated injury reports are revealed.
Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: WR Jayden Reed (foot, shoulder).
Limited: LG Aaron Banks (ankle/groin), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), CB Bo Melton (shoulder), RT Zach Tom (oblique).
Full: S Zayne Anderson (knee), QB Jordan Love (left thumb).
Browns Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: LG Joel Bitonio (back), WR/Ret DeAndre Carter (concussion).
Limited: P Corey Bojorquez (ankle), DT Maliek Collins (rest), RT Jack Conklin (elbow), S Grant Delpit (back), DT Mike Hall (knee).
Full: CB Denzel Ward (shoulder/cramping).