Packers-Browns Wednesday Injury Report: ‘Great Player’ Off the List
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Micah Parsons’ back injury officially is a thing of the past.
After being listed as limited participation during his first two weeks with the team, Parsons is not on the Green Bay Packers’ initial injury report before Sunday’s game at the Cleveland Browns.
That wasn’t the only big development on Wednesday. Left guard Aaron Banks (groin) was limited participation but proclaimed himself ready to go.
“I’m good. I’ll be up on Sunday,” Banks said after practice.
Banks and right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) were injured during the second half of the season-opening win against Detroit and were inactive against Washington on Thursday. Neither player practiced on Monday but both were limited on Wednesday.
After some thought, Tom said, “I felt good out there. Good enough.”
During the portion of practice that was open to reporters, Tom appeared to be moving gingerly. He was limited only to individual drills, he said.
“It’s kind of hard to run. That’s the main thing,” he said. “I feel like moving side to side I’m good, but anything that involves me trying to get out and open up, that’s like where I can feel it a little bit. We’ve just got to work through it.”
Tom was injured against Detroit while trying to hurdle quarterback Jordan Love, who was knocked to the turf during an overturned interception. Tom said the muscle was “torn away a little bit” but not to the extent that he’d need surgery.
Asked if he thought he’d play on Sunday against a defensive line that includes All-Pro Myles Garrett, Tom said, “Ask me tomorrow.”
The mini-bye has done the Packers a lot of good. Not only is Parsons off the injury report, but so are receivers Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Matthew Golden (ankle), linebacker Quay Walker (quad) and defensive end Barryn Sorrell (knee). They all played against Washington but were limited last week at practice.
Parsons has 1.5 sacks since being acquired from Dallas after training camp. Among edge defenders, he is eighth with 10 pressures and sixth in pass-rush win rate, according to Pro Football Focus. That was without a training camp and with limited practice reps.
Now that he’s fully healthy – or at least closer to being fully healthy – he could become a real menace.
“It’s a terrific front. It was a great front before they added Micah Parsons, who’s a great player,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday.
Cleveland has one of the best defensive lines in the NFL with Garrett at end and Maliek Collins and first-round pick Mason Graham as the tackles. Getting the No. 1 offensive line back would be important against a Cleveland defense that ranks No. 1 in total defense, No. 1 in rushing defense and No. 3 in passing defense.
Banks, who was teammates with Collins last year in San Francisco, was all smiles after practice. If not for the short week last week, he thinks he could have played against Washington. He was out last week with ankle and groin injuries; he is listed with only the groin for this week.
“I hate not being out there and having to sit there and watch and do stuff on the side,” he said. “I hate that. I’m glad to be back out there.”
What’s the worst part of not being on the field on gameday?
“I don’t know what to do with myself, honestly,” he said. “Pregame I’m in here and I’m like, ‘Do I talk to guys?’ I don’t want to get anybody out of their zone. It’s just weird. I don’t really enjoy it. I just try to bring the juice on the sideline and bring energy to the team the best way I can without being able to suit up.”
The only player who did not practice for the Packers was receiver Jayden Reed.
For the Browns, standout right tackle Jack Conklin was limited participation after sitting out last week’s blowout loss to the Ravens.
“All these guys are progressing with their rehab, and we’ll see how it goes the next couple of days,” is all Stefanski would say before practice.
Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: WR Jayden Reed (foot, shoulder).
Limited: LG Aaron Banks (groin), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), CB Bo Melton (shoulder), RT Zach Tom (oblique).
Full: S Zayne Anderson (knee), QB Jordan Love (left thumb).
Browns Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: LG Joel Bitonio (back), WR/Ret DeAndre Carter (concussion).
Limited: P Corey Bojorquez (ankle), DT Maliek Collins (rest), RT Jack Conklin (elbow), S Grant Delpit (back), DT Mike Hall (knee).
Full: CB Denzel Ward (shoulder/cramping).