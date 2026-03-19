Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Adds Grandson of College Legend to Staff

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur has added T.C. McCartney to his coaching staff as an offensive assistant, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Sources: The #Packers are hiring TC McCartney as an offensive assistant on Matt LaFleur’s staff.



McCartney, a former LSU QB, has previous NFL experience as a QBs coach and TEs coach, along with extensive experience in the Shanahan system. pic.twitter.com/Adfb4BOb3a — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 19, 2026

McCartney is the grandson of the late legendary former University of Colorado football coach Bill McCartney and is the son of the late former Colorado quarterback Sal Aunese, who died while a junior at Colorado following a battle with stomach cancer.

“I don’t know any different,” McCartney told ClevelandBrowns.com when he was hired by then-Browns coach Kevin Stefanski in 2020. “I always wanted to be just like my grandpa. I was very young when he was coaching, so my image of him is almost like my uncle [Tom McCartney, who was his high school coach in Colorado]. Between those two, those are definitely the people who I wanted to be like growing up as a coach and a person.”

McCartney, a native of Boulder, Colo., was a backup quarterback at LSU. He had one more season of eligibility but opted to become a graduate assistant for the school in 2011.

“I had to decide between if I wanted to take the G.A. spot because it had just become available, or if I wanted to use my fifth year and play,” he told The Athletic . “Since I didn’t know if it was going to be available the next year, I decided to take it because I wasn’t going to play in the NFL.”

After serving as a graduate assistant at Colorado in 2012 and 2013, he joined the Browns’ staff as an offensive assistant in 2014 and the 49ers’ staff as an offensive assistant and quality control coach in 2015.

“I knew I was going to coach,” he said in the Browns story. “I knew I wasn’t going to play in the NFL. It kind of influenced how I learned things. I always looked at it from a coach’s perspective because that’s how I grew up. All those years playing, I think I saw it a little bit differently than the guys I played with.”

From there, he went back to LSU as an offensive assistant in 2016, then joined Kyle Shanahan’s staff with the 49ers as an offensive assistant and quality control coach in 2017 and 2018.

“I've picked up a lot from working with Kyle,” McCartney said. “The first time I worked with him was here in Cleveland. It took about 30 seconds in that first meeting to realize that he was the real deal. Ever since then, I've tried to soak up as much as I can schematically and with him as a teacher and him leading a room and a team. He's very good at it and I'm appreciative that I got to work for him.”

In 2019, he served as the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach.

“He’s very positive,” then-Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien told The Denver Post . “He gives constructive criticism to where he’s explaining it and instead of, ‘You’re doing something wrong,’ he spins it into, ‘This is what you could have done better on this play.’ A great coach.”

From 2020 through 2023, he was on the Browns’ staff under then-coach Kevin Stefanski, first as an offensive assistant in 2020 and 2021 and then as tight ends coach in 2022 and 2023. David Njoku was a Pro Bowler under McCartney.

In 2024, he was quarterbacks coach for the Patriots. While he was not retained following the firing of coach Jerod Mayo, McCartney had a hand in the development of rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who led New England to the Super Bowl in 2025.