Packers’ Emanuel Wilson Made ‘Unc’ Proud vs. Steelers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Life works in mysterious ways.
On Thursday, a longtime friend of Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson, a friend so close that Wilson considered him an uncle, died after battling cancer. Playing with a heavy heart on Sunday, Wilson had a career-high 87 yards from scrimmage in helping the Packers put away the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“If he was still here, he wouldn’t want me dwelling on it,” Wilson said after practice on Wednesday. “They’d just want me to go out there and play to my best abilities, and that’s what I tried to do out there on Sunday.”
In the first half, Wilson carried once for 2 yards and caught one pass for 8 yards. He finished the game with 11 carries for 61 yards – the second-best day of his career – and three catches for 27 yards. Down the stretch, it was Wilson, not star starter Josh Jacobs, on the field.
Shaun Duncan, Wilson said, was a “childhood friend I grew up with since I was in fourth grade, and I always called him my uncle ever since then. He’d been there all my practices in high school, even in little league, as well.”
To honor him at Pittsburgh, he wrote “Unc” on his wrists with a little heart.
“When my number’s called,” Wilson said. “I just try to go out there and make plays and gave everything that I got for my uncle on Sunday.”
From the humblest of roots, Wilson has become a key cog in Green Bay’s offense. After going undrafted in 2023 out of Division II Fort Valley State – a program that has produced barely a dozen NFL players – Wilson went undrafted and signed with the Denver Broncos. He lasted in Denver for a few days before he was released. He landed in Green Bay shortly thereafter and has emerged as a reliable backup.
After playing in seven games as a rookie, Wilson rushed for 502 yards and scored four touchdowns in 17 games last season. A three-down back because he’s trusted in pass protection, Wilson had just one missed assignment all last season, running backs coach Ben Sirmans said.
Wilson said he has only one this year, too.
“I feel like I grew tremendously from my rookie year,” he said. “It was hard for me to learn the playbook; pass protections and stuff like that. Coming from a D-II school, it was very simple and easy. But adjusting to the league, I feel like I grew tremendously for sure.”
More importantly, he’s grown as a man, too.
Wilson said he battled “deep depression” in high school and college. With the help of his faith, Dr. Chris Carr, the Packers’ director of performance psychology and team behavioral health, and daily journaling, he’s in a better headspace.
“I’m still working on myself,” Wilson said. “I’m not where I want to be, honestly. I’m still working on it to this day.”
Before the game on Sunday in Pittsburgh, just like every other game since high school, he sat under the goalpost reading his Bible.
“Even at home I’m reading my Bible,” Wilson said. “God got me through a lot of things in my life, even with my dad passing, too. I just do it every day and always give thanks to him.”
Wilson is averaging 4.63 yards per carry this season, more than a yard better than Jacobs. His eight receptions are close to surpassing his career-high 11 from last year.
On a third-and-5 in the final moments last week, Wilson plowed forward for 6 yards and the clinching first down.
“I was happy for him,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “He had a big-time (game), a lot of big-time plays in this game, whether it was in the run game and the pass game. He’s been a guy who’s been steady, too. He’s been growing, working on his game and, obviously, it’s been a lot of work, splitting reps, with Josh taking most of the reps. He’s making the most of his opportunities, and I think he’s going to keep getting more and more as the season goes on.”
Wilson said he appreciates the opportunities and the support of Jacobs; according to Wilson, Jacobs wanted him to finish the job last week.
“Man, it’s wonderful having an All-Pro back just like that believing in me,” Wilson said. “It makes me believe more in myself.”