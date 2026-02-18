Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Needs Genius-Level Offseason

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers were a good team this past season. They weren’t a great team.

It’s going to take a great offseason by general manager Brian Gutekunst to help the Packers take the next steps from one-and-done pretender to legitimate Super Bowl contender.

It won’t be easy.

NFL.com used data from OverTheCap.com – every team’s draft capital and salary-cap space – to measure every team’s total offseason capital .

First, the bad news: The Packers, without a first-round pick due to the Micah Parsons trade, rank 29th in draft capital and 22nd cap space. Added together, the Packers are 30th in total offseason resources.

Now, the not-so-bad news: In their quest to win the NFC North championship to secure a first-round home playoff game to kick off a potential playoff run, the Packers aren’t too far behind the Bears (28th), Vikings (27th) and Lions (23rd). The Seahawks, the reigning Super Bowl champions, are 20th.

Packers’ Free Agency Outlook

Green Bay is about $3.38 million over the cap, according to OTC. There are ways to create plenty of cap space to be competitive in free agency, whether it’s releasing pricey veterans such as Elgton Jenkins and Rashan Gary or restructuring contracts.

Of course, every team has the same sort of levers at its disposal. Focusing solely on simple contract restructures , the Packers can get to about $52 million under the cap. However, 24 teams can restructure their way into more cap space. So, it’ll still be an uphill battle to be competitive in what’s considered a weak class of unrestricted free agents.

Even if he had the money, Gutekunst might not want to go on a shopping spree. The Packers have a quality group of free agents this offseason, and the expectation is they will not put up a fight to retain quarterback Malik Willis, who is ready for a chance to be a full-time starter, left tackle Rasheed Walker (after drafting Jordan Morgan in 2024) and receiver Romeo Doubs (after drafting Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in 2025). Linebacker Quay Walker, defensive end Kingsley Enagbare and offensive lineman Sean Rhyan will be free agents, too.

The Packers can receive up to four free-agent compensatory picks in the 2027 draft, including potential third-rounders if Rasheed Walker and Willis sign large enough contracts. Signing players could alter the comp-pick equation. After the Packers traded away two first-round picks for Parsons, that influx of draft capital will be welcome.

Beyond the comp-pick formula, Gutekunst is going to need to sock away money for Tucker Kraft’s contract extension.

Added together, the desire to keep core players on the roster, the lack of money to spend on outside free agents and the potential for compensatory picks could have Gutekunst sitting quietly through the opening waves of unrestricted free agency and potentially focusing on veterans who will be released.

With limited finances, he’ll have to be choosy.

Packers’ Draft Outlook

Before the 2022 draft, Gutekunst traded Davante Adams for first- and second-round draft picks. Before the 2023 draft, Gutekunst traded Aaron Rodgers to gain additional second-round picks in 2023 and 2024.

Rather than more draft resources this year, Gutekunst will have less following the blockbuster trade for Micah Parsons. Without a first-round pick each of the next two years, he’s going to watch a bunch of blue-chip talent be selected before he gets his chances in the second round (52nd overall pick) and third round (84th overall pick).

Because of the Adams trade and a draft-day trade, Gutekunst in 2022 wound up with three of the first 34 picks and selected Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt and Christian Watson. Because of the Rodgers trade, the Packers survived what seems like a whiff on Luke Musgrave because they also drafted Jayden Reed in 2023, and it wasn’t an either/or at linebacker and safety in 2024 as Gutekunst landed Edgerrin Cooper and Javon Bullard.

Added Together

The Packers have enormous needs at defensive tackle and cornerback. They need to address the offensive line, whether it’s acquiring a starting center or simply adding depth and capable competition. Losing Willis will create an enormous void at backup quarterback. With the nonstop injury issues for MarShawn Lloyd, it might be time to take another swing at a running back.

With the potential release of Rashan Gary and the potential free-agent departure of Kingsley Enagbare, the Packers might need another defensive end. With Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks set to hit free agency next offseason, the Packers might want another receiver. With John Fitzpatrick coming off a torn Achilles and Luke Musgrave set to be a free agent next offseason, the Packers could use another tight end.

The new special teams coordinator might enjoy having a legitimate returner.

That’s a lot of needs, and while not all of them are dire, the Packers might have more holes than resources. That’s why Gutekunst is going to need an executive-of-the-year sort of offseason so the Packers can sing We Are the Champions rather than the seventh-seed blues.