Every Key Player Who Might Have Played Last Snap With Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Some difficult offseason decisions are looming for the Green Bay Packers. Between unrestricted free agency, restricted free agency and some high-priced veterans, general manager Brian Gutekunst has a lot to sort through over the next few weeks.

Here’s a look at 19 key players who might have played their last snap for the Packers.

Key Packers Free Agents

Here are the Packers’ top unrestricted free agents, listed by snaps played in 2025.

LT Rasheed Walker

Left tackle is a critical position. That’s why 20 of the 32 starters were selected in the first round and 15 make at least $20 million per season. The importance of the position, and Rasheed Walker’s durable, reliable performance the past three seasons, could get him into that $20 million per season stratosphere.

The Packers didn’t draft Jordan Morgan in the first round in 2024 just to have him be the swing tackle for four seasons, though. Walker almost certainly will not return, and the Packers will cross their fingers that Walker gets to that $20 million level to bring back a third-round compensatory pick in 2027.

LB Quay Walker

While left tackle is a critical position, linebacker is not. At least not in such a way that decision-makers freely hand out huge paydays. While 20 left tackles make at least $20 million per season, only 16 linebackers make at least $10 million per season.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is chased by Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

As a first-round pick in 2022, Quay Walker might not have lived up to expectations as a game-changing, three-down linebacker. However, he’s one of only six defenders with four consecutive seasons of 100-plus tackles and five-plus tackles for losses.

The Packers drafted Ty’Ron Hopper in the third round in 2024. He’s barely played. It’d be easy to say that it might be up to the coaches to determine whether Hopper is ready to start, but those coaches work for the Dolphins.

C/G Sean Rhyan

Sean Rhyan probably made himself some money this season when he was thrown into the fire at center after Elgton Jenkins’ season-ending injury. Will that money be made with the Packers?

Re-signing him before free agency would remove the pressure to use an early-round draft pick on a center. Then again, after bouncing in and out of the lineup the past three seasons, Rhyan might be eager to see how he’s viewed in free agency.

WR Romeo Doubs

In four seasons with the Packers, Romeo Doubs had only a couple big games. He never had a big season. He wasn’t a deep threat, nor was he a run-after-catch player.

What Doubs did was produce with consistency. He caught 42 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie fourth-round pick in 2022, 59 passes for 674 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023, 46 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns in 2024 and 55 passes for 724 yards and six touchdowns in 2025.

Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs (87) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears. | David Banks-Imagn Images

In his career, he didn’t have a single 100-yard game in 59 regular-season games. He had only one catch of longer than 40 yards. Those will be dings against him in free agency. However, his strong hands, route-running ability and 100-yard playoff games against the Bears and Cowboys could have a receiver-needy team seeing untapped potential.

DE Kingsley Enagbare

A fifth-round pick in 2022, Kingsley Enagbare had 11.5 sacks and 25 tackles for losses in four seasons. With Micah Parsons out with a torn ACL, no defensive end played more snaps in the playoff game than Enagbare.

With Parsons coming back from a major injury and Rashan Gary being a potential cap-saving cut, bringing back Enagbare would make sense. Out of 110 edge defenders , he finished 80th in pass-rush productivity and 75th in pass-rush win rate, so he might not break the bank. On the other hand, his impact plays as a run defender could drive up the price.

TE John FitzPatrick

A sixth-round pick by Atlanta in 2022, FitzPatrick found his niche during his season-and-a-half with the Packers. While he caught only 12 passes for 72 yards in 2025, his physicality as a run blocker was welcome. He suffered a torn Achilles at Chicago on Dec. 20; the timing could hardly have been worse with free agency on the horizon.

QB Malik Willis

The trade for Malik Willis was the steal of steals. For the cost of a seventh-round pick, Willis in 11 games (three starts) in two seasons completed 78.7 percent of his passes with six touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 134.3 passer rating.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) does a Lambeau Leap after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens. | Dan Powers / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of 61 quarterbacks who threw at least 89 passes during that span, Willis was No. 1 in passer rating (Lamar Jackson was next at 113.5), completion percentage (Tua Tagovailoa was next at 70.4) and yards per attempt (10.9; Jackson was next at 8.7). The median passer rating was 89.4; Willis was almost 45 points better.

Turning to a backup quarterback is a death knell for most teams. The Packers went 3-3 when he threw five-plus passes, and he was the least of their problems in the losses.

He is going to get paid .

LB Nick Niemann

Nick Niemann signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Texans in free agency last offseason but failed to make their roster. He latched on with the Packers on a minimum contract and was their best player on special teams. Even while missing about half the season with a torn pectoral, he finished fourth on the team with 11 tackles on special teams and tied for first with six solo tackles.

Noteworthy Restricted Free Agents

Here are the Packers’ top restricted free agents, listed by snaps played in 2025.

RB Emanuel Wilson

Emanuel Wilson rushed for 502 yards and four touchdowns in 2024 and 496 yards and three touchdowns in 2025. Had he not run backward for a gazillion yards against the Vikings in Week 18, he would have had back-to-back 500-yard seasons.

In his first career start against Minnesota at Lambeau, Wilson rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns. In 259 touches the last two years, he has only one fumble.

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (23) runs with the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

As a proven runner with enough pass-catching and pass-blocking skill to be a three-down player, there could be a decent market in free agency. It might be smart to approach him about a contract before he hits free agency.

RT Darian Kinnard

Darian Kinnard was a fifth-round pick by Kansas City in 2022 but had played in only three games in three seasons when the Packers traded a sixth-round pick to the Eagles toward the end of training camp. He wound up playing in all 17 for the Packers with four starts. He was an asset with 213 snaps at right tackle, six snaps at left tackle and 66 snaps at tight end.

Offensive linemen don’t grow on trees – the cost to acquire Kinnard being the perfect case in point – but Kinnard made himself some money this season.

RB Chris Brooks

Chris Brooks went from 5.6 yards per carry with Miami in 2023 to 5.1 yards per carry with Green Bay in 2024 to just 3.9 yards per carry in 2025. That’s more a statement about the offensive line than the performance of Brooks. In Week 18, he finally got his chance for extended reps. He carried 13 times for 61 yards. According to Pro Football Focus, 42 yards came after contact and he broke three tackles.

The Packers love his ability in pass protection. Plus, he tied for the team lead with 14 tackles on special teams.

TE Josh Whyle

A fifth-round pick by the Titans in 2023, Whyle caught 28 passes for 248 yards and one touchdown for them in 2024. He failed to make their roster during training camp, landed on Green Bay’s practice squad and wound up catching five passes for 36 yards and one touchdown in eight games after Tucker Kraft’s injury.

Green Bay Packers tight end Josh Whyle (81) celebrates after catches a touchdown pass against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Including playoffs, he played 20-plus snaps in seven of nine games. In three of those games, he played more than Luke Musgrave.

DE Brenton Cox

After the 2024 trade of Preston Smith, Brenton Cox had four sacks and five tackles for losses in seven games. In 2025, he suffered a groin injury in Week 1 and finished the season with one sack and one TFL in four games.

S Zayne Anderson

In 14 games this season, Zayne Anderson played only 22 snaps on defense but was standout on special teams with 14 tackles, which tied Chris Brooks for tops on the team, and two fumble recoveries. In 2024, he started two games on defense and had one interception and two passes defensed.

Expensive Veterans

These veteran players might not be worth their expensive paycheck.

DE Rashan Gary

After seven games, Rashan Gary was No. 1 in the NFL with 7.5 sacks. During his final nine games, he was tied for last with zero. During that span, 516 players had at least one tackle for loss. Gary had zero.

In three full games after Micah Parsons suffered his torn ACL, Gary had zero tackles and two quarterback hits at Chicago in Week 16, one assisted tackle and one quarterback hit against Baltimore and one solo tackle and one quarterback hit in the playoff game against Chicago.

Gary in 2026 has a base salary of $18.9 million and a cap charge just north of $29.0 million. The Packers could release him and save almost $11.0 million against the cap, though with Parsons coming off a serious injury and Kingsley Enagbare a free agent, that could be risky business.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) sacks J.J. McCarthy (9) as Rashan Gary finishes the play. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

C Elgton Jenkins

Elgton Jenkins struggled in his transition from guard to center. Who knows if his disappointing play was because he skipped the offseason practices, but it didn’t help.

Having missed the second half of the season due to injury, the 30-year-old is entering his final season under contract with a base salary of $18.5 million and a cap charge of more than $24.3 million. The Packers would save more than $19.5 million against the cap if they were to release him. Considering Green Bay is over the cap even before re-signing any of its free agents or adding anyone in the draft, that seems like a formality.

LG Aaron Banks

The Packers signed Aaron Banks – a decent guard with the 49ers – to a four-year, $77 million contract in free agency. Banks ranked toward the bottom in the league among starting guards in pass protection and run blocking. That’s not the level that’s required from a player earning $19.25 million per season.

Banks is due a $9.5 million roster bonus on the third day of the league-year. The lack of depth on the offensive line, the uncertain futures of Elgton Jenkins and Sean Rhyan, and the dead-money charge of $20.25 million might mean he will return for 2026.

CB Nate Hobbs

The Packers signed Nate Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million contract in free agency, hoping a player who had spent most of his career in the slot could be an every-down cornerback. That never got close to happening . Injuries didn’t help, with Hobbs missing the start, middle and end of the season with knee injuries.

Of 98 cornerbacks to play at least 240 coverage snaps (Hobbs played 245), he ranked 73rd in completion percentage (68.0), 28th in coverage snaps per completion (13.0), 82nd in yards per completion (14.1) and 90th in passer rating (125.3), according to Pro Football Focus.

Hobbs in 2026 has a trivial $1.8 million base salary but is due a $6.25 million roster bonus. Cap-wise, the savings in releasing him are less than that of a minimum-salary player.

K Brandon McManus

Once he got through a midseason injury, Brandon McManus hit his stride by making 32 consecutive kicks to end the regular season. That hot streak plowed into an iceberg in the playoffs, though, with two missed field goals and one extra point that helped spell the team’s demise in the playoff game at Chicago.

Having signed a three-year, $16.3 million contract before the start of free agency last offseason, McManus is due a base salary of $2.1 million along with a $1.0 million roster bonus. The Packers retained Lucas Havrisik from the practice squad and can move on and save $1.95 million against the cap.

