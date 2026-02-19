GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former NFL linebacker Kyle Wilber is expected to interview to become the Green Bay Packers’ new special teams coordinator, a source told Packers On SI.

The Packers and coach Matt LaFleur know Wilber well. He was a quality control coach on special teams for former special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia in 2023 and 2024.

After four seasons of disappointing results, the 65-year-old Bisaccia decided to “step down” as coordinator this week. While many of the top veteran candidates have landed new jobs, LaFleur is set to interview a mix of experienced candidates and up-and-coming coaches .

Special Teams Was Calling Card for Kyle Wilber

Wilber is one of the young possibilities. A fourth-round draft pick by the Cowboys out of Wake Forest in 2012, the 36-year-old played in 135 games over 10 seasons. He knew special teams would be his ticket to an NFL career.

“Special teams is definitely a key part of it, I've got to play big on special teams,” Wilber said in 2014 . “I want to be on this team, so I've got to play special teams. The more you can do, the more you can do.”

Special teams wound up being his calling card – he played more than twice as many snaps on special teams as on defense in his career.

Wilber and Bisaccia have been joined at the hip for years. From 2013 through 2017, Bisaccia was the Cowboys’ special teams coordinator and Wilber was one of his top players. In 2018, Bisaccia became the Raiders’ special teams coordinator. Wilber followed Bisaccia, and they spent the 2018 through 2021 seasons together.

In 2020, Wilber led the Raiders in special-teams tackles.

“It’s called the all-trust team,” Wilber said before the 2018 season . “You’ve got to trust the man beside you to get the job done, because you’ve only got one play to do it.”

In 2023 and 2024, Wilber worked beneath Bisaccia for the Packers.

“I’m so fortunate to have Byron Storer and now Kyle Wilber, both guys have played for me,” Bisaccia said in 2023. “They’ve been in this system, they can talk to the players about me, they can talk to the players what it is to go through the practice the way in which we want to go through practices.”

In 2025, Wilber was named assistant special teams coach for the Saints, who finished last in the Packers On SI NFL Special Teams Rankings under first-year coordinator Phil Galiano. Wilber was teammates in Dallas with Saints coach Kellen Moore, so it was a natural promotion for Wilber.

Wilber would satisfy the Rooney Rule, but his history on special teams and history with the Packers make this serious interest.

There will be other interviews. One is former Patriots coordinator Cameron Achord . Longtime coordinator Tom McMahon and former Bills coordinator Matt Smiley are expected to be strong candidates, as well.

Critical Hire for Packers

This will be a key hire for LaFleur. Green Bay’s special teams have never been an asset during his seven years on the job. In the 2025 Packers On SI NFL special teams rankings , it finished 20th. That came on the heels of ranking 22nd in 2024, 27th in 2023 and 17th in 2022 during the Bisaccia era.

Bisaccia was well-liked by his players, so hiring the right personality will be important. Coaches have to be leaders. During his debut season with the Raiders, he was voted a team captain.

“I wasn’t here last year,” Wilber said. “I’m a new guy coming in here. So I just expected everybody to go with guys that had been here before.”

Said then-Raiders coach Jon Gruden : “He’s our special teams captain. He gives us some real leadership and playmaking in that unit. Some people tend to forget that they can help you win games.”

Wilber was a special teams coordinator at this year’s Senior Bowl.

Wilber played his college ball at Wake Forest. Following the 2011 season, he ranked sixth in school history with 13.5 sacks, ninth with 35.5 tackles for losses and 13th with 195 tackles. He added six forced fumbles and four blocked kicks.

He started playing football when he was 7.

“I was terrible,” he said . “I remember one play actually running away from the running back. I didn't really like football my first year.”

For My Cause, My Cleats, Wilber in 2024 repped Active Minds, a nonprofit organization that promotes mental health.