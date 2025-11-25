Packers-Lions Matchups: Who Has Advantage in Thanksgiving Showdown?

You’d be forgiven if you felt like we are right back to where we started in early September.

The Green Bay Packers are set to face the Detroit Lions on Thursday in a game with massive implications and with the Packers trying to prove their mettle as NFC contenders. The Lions are looking to do the same and will be looking for payback after losing 27-13 to the Packers in Week 1.

There’s no understating what this game means for Green Bay. A season sweep would give it the head-to-head edge in the unlikely event it came down to a tiebreaker and would set up a showdown next week against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field with first place in the division on the line.

The Lions outlasted the New York Giants in overtime with a 34-27 victory, while the Packers cruised to a 23-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings. How much will any of that matter on a short week? We’ll find out.

Here’s a look at the matchups for this Thanksgiving showdown, with a start at what is different from the first time these two teams met in early September.

What’s Different?

The biggest change for both teams is experience. A Week 1 matchup made for a long list of relative unknowns for both teams. Detroit was replacing both coordinators and almost the entirety of its interior offensive line.

The Packers had acquired Micah Parsons in a trade nine days earlier. He was on a snap count after missing training camp while in a contract dispute with the Cowboys.

Detroit’s interior has experience. Parsons has been fully incorporated. Detroit’s coordinators have their feet underneath them now, though Lions coach Dan Campbell took over offensive play-calling duties before the Lions’ 44-22 win over the Commanders in Week 10. The switch was not a magic elixir, though, as the Lions scored only nine points in a loss at the Eagles the following week.

For the Packers, one of the biggest changes is that Christian Watson is back. He was on the PUP list before returning in late October from an ACL injury.

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) makes a catch for a touchdown against Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32). | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both teams will line up without their premier tight ends, with Green Bay’s Tucker Kraft out for the season with a torn ACL and Detroit’s Sam LaPorta likely out for the season with a back injury.

Lions Pass Offense vs. Packers Pass Defense

The last time these teams met, the Packers were able to rattle Jared Goff on the strength of their newly formed pass rush led by Micah Parsons. Parsons has been around for three months now and has reached 10 sacks for the fifth time in as many seasons in his career.

On Sunday against Minnesota, he had some help. Devonte Wyatt beat up Minnesota’s interior offensive line with the help of Parsons for two sacks of his own. Isaiah McDuffie and Warren Brinson shared a sack. Rashan Gary did not officially get credited with a sack, but his pass breakup came on what looked like a strip-sack against J.J. McCarthy. That breakup resulted in an interception by McDuffie.

Detroit’s offense had a bounce-back performance against the Giants after scoring only one touchdown against the Eagles. Goff completed 28-of-42 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

The book on Goff is well-versed at this point. If he’s under pressure, he’s a different quarterback as opposed to when he is kept clean.

The biggest concern for Green Bay in this phase is the secondary. Keisean Nixon left Sunday’s game against Minnesota with a stinger, and it’s unclear what his availability will be. Not all injuries are created equally, but Quay Walker left the Packers’ victory over the Giants with a stinger and was inactive a week later against Minnesota.

If Nixon cannot go, the next man up will be Kamal Hadden, who had not played any defensive snaps in his two NFL seasons before Sunday. The Packers were able to control the game with their pass rush, but Detroit’s passing game is much better than Minnesota’s.

If Green Bay can get pressure, which they did the first time these teams met, they’re in good shape. If they cannot, Goff, who is second in passer rating, has weapons. Amon-Ra St. Brown is sixth in receptions and second in receiving touchdowns and Jameson Williams is second in yards per catch.

Advantage: Push.

Lions Rush Offense vs. Packers Run Defense

The most shocking factor in Green Bay’s win in Week 1 was that the Packers held Detroit’s powerful run game to 44 yards on 20 carries. That performance came on the heels of questions as to how they were going to slow down opposing run games with the departures of Kenny Clark and TJ Slaton.

That was then. This is now. Green Bay’s run defense was gashed in the first half against Minnesota to the tune of 86 yards on 15 carries. Both Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason averaged more than 5 yards per carry.

The only reason Minnesota got away from the run game was because Green Bay’s lead rose to 17-6 in the second half, which forced the Vikings to throw the ball to get back into the game.

Green Bay Packers defenders tackle Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs at Lambeau Field in Week 1. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Lions have to do that, Goff is a more capable quarterback than McCarthy at this stage of his career. When the Lions are able to stick to their run game, the results can be devastating.

Jahmyr Gibbs is literal lightning in a bottle and plays even faster on Detroit’s turf at Ford Field. He had touchdown runs of 49 yards in the fourth quarter and 69 yards in overtime against the Giants.

The Lions’ identity is built on their run game. While Green Bay ranks seventh in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game and fifth in rushing yards allowed per carry, their recent struggles mean the Lions get the nod.

Advantage: Lions.

Lions Pass Defense vs. Packers Passing Offense

The first time these teams met, it was the first game back on the field for star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who missed most of the 2024 season with a broken leg.

Hutchinson had a quiet day in Week 1 but is back to being the dominant rusher who helped change the culture in Detroit. Hutchinson has 7.5 sacks this season, including the game-clinching sack against the Giants.

Apart from Hutchinson, it’s Detroit’s linebackers who cause havoc in the backfield. Al-Quadin Muhammad has six sacks. Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes have four apiece. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard wants to attack opposing offenses, and Green Bay did a good job of blocking their pressure looks the first time they met.

When the teams met the first time, the Packers had Jayden Reed on the field. Might he make his return for this game? That remains to be seen, but the Packers could use some playmaking at the skill positions with the loss of Tucker Kraft putting a dent in their passing-game production.

Matthew Golden missed Sunday’s game, as well. The one constant in the passing game has been Christian Watson, who has acclimated nicely since returning from his ACL injury.

Jordan Love was mostly silent in Sunday’s win over the Vikings and is playing through a shoulder injury. Love has always played well at Ford Field, with two of the best games of his career coming in his two appearances in Detroit. With the Lions banged up in the secondary, this matchup goes to Green Bay.

Advantage: Packers.

Lions Rush Defense vs. Green Bay’s Rush Offense

Green Bay took the air out of the ball in Sunday’s win over the Vikings and leaned on Emanuel Wilson, who ran for 107 yards on 28 carries. It should be getting a boost on Thursday with the return of Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs missed Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Last week, he said missing one game was the “worst case” and that he’d “definitely” play on Thursday.

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) jukes past Detroit Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green Bay made a sizable switch on the interior of its offensive line last week when Jordan Morgan was replaced at right guard by rookie Anthony Belton. Belton has recently been practicing at guard after spending most of the summer at tackle. Early signs were good, and it seems likely Belton is going to get a start on Thursday. If not, expect a rotation again.

Detroit’s run defense is coming off a solid performance against the Giants, limiting Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary to 109 yards on 34 carries. For the season, the Lions are 11th in rushing yards allowed per game and sixth in yards allowed per carry.

Green Bay’s rushing offense has struggled this season and will need to find some consistency down the stretch.

Advantage: Lions.

Special Teams

Green Bay’s special teams is coming off its best performance of the season. They made a game-changing play when Zayne Anderson recovered a muffed punt deep in Minnesota territory to set up Emanuel Wilson’s second touchdown of the day.

They were not penalized against Minnesota and Brandon McManus made all of his kicks, which should be a confidence booster as the games become more important through the rest of the season.

Detroit’s special teams have been shaky in the kicking department, as well. After being mostly automatic last season, Jake Bates is 13-of-17 on field goals – three off the misses are from 50-plus yards – and has missed two extra points.

The big advantage Detroit has in this matchup is at punt returner.

Romeo Doubs is Green Bay’s return man essentially by default. He’s fielded the ball well but isn’t a big-play threat. Detroit’s Kalif Raymond is one of the best in football. While he’s averaging only 7.3 yards per return, he has a 65-yard touchdown this season and three career punt-return touchdowns.

At punter, Green Bay’s Daniel Whelan is 10th in net average. Detroit’s Jack Fox is ninth and has been superb with 22 inside-the-20 punts and zero touchbacks.

The Packers are coming off their best performance against Minnesota but may need to be even better on Thursday to ensure they are not giving away free points.

Advantage: Lions.

