Packers-Lions Monday Injury Report: Important Developments to Start Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Neither the Green Bay Packers nor Detroit Lions practiced on Monday but the NFL says they had to produce an injury report. So, they did.

A day after both teams won at home and with their Thanksgiving showdown looming quickly, the Packers listed 16 players on their first injury report of the week and the Lions listed 15. The participation levels were estimations, as they will be all week, as neither team will actually practice.

“Told them you can enjoy it for a couple hours but really today’s Wednesday in our world, so it’s a quick turnaround,” coach Matt LaFleur said after a 23-6 win over the Vikings. “Guys got to try to get their bodies back. We’ll get together as a team tomorrow and we’re off and on to Detroit.”

Four players who played on Sunday would not have practiced on Monday.

Cornerback Keisean Nixon suffered a stinger in the first quarter when he ran into defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt in a friendly-fire collision. His day was finished after 13 snaps.

“My shoulder got hot and it took a while for the nerves to get right. I’ll be all right,” Nixon said after the game.

The Packers finished the game with Carrington Valentine and Kamal Hadden as the cornerbacks with Bo Melton the only player in reserve.

Defensive end Lukas Van Ness played in six snaps, including just one after halftime, after missing five games with a foot injury. On Thursday, fellow defensive end Micah Parsons said he didn’t expect Van Ness to play too many snaps, and that’s exactly what happened.

Defensive tackle Karl Brooks (ankle) didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday last week and was questionable for Sunday’s game. He played, but only four snaps.

Receiver Savion Williams, who has been battling a foot injury for a few weeks, played eight snaps on offense and three on special teams. He had kickoff returns of 25 and 21 yards and one rush for 0 yards.

Meanwhile, four players who didn’t play on Sunday would have practiced on Monday as limited participation.

Topping the list was running back Josh Jacobs, who was sidelined by a knee injury.

“The conversations I had with him, I just said, ‘Hey, man, you’ve got to let me know in terms of where you’re at,’” LaFleur said. “He’s always going to fight to play. He was fighting to play. There was just a little apprehension, I felt, and so we thought it was the best thing to do to not put him in that position.”

Receiver Matthew Golden, who was inactive due to wrist and shoulder injuries, now is listed with only the wrist.

Linebacker Quay Walker, the team’s leading tackler and defensive captain, didn’t practice last week due to a stinger sustained in the win over the Giants.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs has not played or practiced for three weeks. With Nixon’s uncertain status, it would be a well-timed return.

Plus, receiver Jayden Reed, who was designated for return from injured reserve on Friday, would have practiced, as well.

Quarterback Jordan Love would have been full participation with the shoulder injury sustained against the Giants. He handed off with the opposite hand to take some stress off the injury.

“I’m good, man. I’m good,” he said after the game. “Took a couple hits but I feel good right now.”

Love threw 21 passes. He was sacked only once but took five hits.

“You enjoy today (but) very short week against a very good Lions team,” Love said. “So, obviously, the prep has got to get started today, and everybody's trying to get their bodies back, get back healthy as quickly as possible.

“Short weeks are always tough, but we'll definitely enjoy this win. It's a good stretch of NFC North games right here that we’ve got to go out there and find a way to go 1-0 next week, as well. But the mindset is always to get back as quickly as possible, start studying for Detroit and trying to get your body back as quickly as possible.”

Green Bay Packers Monday Injury Report

Did not participate: DT Karl Brooks (ankle), CB Keisean Nixon (neck), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), WR Savion Williams (foot).

Limited: S Javon Bullard (ankle), LB Edgerrin Cooper (foot/shoulder), WR Matthew Golden (wrist), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (knee), WR Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder), RT Zach Tom (back), LB Quay Walker (shoulder), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf).

Full: WR Romeo Doubs (wrist), QB Jordan Love (left shoulder), WR Christian Watson (knee).

Note: Reed returned to practice from injured reserve and is within the 21-day practice window.

Detroit Lions Monday Injury Report

Did not participate: C Graham Glasgow (knee), S Kerby Joseph (knee), WR Kalif Raymond (ankle), TE Brock Wright (neck).

Limited: CB Terrion Arnold (concussion), S Brian Branch (toe/ankle), LT Taylor Decker (shoulder), RG Tate Ratledge (knee), RB Jacob Saylors (back/shoulder), RT Penei Sewell (ankle), WR Isaac TeSlaa (hand), RB Sione Vaki (ankle/thumb).

Full: DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), OL Miles Frazier (knee), DE Josh Paschal (back).

Note: Frazier returned to practice from PUP and is within the 21-day practice window.

