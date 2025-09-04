Packers-Lions Thursday Injury Updates: Key Player Returns
GREEN BAY, Wis. – As expected, Green Bay Packers receiver Jayden Reed returned to practice on Thursday as he deals with an injured foot.
In fact, all 53 players on the active roster practiced, including cornerback Nate Hobbs, who has been out more than a month following knee surgery.
Reed, who was the Packers’ leading receiver during each of his first two seasons in the league, sustained a Jones fracture early in training camp. After watching most of camp from the sideline in a boot, he is opting to play through the injury rather than have surgery.
After sitting out the preseason, he returned to practice last week.
“I think you do need to get out there and get some reps in,” Reed said after practice on Wednesday. “Just to get that feel, chemistry with everybody. I think that is important.”
Pain management will be the key going forward.
“Once my adrenaline’s running, I’m fine most of the time, but probably afterwards where I feel it the most,” he said. “While I’m out there running during the play, my adrenaline’s running pretty well, so I don’t feel it as much.”
Defensive end Micah Parsons, who was limited participation on Wednesday due to a back injury, practiced again on Thursday. Every moment on the practice field will be important for the former All-Pro, who barely participated in the Cowboys’ offseason program and didn’t practice during training camp.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday said Parsons is expected to play, which has been the expectation all along.
“We’ve got to get through a couple practices to see how he responds, to see how he does,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Wednesday. “But certainly hopeful.”
Parsons passed his physical before signing his contract.
“I think we feel fairly confident that that’s certainly not a long-term problem,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the time. “It’s something that he’ll work through pretty quickly, we would think.”
Quarterback Jordan Love practiced with some protection for his surgically repaired left thumb. On Wednesday, he said he wore tape and a brace, which was not limiting.
While he said he’ll be able to do handoffs again – he had been doing everything right-handed – he’s not sure what will happen when he’s knocked to the ground.
“That’s a good question. I haven’t hit the ground at all yet, so I think that’s one of those things that you’ve just got to figure out on game time,” Love said.
“Obviously, try and stay up as much as possible to try to keep myself protected, but we know it’s football, there are going to be instances when I get tackled or go to the ground, things like that. I don’t know. We’ll see how it is. The brace does a good job of just protecting my thumb and things like that, but I haven’t been hit yet. Sunday will be my first opportunity to see what it feels like.”
Center Elgton Jenkins, who didn’t practice on Monday and was limited participation on Wednesday by a hip injury, practiced again. Left guard Aaron Banks, who missed the start and end of training camp with a back injury, isn’t on the injury report.
“I’m good now,” Jenkins said on Wednesday.
Going back to Hobbs, this was his first practice since late July. Having missed Family Night, the three preseason games and last week’s practices, he probably will not play on Sunday but it’s at least a step in the right direction.
“Honestly, I feel like I’ve had all the practice that I really need,” he said last week. “Of course, we practice to be better every day. Any day and anything in practice you can get an edge on your opponent, that’s great, but I feel like I’m different. This is part of being different. Sometimes you may have to come back on less reps, and I’ve did that before. It’s not the first time I did and probably won’t be the last.”
This story will be updated on Thursday afternoon after the release of the injury report and LaFleur’s news conference. For now, these were the injury reports from Wednesday.
Packers-Lions Injury Report
Packers
Did not participate: WR Jayden Reed (foot), CB Nate Hobbs (knee),
Limited participation: S Zayne Anderson (knee), C Elgton Jenkins (hip), DE Micah Parsons (back), DE Barryn Sorrell (knee), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf), WR Savion Williams (hamstring).
Full participation: QB Jordan Love (left thumb).
Lions
Did not participate: LB Trevor Nowaske (elbow), RB Sione Vaki (hamstring).
Limited participation: G Kayode Awosika (shoulder), WR Isaac TeSlaa (illness).