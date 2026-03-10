GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers wasted no time to strike during the second wave of free agency on Wednesday. Not long after the rival Vikings released defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, the Packers swooped him up.

It was part of a busy Wednesday, with the Packers adding or retaining Hargrave , Josh Whyle , Jonathan Ford , Brenton Cox and a couple of exclusive-rights free agents .

Here is an updated look at the Packers’ depth chart based on who’s under contract, who was signed or acquired, and who was lost or traded.

Quarterbacks

Starter: Jordan Love.

Backups: Desmond Ridder, Kyle McCord.

Lost in free agency: Malik Willis (Dolphins).

Analysis: Willis, who joined Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley with the Dolphins, is a huge and expected loss. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst did well to get Ridder, who has 18 NFL starts under his belt, and McCord, a prolific college passer who was drafted in the sixth round by the Eagles last year, in place. Can the Packers do better for the QB2 battle? Yes, but they can certainly do worse.

Running Backs

Starter: Josh Jacobs.

Backups: Chris Brooks (re-signed restricted free agent), MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong, Damien Martinez.

Free agent: Emanuel Wilson (not tendered as restricted free agent).

Analysis: Brooks and Wilson were restricted free agents. The Packers opted to retain Brooks over Wilson for one reason: It’s a lot harder to find reliable pass-protecting backs than it is to find quality runners. The Packers will find another runner to add to the mix because they know they can’t count on Lloyd.

Receivers

Skyy Moore celebrates a big play last season. The Packers agreed to a contract with the receiver/returner on Tuesday. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Starters: Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden.

Backups: Dontayvion Wicks, Savion Williams, Skyy Moore, Will Sheppard, Jakobie Keeney-James, Isaiah Neyor.

Added in free agency: Moore (unrestricted free agent; 49ers).

Lost in free agency: Romeo Doubs (Patriots).

Analysis: It was a mild surprise that Doubs remained unsigned into Day 2 of free agency. It was a bigger surprise that he signed a blockbuster contract that could get the Packers a fourth-round compensatory pick. Not long after losing Doubs, the Packers signed Moore, who was one of the NFL’s best returners last season with the 49ers. It’s worth noting that Watson, Reed and Wicks will be entering their final seasons under contract, making receiver a bit of an understated need.

Tight Ends

Starter: Tucker Kraft.

Backups: Luke Musgrave, Josh Whyle (re-signed restricted free agent), Drake Dabney, McCallan Castles, Messiah Swinson.

Free agents: John FitzPatrick (unrestricted).

Analysis: FitzPatrick suffered a torn Achilles late in the season, so he probably will remain unsigned through the offseason. With Kraft coming off a torn ACL and perhaps limited (or unavailable) for the start of the season, it made a ton of sense to bring back Whyle, who brings positional versatility and reliable receiving ability.

Offensive Line

Starters: LT Jordan Morgan, LG Aaron Banks, C Sean Rhyan (re-signed), RG Anthony Belton, RT Zach Tom.

Backups: T/G Darian Kinnard (re-signed), C/G Jacob Monk, T/G Travis Glover, G Donovan Jennings (re-signed exclusive-rights free agent), G John Williams, G Karsen Barnhart, T Brant Banks, T Dalton Cooper.

Free agents: LT Rasheed Walker (unrestricted), G/C Elgton Jenkins (released), G/C Lecitus Smith (exclusive rights; was not retained).

Analysis: The starting five for the upcoming season has been penciled in following the re-signing of Rhyan and the release of Jenkins. After two seasons in a utility role, it’ll be up to Morgan, the 2024 first-round pick, to replace Walker at left tackle. Re-signing Kinnard was critical; there just is not much proven depth around the league, and he fared well when thrown into the fire. There’s no doubt the Packers will add a couple players to the mix, with the team needing interior depth and a developmental tackle.

Defensive Ends

Green Bay Packers defensive ends Lukas Van Ness (90) and Micah Parson celebrate Van Ness' sack against the Bengals. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starters: Micah Parsons, Lukas Van Ness.

Backups: Barryn Sorrell, Brenton Cox (re-signed restricted free agent), Collin Oliver.

Lost in free agency: Kingsley Enagbare (Jets).

Traded: Rashan Gary (Cowboys).

Free agents: Arron Mosby (not tendered as restricted free agent).

Analysis: This is an obvious trouble spot. Parsons almost certainly won’t be on the field to start the season, so there are only four under-contract, healthy defensive ends on the roster following the trade of Gary and the re-signing of Cox. One of those is Oliver, who missed all but one game of his rookie season due to hamstring injuries. Nobody has the slightest idea if he can, A, stay healthy and, B, play at a professional level.

Cox played well in about a half-season of playing time in 2024, so that was a smart re-signing. Mosby was an impact player on special teams in 2025.

Defensive Tackles

Starters: Devonte Wyatt, Javon Hargrave.

Backups: Karl Brooks, Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse, Jonathan Ford (re-signed restricted free agent), Jordon Riley, James Ester, Anthony Campbell, Jaden Crumedy, Dante Barnett.

Added in free agency: Hargrave (street free agent; Vikings).

Free agents: None.

Traded: Colby Wooden.

Analysis: This was an obvious trouble spot. The Packers weren’t good enough on the defensive line even before trading Wooden to the Colts for linebacker Zaire Franklin. Moreover, Wyatt and Riley are coming off season-ending injuries. The Packers at least partially addressed the shortcomings by adding Hargrave and re-signing Ford.

Linebackers

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) misses a sack against Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis in 2024. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starters: Edgerrin Cooper, Zaire Franklin, Isaiah McDuffie.

Backups: Ty’Ron Hopper, Nick Niemann (re-signed), Kristian Welch (re-signed), Jamon Johnson.

Free agents: None.

Acquired in trade: Franklin (from Colts).

Lost in free agency: Quay Walker (Raiders).

Analysis: The Packers might be set here, with Franklin replacing Walker on the roster and in the starting lineup. Hopper probably is ready to compete for a steady role on defense, Niemann and Welch are key players on special teams, and Johnson played well in his lone opportunity against the Vikings in Week 18.

Cornerbacks

Starters: Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Javon Bullard (slot).

Backups: Benjamin St-Juste, Bo Melton (re-signed exclusive rights), Jaylin Simpson, Shemar Bartholomew, Tyron Herring.

Added in free agency: St-Juste (unrestricted free agent; Chargers).

Free agents: Nate Hobbs (released), Kamal Hadden (exclusive rights; status unknown).

Analysis: The Packers gave up on Hobbs and signed St-Juste to a two-year contract. St-Juste hasn’t been great but at least he’s tall and has been healthy. Coming off a strong season in part-time duty for the Chargers, he will compete for a starting job. There’s probably more work to be done, though, with Nixon and Valentine entering their final season under contract. There are some quality cornerbacks available in free agency and the draft class is excellent.

Safeties

Starters: Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams.

Backups: Kitan Oladapo, Jonathan Baldwin, Mark Perry.

Lost in free agency: Zayne Anderson (Dolphins).

Analysis: The Packers remain strong at safety now and into the future with McKinney, Williams, Bullard and Oladapo under contract through the 2027 season. Anderson was a key player on special teams and has been useful when thrown into the fray on defense, but the Packers let the free agent go to Miami – aka the Green Bay of Florida. They might be eyeing expanded roles for Oladapo and Baldwin.

Specialists

Starters: K Brandon McManus, P Daniel Whelan, LS Matt Orzech.

Backups: K Lucas Havrisik.

Free agents: None.

Analysis: As it stands, it will be McManus vs. Havrisik to be the kicker. There are some options in free agency, though, including Daniel Carlson and Jason Sanders. Plus, the Cowboys used only the second-round tender on Brandon Aubrey. Punter and snapper are safe and secure.

Packers Projected Two-Deep Depth Chart

The following is a college football-style depth chart that shows the starter and top backup at every position based on who is under contract. All injured players are assumed healthy.

Unofficial Packers two-deep depth chart | Bill Huber/Packers On SI