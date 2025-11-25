GREEN BAY, Wis. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was knocked out of Sunday night’s game against the Rams with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love missed seven plays with the same injury.

According to ESPN.com , the Buccaneers are “not ruling out” Mayfield to play on Sunday against Arizona. Love played on Sunday against the Vikings on Sunday and will play against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Not all injuries are the same, as Love acknowledged, but his ability to play through pain has become a defining characteristic of the third-year starter.

“It’s an injury. I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” Love said on Tuesday. “With those guys, I’m not sure what exactly their injuries are. I think every injury is a little bit different and how guys feel from it, so it’s something that we’ve done the tests and looked at it, examined it during the game. It was something that we felt I could play through and go out there and continue to play through and that’s what we did.”

Neither the Packers nor Lions practiced on Tuesday. Keisean Nixon, who missed most of Sunday’s game against the Vikings with a stinger, would not have practiced on Monday but would have been limited participation on Tuesday. The rest of their injury report was unchanged.

Defensive tackle Karl Brooks (ankle), defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot) and receiver Savion Williams (foot), all of whom played limited snaps against the Vikings, would not have practiced.

Receiver Matthew Golden (wrist), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), running back Josh Jacobs (knee) and linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder), all of whom were inactive on Sunday, would have been limited. Jayden Reed, who was designated for return from injured reserve last week following a broken collarbone, would have been limited, as well.

“It’ll be huge” to get them back, whenever that happens, fellow receiver Christian Watson said. “The more pieces that we have out there, the better offense we’ll be. We’re definitely a better team when all those guys are healthy. So, it’ll only help us out more, for sure.”

Love will attack a defense that will be down a key player. Safety Kerby Joseph, who led the NFL with nine interceptions last season and leads the Lions with three interceptions in six games this season, is not expected to play due to a knee injury. It would be a sixth consecutive game on the sideline for the first-team All-Pro.

“Yeah, I don’t see Kerby this week,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said on Tuesday.

Love had light duty against the Vikings with 21 pass attempts and one sack in a lopsided win.

“It’s one of those where I’m able to play through it,” he said. “Obviously, anytime you take a hit, fall on it, you feel it. But nothing that it is holding me back or nothing that I can’t play through.”

Love has dealt with injuries the past two seasons, with knee and groin injuries last season and a broken thumb and now the shoulder this year. While the knee and groin injuries were a significant issue, at least he could throw the ball. The thumb and shoulder injuries were to his left side.

“Anytime you’re dealing with anything, definitely would rather the non-throwing shoulder,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine dealing with something on the throwing arm, especially the thumb or a shoulder. Definitely thankful for that.”

Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport, who has been out since sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 2, could return this week. Davenport had nine sacks for the Saints in 2022 but has played in only eight games the last three years. In two games this year, he had three tackles against Green Bay in Week 1 and one sack against the Bears in Week 2.

“It would be big to be able to get him back,” Campbell said. “He’s done a lot to get back, the amount of work that he’s put in and the amount of rehab. Look, it’s not his fault things have happened. All you can do is go back to work and do everything you can to return and get your body healed up and come back better than you were. And he’s done everything that that requires. So, we’re hopeful.”

Cornerback Terrion Arnold is working his way through the concussion protocol and was limited participation. Premier punt returner Kalif Raymond is dealing with a swollen ankle and would not have practiced.

Green Bay Packers Tuesday Injury Report

Did not participate: DT Karl Brooks (ankle), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), WR Savion Williams (foot).

Limited: S Javon Bullard (ankle), LB Edgerrin Cooper (foot/shoulder), WR Matthew Golden (wrist), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (knee), CB Keisean Nixon (neck), WR Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder), RT Zach Tom (back), LB Quay Walker (shoulder), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf).

Full: WR Romeo Doubs (wrist), QB Jordan Love (left shoulder), WR Christian Watson (knee).

Note: Reed returned to practice from injured reserve and is within the 21-day practice window.

Detroit Lions Tuesday Injury Report

Did not participate: C Graham Glasgow (knee), S Kerby Joseph (knee), DE Josh Paschal (back), WR Kalif Raymond (ankle), TE Brock Wright (neck).

Limited: CB Terrion Arnold (concussion), LT Taylor Decker (shoulder), RG Tate Ratledge (knee), RB Jacob Saylors (back/shoulder), RT Penei Sewell (ankle), WR Isaac TeSlaa (hand), RB Sione Vaki (ankle/thumb).

Full: S Brian Branch (toe/ankle), DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), OL Miles Frazier (knee).

Note: Davenport, Frazier and Paschal returned to practice and are within the 21-day practice windows.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News