Packers Make Blockbuster Trade for Micah Parsons
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have done the unthinkable. In one of the biggest trades in franchise history, and perhaps one of the biggest trades in NFL history, they acquired All-Pro defensive end Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.
In the team’s boldest move since signing Reggie White in free agency more than 30 years ago, the Packers acquired Parsons exactly 10 days before the Packers kick off the season at home against the Detroit Lions.
According to a source, the Packers sent two first-round picks and their longest-tenured player, defensive tackle Kenny Clark, to Dallas for the 26-year-old, who is on a Hall of Fame trajectory.
With Parsons, Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness, the Packers could have a hellacious pass rush. Without Clark, the pressure will be on their defensive tackles, who have not been impact run defenders.
It’s an all-in declaration if there ever was one. The financial components will challenge general manager Brian Gutekunst for the foreseeable future. The lack of first-round picks will challenge Gutekunst to fill holes – including the one created by trading Clark.
Rather than play him under the fifth-year option, the Packers gave him a four-year, $188 million extension, according to reports. According to his agency, Parsons became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. With Jordan Love being among the highest-paid quarterbacks, the Packers will have financial balls to juggle for years, though getting rid of Clark’s contract will help.
Parsons is a great football player. The 12th pick of the 2021 draft has 52.5 sacks in his career. He is the second player in NFL history with at least 12 sacks in each of his first four seasons. White, coincidentally, is the other. He was first-team All-Pro in 2021 and 2022, second-team All-Pro in 2023 and merely a Pro Bowler in 2024, when he missed four games due to injuries.
On Wednesday, general manager Brian Gutekunst was asked about the type of bold move it would take to land Parsons.
“I think every opportunity that’s out there to help your football team, we’ve always taken a look at try to see how it affects us right now, how does it affect us in the future and make the best decision we can,” Gutekunst said on Wednesday.
“Sometimes we’ve been right, sometimes we’re wrong. Sometimes we’ve taken risks that really worked out for us. Sometimes it didn’t. Sometimes we didn’t take risks, and we look back and wish we would have. Sometimes, as Ted used to say, God helps those that can’t help themselves a little bit sometimes. So sometimes the best deals you make are the ones you don’t (make). And so you weigh everything and you weigh what is in the moment and what is in the future, as well.”
Parsons is entering his fifth year in the NFL and his 26-year-old season. In his four seasons, Parsons has 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for losses and nine forced fumbles. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro.
According to PFF, Parsons had 70 pressures in 13 games last season. Gary (47) and Lukas Van Ness (20), the had been projected starters this year, combined for 67. Parsons had 103 pressures in 2023; Gary has 107 the past two seasons combined.
Last year, Parsons joined the legendary White as the only players in NFL history with 12-plus sacks in each of his first four seasons.
“You know, you just can't sit on it too heavy. You got to keep going,” Parsons said after matching White. “I've seen Myles Garrett is the fastest to 100. I'm trying to chase him now. It’s always kind of like the next with me. I'm always chasing for something that's so far ahead. You know, you just got to stay hungry in the process. Kobe (Bryant) said you can rest at the end. You can rest eventually, but just not right now.”
Parsons has not participated in training camp and will not instantly be ready for a full-time workload. But with 10 days until Week 1 and four practices in Green Bay next week he should have time to get ready for part-time duty.
“At the end of the day, as soon as he can get out there, that’s great, but again, there will be a ramp-up plan for him,” Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters. “And when he lines up out there to play, do I think he would play 75 plays and every play? Probably not. I don’t think that that’s real. But I do think that he can be very disruptive like we all know.”
Packers players were tight-lipped about the possibility of a trade this week.
“I’m not going to speak on that, man,” All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney said. “I don’t got no comment on that, but he’s a hell of a player, but I ain’t going to speak on that. That ain’t for me to speak on.”
Left tackle Rasheed Walker, who was teammates with Parsons at Penn State, echoed that thought.
“That has nothing to do with me,” he said.
Would it help a team with championship aspirations?
“I don’t know,” he said. “I only worry about who’s on my team right now.”