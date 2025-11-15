Packers Make Two Major Roster Decisions Before Facing Giants
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Before lifting off for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants on Saturday, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur added kicker Brandon McManus to the injury report as doubtful and left receiver Malik Heath in Green Bay.
Here’s what the two roster decisions mean for Sunday’s game against the Giants.
Added to Injury Report: Brandon McManus
On Thursday, kicker Brandon McManus, who missed two games with an injured right quad and had struggled in his three games back in the lineup, said he was ready for the stretch run.
“Yeah. Definitely healthy now,” he said. “I was healthy enough to play and it was our decision from the medical, how I was feeling at practice, and look forward to performing the way I know how to.”
McManus kicked on Friday and was not on the injury report. However, he reported tightness when he arrived at Lambeau Field on Saturday and the Packers added him to the injury report. The Packers didn’t rule him out, but players who are doubtful almost never play.
With that, the substitute teacher, Lucas Harisik, almost certainly will be the substitute kicker for this game and maybe for the next week or two after biding his time the last three weeks.
“I pray a lot and just know that God’s in control of all circumstances,” he said recently. “So, whatever situation I’m in, it’s good, whether I’m here or not.”
It’s been a tale of two seasons for McManus. He was second in the NFL in field-goal percentage last season, with that 95.2 marksmanship setting a Packers record. This season, of 32 kickers with at least 10 field-goal attempts, he is last at 64.7 percent.
After making all five kicks against Detroit in Week 1, he’s missed at least one kick in every game, including a blocked field goal against Cleveland and a blocked extra point against Dallas. He missed the next two games with the injury, then went 2-of-4 on field goals against Pittsburgh, 2-of-3 on field goals against Carolina and 0-for-1 on field goals against Philadelphia, though that miss came on what was practically an impossibly long 64-yarder on the final play.
With McManus keeping his job, what was the point of keeping Havrisik on the roster?
“I think Lucas is a really good young, up-and-coming kicker, as well,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “So, fortunately for us, we have the flexibility within our roster to carry two.”
Good thing.
Havrisik is 4-of-4 on field goals, including a franchise-record 61-yarder against Arizona, and 6-of-6 on extra points in his two games.
“Yeah, it’s nice,” he said of the success. “I really don’t celebrate them too much just because that’s the standard for us – making your kicks. If I go a whole season without missing, then I’d be like, ‘All right, cool.’ But every week, you’ve got to keep the same level of emotion of even-keel, just because it really doesn’t matter what you did last week. What are you going to do now?
“So, very thankful for that. Obviously, it’s great, but I just try to focus on my next kick.”
Did Not Travel: WR Malik Heath
Almost bigger news than who’s kicking was the decision to not let receiver Malik Heath travel with the team. Typically, a coach’s decision to leave a player at home is disciplinary.
To say it’s playing time-based would be pure conjecture. However, it was interesting to note last week that Bo Melton went from focusing on cornerback to start the season to playing 26 snaps on offense against the Eagles last week. Heath played only 20. Moreover, Melton was targeted five times and Heath was not targeted at all.
In nine games this season, Heath has caught all six targets for 86 yards. His first career touchdown put the Packers ahead late in the 2023 loss at the Giants.
The Packers will go into this game with the veteran trio of Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Malik Heath atop the rotation. They’ll be joined by Melton and, perhaps, rookies Matthew Golden (shoulder) and Savion Williams (foot), who are questionable.
“It’s fun, for sure,” Melton said of playing on offense and defense. “Been doing both this week. We’ll see what comes on Sunday.”
Melton spent this week getting most of his practice snaps at receiver. He caught two passes but had a critical fourth-down drop.
“I feel like last game, I was running good routes and stuff,” he said. “It just takes a minute to get connection with Jordan. I think this week, we’ve been doing a good job of me getting some catches in. So, when the time comes in the game, I’ll be ready for it.”
It’s a lot on Melton’s plate considering he’s also a core player on special teams and could be one snap away from playing cornerback on defense.
“That’s my job and what I’m asked to do,” he said. “I’m not going to say it’s a lot mentally. It’s what you study for. If they put more on your plate, you’ve got to study more. Playing all three phases, you’ve got to study more. It’s good.”
Not Elevated: Cornerback or Receiver
With only cornerback Nate Hobbs ruled out, the Packers did not elevate a defensive back from the practice squad.
That means they’ll go with Bo Melton and Kamal Hadden as the next man up if something were to happen to starters Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine.
They also did not elevate one of their four receivers on the practice squad. Last week, it was a sign that Melton would be a key figure on offense with Matthew Golden inactive and Savion Williams highly limited.
This week, it’s probably a sign that one or both of the rookies will be in the mix against the Giants.
SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER